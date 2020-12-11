Can Trump’s Scheme To Overturn 2020 Results Become A Crime? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

Trump cheers 18 state attorney generals for pushing a frivolous case about his loss, while his own lawyers are under fire for arguing to overturn U.S. democracy. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal consequences of these plots to overturn the election, with new calls for sanctions against some on Trump’s legal team. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/10/2020.
When does this become a crime? When Lindsey Graham called GA. officials and sought them to throw out a legal vote.
@Raven Stark Because there is no evidence. They get on the media and claim fraud then get in court under oath in front of a judge and say there is no fraud, this isnt a fraud case. Thats why.
Trump Campaign Attorneys Admit ‘There Is No Evidence’ of ‘Any Fraud’ in Connection with Challenged Ballots in Bucks County, Pa.
JERRY LAMBE NOV 18, 2020 3:38 PM
https://lawandcrime.com/2020-election/trump-campaign-attorneys-admit-there-is-no-evidence-of-any-fraud-in-connection-with-challenged-ballots-in-bucks-county-p
“The Trump Presidential Campaign asserts that Pennsylvania’s 2020 election was unfair. But as lawyer Rudolph Giuliani stressed, the Campaign ‘doesn’t plead fraud. . . … [T]his is not a fraud case.’ … Instead, it objects that Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State and some counties restricted poll watchers and let voters fix technical defects in their mail-in ballots. It offers nothing more,” Bibas added.
This is a developing story…
Read the ruling here:
https://lawandcrime.com/2020-election/led-by-trump-appointee-third-circuit-unanimously-rejects-trumps-election-gripes-in-pennsylvania/
Since Trump opened his mouth.
@Free Speech And if you believe there was fraud in this election, Trump and his mismatched band of idiots did their jobs.
If you bought into that preposterous idea, you’re a fkng imbecile.
Lock them up. Seriously. If lawyers can call for insurrection and destabilise government, at will, every two years, until we’re ungovernable and ripe for invasion or a coup, what’s the point of having ANY, “code of conduct?” Examples need to be made, for the good of National Security. And we should err on the side of National Security.
@Ash Roskell exactly
It’s ironic the people pushing “stop the steal” are the ones who are really trying to steal the election. I had begun to think, how can this be legal?
The irony here is they’re behaving the way Democratic should have acted during Bush V Gore. But then again some (most) in that crowd are ,like their dear leader, dumb and increasingly dangerous…….with guns. These f*ckers have been anxious to shoot somebody for some time.
You’re only seeing the tip of the spear. The fascist GOP has infiltrated EVERY level of government. This is a concerted effort to stage a coup from the ground up! The GOP are fascists and domestic terrorists who’ve wrapped themselves in OUR flag and are staging a coup from within with the help of law enforcement. McConnell is holding us hostage. Here are some examples of the programs the fascist GOP WILL implement nationwide if their coup is successful. https://www.tampabay.com/investigations/2020/12/05/public-interest-groups-take-aim-at-pasco-sheriffs-data-driven-policing-programs/ People here were afraid to put a Biden sign on our lawns because we would be targeted. https://projects.tampabay.com/projects/2020/investigations/police-pasco-sheriff-targeted/school-data/ Notice their kids aren’t included on the “future criminal” list if they fail algebra because Private School data isn’t included. Our sheriff Chris Nocco is one of Trumps biggest fan boys. We are living in an occupied country under an authoritarian regime. Btw, I’m a lifelong libertarian.
If trying to overturn our democracy is not a crime, then the word crime has lost its meaning.
The lot calling themselves “lawyers” are breaking their country’s laws. How can you good Americans watch them get away with their crimes against all American people?
Stop using the word “ overturn “
He’s trying to steal the election.
Point. Blank. Period!
True but you steal when no one is looking. He thinks he can just take it while the American people are watching.
You’ve already “not proven in court” Rudi.
George republicans-“don’t vote for the republicans on the Jan 5 run off , don’t give these republicans candidates your votes” this is the head of the Republicans saying this maybe listen? The election 🗳 has been decided already , maybe vote for the winning president and winning team the democrats , or maybe don’t vote 🗳 “stop the steal” is real 🇺🇸
Lol what the lower courts
3000+ died today. Trump fiddles while Rome burns.
Stop insulting Nero, he doesn’t deserve that comparison.
@Ash Roskell I think you are right, this whole thing may be supported by foreign country or countries. They are trying to weaken US in the system.
Trump isnt a fvcking doctor idiots..you are as much to blame for those people dying as Trump is
@Fed Up he sure acts like a Dr. Wanting to try shining a light 🔦 in the body or drinking bleach ☠️ to rid the body of the disease.🤣By the way, he knew how deadly this was as far back as January when he did the Bob Woodward tape interviews but failed to inform the American People till Mid March. What a shame! He could have saved thousands of lives. Plus he threw out the Obama book on how to deal with a pandemic!…Come on now!!!
Yes sandy its insanity ! My husband is in ICU on a ventilator the Covid unit is full ! I must sit at home & pray Trump has to go he needs to be stopped ! He is creating Chaos where ever he goes why are people so stupid to believe his lies !!!???
Quit whining about his criminal actions and start taking actions! “Lock him Up!” “Lock him Up!”
For what he never committed a crime you can sue people in the United states
@IlllIllIIIllI IllII oh yes he has. You can’t really see with your eyes closed my guy
@IlllIllIIIllI IllII if you believe in lies? Then you are part of the problem in the US!
