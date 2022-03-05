Recent Post
I’d like to share a story that I read in the Norwegian news yesterday (I’m Norwegian).
A young Norwegian man, 18 years old, was on his first day of work as a crane truck driver. This was in the town of Tromsø, far north in Norway and not that far from our shared border with Russia. He was finishing his work when a man from a Russian fishing boat came up to him and handed him an envelope. The lad, a bit confused, glanced at what was written on it. It said in handwritten letters: “Human help for the Ukrain”
He asked the man if he wanted him to deliver it. Yes, that was what the Russian would like. The young Norwegian told the press that he stood with the envelope in his hands for a moment, shocked and very moved. “This shows that they want to help”, he said. After conferring with others in the trucking company, who also were so moved that they actually took “time out” from work that day to let what had happened sink in, it was decided that the envelope will go to Norway’s Red Cross in Ukraine. The lad was no less moved when he learned the content of the envelope: 5000 kroner, or 558.44 US dollars. Moved by the fact that a man, whose country is in war with the people he wants to help, chose to trust a total stranger with such an amount of money.
Much love, and much strength, to the people of Ukraine. And also to people in Russia who may not be able to do much, but who are showing their utter disgust with their “leader” and their compassion for his victims by holding risky protests in the streets, finding ways to donate, and any other activity we may not have heard about.
Welp, war will pass. If you are concentrating all your disgust on Putin, then you have not seen the atrocious things NATO has done to the other parts of the world. You’re just merely caught by the moment. Who knows, maybe someday, the concentration of hate will be on China. The media is playing us.
The moral story of this Ukraine-Russia war is if your an ally of Russia and China, you are literally immortal. Though your country will suffer economically but at least you’ll never get invaded. Its literally like Russia and China telling you, come to us or we’ll invade you anyway. Your choice! US or EU won’t be around for long and there won’t be any anyone to protect you and your poor little country. Believe it or not
Wow! It is touchy! Russians are wonderful people ! They are victims of Putin,the psychopath.
@Mr Hills It was Trump who tried to destroy NATO it was Trump who praised the evil that is Putin, you are confused!
@Sunshine Comes After Rain USA ain’t protecting anyone. Only imposing and controlling. One day people will stand against this hypocrisy.
I am Ukrainian(🇺🇦). Three rockets flew a few hundred meters from my house😬. These were three cruise missiles that hit the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk. Ukraine is in a difficult situation, but we will never give up!!🇺🇦🇺🇦
Your countrymen have put up a fight! Keep it up I believe Ukraine will make it!
Слава Украине! Позор России!
Our hearts are with you 🇺🇦!!
Damn dude keep safe. Fight the best of your capabilities
I’m hoping Russian soldiers either give up or better yet attack Putin.
“Build your opponent a golden bridge to retreat across.” Sun Tzu (The Art of War)
Rarely has this statement been more applicable than now.
RETREATS NOW LETS FINISH “it” NOW
You’re cringey AF!
That s what the former pdt of MT6 in england said yesterday at oxford… Same story with a rat trapped… Never put him in a corner without a way out. He gonna assault yu with more violence.
Kyiv is one among the oldest cities in Europe and was founded in 482, while Moscow was founded in 1147
@Carebearbull you nailed it 🙂
@Levent.A. you’re being paid aren’t you?
@Levent.A. Any land west of the Urals is EUROPE. Geography and political culture aesthetics aside. Culture values differ.
Ukraine was never considered a country until at least 1918 or so. Before that it was controlled by Russia as one of their regions. But since after the Nazis left after WWII, Ukraine never wanted to be controlled by Russia. After the old Soviet Union broke apart in 1991 Ukraine got a taste of freedom. Now, they never want to go back. But Putin considers it a part of Russia. That’s why there is a war there now. The outcome now is in question. But Ukraine will never willingly go back.
@Levent.A.
How is the Ukraine not a European country?
They speak a European language, they are Christians, and the country is within the geographical boundaries of Europe.
Not an EU member state, but European.
Most consider Turkey to be European as well. Although only a small percentage of its terroritory is in Europe. Even the Turkish capital is located in Asia. But they it is still considered a European country by most.
I have so much respect for the people who are staying to fight in Ukraine or any other country under siege.
B
and we are arguing about masks and gas prices, as thought these are the pinnacle issues of liberty.
Hey abc…does that also include the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank?😂😂😂
@Cris If they fighting.
Some of them have no choice. They were banned from leaving the country.
excellent and direct answers to difficult questions. However, I will go where he refused to go: any sitting president in the future to sit down with Putin? He says no. I say yes … an ex president we all know who claimed his invasion of Ukraine was “genius”… ‘Nuff said.
Liar. He didn’t say his invasion of Ukraine was brilliant. He was talking about other things Putin did that he thought were brilliant.
I love the admiral opinion and analysis. This is true experience speaking. Very intelligent. Sad sad sad what is going on with Ukraine
Read website politico and be prepared to be afraid. This admiral is white-washing an incredibly scary situation.
It seems every generation has to fight back against tyranny. . We can’t get tired of these fights, we have to do it till the end of time. So if this is our moment, then so be it.
@ThunderAppeal Well, factual numbers are real. Human rights watch reports detail it.
@ThunderAppeal I can go on and on about war crimes of Russia and human rights abuse. Why are you so delusional and deny the fact that Russians killed 50 million people?
@ThunderAppeal What lies? Please name them.
@seer16 He’s just a Putin’s muppet.
