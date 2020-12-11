Can Trump’s Scheme To Overturn 2020 Results Become A Crime? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Can Trump's Scheme To Overturn 2020 Results Become A Crime? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

December 11, 2020

 

Trump cheers 18 state attorney generals for pushing a frivolous case about his loss, while his own lawyers are under fire for arguing to overturn U.S. democracy. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal consequences of these plots to overturn the election, with new calls for sanctions against some on Trump’s legal team. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/10/2020.
Can Trump’s Scheme To Overturn 2020 Results Become A Crime? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

67 Comments on "Can Trump’s Scheme To Overturn 2020 Results Become A Crime? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC"

  1. Michael Reid | December 10, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    When does this become a crime? When Lindsey Graham called GA. officials and sought them to throw out a legal vote.

  2. dizolv R | December 10, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    It’s ironic the people pushing “stop the steal” are the ones who are really trying to steal the election. I had begun to think, how can this be legal?

  3. G.E. B. | December 10, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    If trying to overturn our democracy is not a crime, then the word crime has lost its meaning.

  4. April ST Chung | December 10, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    The lot calling themselves “lawyers” are breaking their country’s laws. How can you good Americans watch them get away with their crimes against all American people?

  5. Shaneia Pearson | December 10, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    Stop using the word “ overturn “
    He’s trying to steal the election.
    Point. Blank. Period!

  6. Carlostherocker Ol Skool Fool | December 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    You’ve already “not proven in court” Rudi.

    • Harris Biden 2020 WON !!! | December 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      George republicans-“don’t vote for the republicans on the Jan 5 run off , don’t give these republicans candidates your votes” this is the head of the Republicans saying this maybe listen? The election 🗳 has been decided already , maybe vote for the winning president and winning team the democrats , or maybe don’t vote 🗳 “stop the steal” is real 🇺🇸

    • Anthony Carroll | December 11, 2020 at 12:58 AM | Reply

      Lol what the lower courts

  7. Sandy | December 10, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    3000+ died today. Trump fiddles while Rome burns.

    • Isaac Graham | December 11, 2020 at 1:38 AM | Reply

      Stop insulting Nero, he doesn’t deserve that comparison.

    • Kung Hsu | December 11, 2020 at 1:48 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell I think you are right, this whole thing may be supported by foreign country or countries. They are trying to weaken US in the system.

    • Fed Up | December 11, 2020 at 1:49 AM | Reply

      Trump isnt a fvcking doctor idiots..you are as much to blame for those people dying as Trump is

    • Miggy | December 11, 2020 at 2:30 AM | Reply

      @Fed Up he sure acts like a Dr. Wanting to try shining a light 🔦 in the body or drinking bleach ☠️ to rid the body of the disease.🤣By the way, he knew how deadly this was as far back as January when he did the Bob Woodward tape interviews but failed to inform the American People till Mid March. What a shame! He could have saved thousands of lives. Plus he threw out the Obama book on how to deal with a pandemic!…Come on now!!!

    • Pamela Adkison | December 11, 2020 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      Yes sandy its insanity ! My husband is in ICU on a ventilator the Covid unit is full ! I must sit at home & pray Trump has to go he needs to be stopped ! He is creating Chaos where ever he goes why are people so stupid to believe his lies !!!???

  8. Newman Washington | December 10, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    Quit whining about his criminal actions and start taking actions! “Lock him Up!” “Lock him Up!”

  9. Just Me | December 10, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Breaking laws and rules since he’s been in office..

  10. TheShaunsc | December 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    All those lawyers should be disbarred and everyone involved should’ve tried for treason.

    • The Mean Arena | December 11, 2020 at 12:32 AM | Reply

      ​@George Albert Because he didn’t have to. Democrats failed to also provide proof after a 3 year investigation to the tune of $35 million American tax dollars wasted. Anything else you want to add?

    • Tt Brooks | December 11, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

      @J A
      No… Treason for going around the justice system and scamming the justice system.

    • voodoo61 brown | December 11, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

      @The Mean Arena Then why did Dump say he did not recall about 30 times in the Mueller investigation? Why did he do huis best to keep alot of people from testifying? Why did his people including Dumbo Jr. meet with the Russians over 30 times? You are delusional to believe this grifter, cheat, draft dodging cheating pos chimp.

    • Deah | December 11, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

      you can only be tried for treason during a war. The comments illustrate your knowledge of the law. The Democrats are stealing this election , but amendment 12, will apply and communist Joe will loose.

    • J A Keller | December 11, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

      @J A
      Well, what they’re doing is by definition sedition not treason, but it’s still life in prison. Now – if they keep up this BS after Jan 20, it’ll be considered treason.

  11. tease5424 | December 10, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    Since when an attempted coup is not a crime? It’s treason.