@IlllIllIIIllI IllII he has crossed the line many times over, the “sane” intelligent Americans should be taking this to court. There are enough points of law to take these crooks down.
Breaking laws and rules since he’s been in office..
Which ones?
Yeah like the rule that you can’t stand up for American values and love your country and be conservative.
He’s been breaking laws and rules way before even running for office!!!!!
Yeah which ones. Did hurt feelings become a law…LOL>>>>>PFFFTTT!!
SAnd what laws do you think were broke when the FBI was setting the general up and plotting lies against the president and spying on the president before he was even elected, and Obamas part and biden all involved and clinton, you think that’s ok right, wake up before its to late.
All those lawyers should be disbarred and everyone involved should’ve tried for treason.
@George Albert Because he didn’t have to. Democrats failed to also provide proof after a 3 year investigation to the tune of $35 million American tax dollars wasted. Anything else you want to add?
@J A
No… Treason for going around the justice system and scamming the justice system.
@The Mean Arena Then why did Dump say he did not recall about 30 times in the Mueller investigation? Why did he do huis best to keep alot of people from testifying? Why did his people including Dumbo Jr. meet with the Russians over 30 times? You are delusional to believe this grifter, cheat, draft dodging cheating pos chimp.
you can only be tried for treason during a war. The comments illustrate your knowledge of the law. The Democrats are stealing this election , but amendment 12, will apply and communist Joe will loose.
@J A
Well, what they’re doing is by definition sedition not treason, but it’s still life in prison. Now – if they keep up this BS after Jan 20, it’ll be considered treason.
Since when an attempted coup is not a crime? It’s treason.
@Charles L Jones yes they do. For our constitutional republic to survive we need a honest media that is not biased. They are supposed to be the watchdog for the people. I believe the dnc and about 90% of the media are on the same team. Plus the FBI sitting on incriminating evidence or concluding 330000 emails many classified on a Clinton private server
Then when sopenaed she smashes her Blackberrys had the server wiped and between both crimes the FBI says that there was not enough interest to charger her? But General Flynn is told that if he doesn’t agree to admit to a lie. Which the original fbi investigators said that he was honest and didn’t think anything was criminal. Because it wasn’t. Right now the Biden administration is doing what Flynn did even worse the Trump administration was actually Biden officially in not the winner yet. Anyhow fbi threatens Flynn family so he admits to guilt ro protection t his family. Why the difference in treatment. One is a R and one is a D. All true and verifiable
@Lee Adickes Don’t even bother trying to explain to them, its a waste of time at this point
@Charles L Jones The courts throw out the cases before court. They are not throwing them out for lack of evidence, that is fake news. It is a fact that some states changed the rules unconstitutionally. Hundreds of witnesses under oath. QA video that is real. etc. The liberal, rino judges wont look at it.
@Lee Adickes the swing states shut down their vote counting at the same time huh?
To even think they let people like you vote. Please don’t reproduce please!
So your saying obamanation committed a crime. Yes your right.
When will these “Americans” realize this isn’t Russia, China, North Korea. We have a democracy and it will NOT waiver!
@Lee Adickes
…..what America needs right now is a third strong, citizens’ “CONSTITUTIONAL PARTY” of America……a true political party to follow the “will of, & benefit to the people”, not the wealthy corporate & political structure that exists now. Americans want “true democracy”,
not “socialism” or “authoritarian rule”. Americans, it seems are always left with choosing the less of two evils,…..Red or Blue.
@The Mean Arena This can easily be altered if you have a house and senate majority they will purge house and senate you’ll see soon enough. Welcome to the fourth empire !!!
@The Mean Arena America equals Brasil 2.0
Please stop it is not a democracy democracy is a tool used under the umbrella of out constitutional republic. Democracy is mob rule. The 51% tells the 49% what to do. Thats not allowed because we have a constitution to follow. It has ruled that apply to how we use democracy.
@George Bellerose I totally agree. Or blow up thelibertarian party either way the system/constitution is fine its is the two party system that is so tribal and it os destroying America.. Dualism at its finest. Dictatorship you get one party to vote for. And wr have 2. we are not much better.
He isn’t just trying to over turn the election, he is trying to overthrow our government. When will this end and what will be the cost?
The government should be overthrown.
@SapperDaddy86 the government works when Dems in charge.
The cost to America is stained with irreverence for democracy, decency and integrity. The supporters of this calamity should be taken to court for obstruction, intimidation, sedition.
you should have spoke up while democrats were wasting millions on witch hunts, they made up.
Good Grief, Charlie Brown!
“the legal consequences of these plots to overturn the election” – Just another lot of legal action Trump can add to his considerable collection.
I wonder if trump knows he’s the most despised man in the world! We already know he doesn’t care!
I would´nt be surprised. I think it´s like 80 % all over the democratic europa
He’s very popular in No. Korea, Russia, Turkey and has China’s eternal gratitude.
Yes, it is a high crime. The crime is subversion of democracy.
The word is INDICT (sounds like “indite”)
Indictments for these spurious illegitimate actions need to be done.
Trump has never shown a leadership, but he is now leading the organized crime party nationwide.
You watch way to much CNN, he has done more for you and me than any previous president . and did it for no pay. and we won’t get into him stopping conflicts in the middle east as no other president did, but then CNN doesn’t want you to know . it doesn’t fit their narrative.
Amen, any attorney signing on to this should be disbarred
It should, He’s tried to destroy every person’s character that disagreed with Him. He’s guilty
As charged.