    • Lee Adickes | December 11, 2020 at 2:57 AM | Reply

      @Charles L Jones yes they do. For our constitutional republic to survive we need a honest media that is not biased. They are supposed to be the watchdog for the people. I believe the dnc and about 90% of the media are on the same team. Plus the FBI sitting on incriminating evidence or concluding 330000 emails many classified on a Clinton private server
      Then when sopenaed she smashes her Blackberrys had the server wiped and between both crimes the FBI says that there was not enough interest to charger her? But General Flynn is told that if he doesn’t agree to admit to a lie. Which the original fbi investigators said that he was honest and didn’t think anything was criminal. Because it wasn’t. Right now the Biden administration is doing what Flynn did even worse the Trump administration was actually Biden officially in not the winner yet. Anyhow fbi threatens Flynn family so he admits to guilt ro protection t his family. Why the difference in treatment. One is a R and one is a D. All true and verifiable

    • Aaron | December 11, 2020 at 3:02 AM | Reply

      @Lee Adickes Don’t even bother trying to explain to them, its a waste of time at this point

    • jeff bird | December 11, 2020 at 3:08 AM | Reply

      @Charles L Jones The courts throw out the cases before court. They are not throwing them out for lack of evidence, that is fake news. It is a fact that some states changed the rules unconstitutionally. Hundreds of witnesses under oath. QA video that is real. etc. The liberal, rino judges wont look at it.

    • Mark Robertson | December 11, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      @Lee Adickes the swing states shut down their vote counting at the same time huh?
      To even think they let people like you vote. Please don’t reproduce please!

    • Edward Woods | December 11, 2020 at 3:22 AM | Reply

      So your saying obamanation committed a crime. Yes your right.

  12. Keelie Kalay Idol | December 10, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    When will these “Americans” realize this isn’t Russia, China, North Korea. We have a democracy and it will NOT waiver!

    • George Bellerose | December 11, 2020 at 2:48 AM | Reply

      @Lee Adickes
      …..what America needs right now is a third strong, citizens’ “CONSTITUTIONAL PARTY” of America……a true political party to follow the “will of, & benefit to the people”, not the wealthy corporate & political structure that exists now. Americans want “true democracy”,
      not “socialism” or “authoritarian rule”. Americans, it seems are always left with choosing the less of two evils,…..Red or Blue.

    • Oliver Epner | December 11, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

      @The Mean Arena This can easily be altered if you have a house and senate majority they will purge house and senate you’ll see soon enough. Welcome to the fourth empire !!!

    • Oliver Epner | December 11, 2020 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      @The Mean Arena America equals Brasil 2.0

    • Lee Adickes | December 11, 2020 at 3:00 AM | Reply

      Please stop it is not a democracy democracy is a tool used under the umbrella of out constitutional republic. Democracy is mob rule. The 51% tells the 49% what to do. Thats not allowed because we have a constitution to follow. It has ruled that apply to how we use democracy.

    • Lee Adickes | December 11, 2020 at 3:10 AM | Reply

      @George Bellerose I totally agree. Or blow up thelibertarian party either way the system/constitution is fine its is the two party system that is so tribal and it os destroying America.. Dualism at its finest. Dictatorship you get one party to vote for. And wr have 2. we are not much better.

  13. Teetee In the house | December 10, 2020 at 11:55 PM | Reply

    He isn’t just trying to over turn the election, he is trying to overthrow our government. When will this end and what will be the cost?

  14. ss ss | December 10, 2020 at 11:55 PM | Reply

    “the legal consequences of these plots to overturn the election” – Just another lot of legal action Trump can add to his considerable collection.

  15. Big Wigs in Paradise | December 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    I wonder if trump knows he’s the most despised man in the world! We already know he doesn’t care!

  16. jiet baii | December 11, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    Yes, it is a high crime. The crime is subversion of democracy.

  17. Ellen Rose Gaynor | December 11, 2020 at 12:42 AM | Reply

    The word is INDICT (sounds like “indite”)
    Indictments for these spurious illegitimate actions need to be done.

  18. Harumi H. | December 11, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    Trump has never shown a leadership, but he is now leading the organized crime party nationwide.

    • Skyler Hall | December 11, 2020 at 3:04 AM | Reply

      You watch way to much CNN, he has done more for you and me than any previous president . and did it for no pay. and we won’t get into him stopping conflicts in the middle east as no other president did, but then CNN doesn’t want you to know . it doesn’t fit their narrative.

  19. Fred Randolph | December 11, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    Amen, any attorney signing on to this should be disbarred

  20. Lee Rogers | December 11, 2020 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    It should, He’s tried to destroy every person’s character that disagreed with Him. He’s guilty
    As charged.