Isn’t Russia just acting according to their own version of the US’ Monroe doctrine? The US government can’t wait to write it off as something of the past but really the Monroe doctrine lives and it’s very much active. In fact, Washington has intervened militarily as recently as the 1980s (Grenada and Panama) or even the 1990s (Haiti) within its traditional sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere. So yes, I guess we can say that the current attitude of the majority of people is a tad bit more than a little hypocritical, specially when they’ve turned a blind eye on pretty much every single war the US have been involved in until now.
This man is an expert and gives straight and vivid answers at the correct time.. Kudos to CNN
Was once the commander of the US Navy Seals, special ops expert in conflicts around the world
@Eddie Rubio Look up Azov Battalion. That’s what Putin means when he says Neo-Nazis. They are actual Neo-Nazis.
@Obnoxia Aeristokles there’s more neo Nazis in Russia
@Obnoxia Aeristokles there are terrible groups everywhere. There are Neo Nazi groups in the USA. That is no reason to invade a country.
Expert! Oh really SHERLOCK. Should’ve been an EXPERT FOR 20 years in Afghanistan. And then you got 73 likes. I will take crazy any day over Stupid.
McRaven is such an inspiration. Incredible speaker.
Should be President one day.
William is always humble, thoughtful and deliberate in his answers and actions, that is why he is and was a great leader.
Common man. Don’t be a suck up. Navy Seals are not humble men. They are violent and elitist. That is real. Not shallow.
Mr Smerconish you are a skilled interviewer. That was refreshingly to the point and you even gave the guest time to clearly answer. Appreciated!
@Sierra Whiskey
This isn’t 1960, the whole conscious paradigm has shifted, the parameters of “acceptable conduct” are recalibrated to support progressive thinking, the definition of Russia is a Security Police with a State, not a State with a Security Police, any longer. “Globalisation” and the strengthening of alliances throughout Europe have made Putin’s paranoia and “delusions of grandeur” his doom, for every incursion he thinks he has gained, he loses in credibility and integrity. Russia will never have the trust of Europe with Putin and his ex FSB thugs in control. The Ukrainian defenders could Catapult some siphillitic carrion into the Russian military columns, wouldn’t that hammer Putin’s legacy, a population of noseless imbiciles clamoring for the Kremlin to let them in, so they can tear the Duma a new arsehole….
@Sierra Whiskey West is bringing Russia to its knee’s and they will handing out nothing because soon there will be nothing to eat in Russia. Just like in 1990 when Russians stood in a bread line not knowing if they could get a piece.
@TELEGRAMER uhuh, and so now Ukrainian people are defending themselves with American missiles, guns, Turkish drones, and an ever increasing multi-national militia.
You can whine on about “fascist this, Imperialist that” all you want, the Ukrainian people don’t want Putin’s Russia “clubbing” their country, Russia is now defined as a “Security Police with a State, it is not a State with a Security Police”, Putin brought up with him from the KGB and the FSB the torments of despotism, Europe will never trust them in anything any longer.
If world stopped and restricted American army in Afghanistan and Iraq then this not happen
Ukraine people and Phelisten people facing same condition but only difference is that Ukraine people few weeks ago and Phelisten people facing this 70 years almost.World think Ukraine people are Human being and Phelisten people are only Muslims
I love his message. He is a true American hero and patriot. We are fortunate to have him.
You have got be kidding. He was involved in the Iraq war which resulted in the deaths of over 1 million people. You people in the U.S. are delusional. Bush and this person you call an “American hero” are no different to Putin. They both go in to sovereign countries and kill people. They are both the bad guys.
@Rebecca Killing Bin Laden was a bad thing? Didn’t Bin Laden first lead an attack on a sovereign country to kill people?
Whereas the Bush administration’s whole WMD lie is perhaps a different discussion.
@ilyaas axmed No he’s not. He’s a bully.
@Frank A I was referring to the WMD lie. It is common knowledge Bush broke international law by going into Iraq.
@Rebecca Yes, based on what I know, it’s hard to argue against that.
Adm MacRaven is one of the most distinguished officers to serve in the U.S. millitary.. I and everyone else should pay attention to EVERYTHING he has to say! I have great respect for this officer.. Thanks you for your your service to our country! A disabled US Army Vetran.
This admiral gave a graduation speech I saw on YouTube years ago. Was truly inspiring even to a non military civilian
Did you make your bed this morning ?…
Absolutely amazing speech from a proven warrior and more importantly, an honorable leader
Well done to Russian President Vladimir Putin he is a great man, inspiring, decent and honest, considerate and responsible, smart and just, who does the thing that his country invades Ukraine to purge it of neo-Nazis. May Russia in general and Putin in particular have a lot of success in their work. Without a vow the Russians will shell Ukraine and kill Putin’s opponents. Good luck to Russia. The Ukrainians are one of the most antisemitic peoples in the world who carried out pogroms on Jews and massacred them long before Hitler was appointed German chancellor and even long before Hitler was born. The Ukrainians in the Holocaust fully cooperated with the Nazis to exterminate European Jewry. They were much worse than the Germans. In Kiev there are monuments to the Nazis.
Should have been a INSPIRATIONAL SPEECH ON 20 years in Afghanistan. 🤔
This US admiral’s way of explaining things was remarkable.
That’s dumb
Putin is our hero he telling Europe how feelings of Afghanistan and Iraq people. Actually what happened in Phelisten
This is all so overwhelming for Ukraine, you have to give them their due for heart. They never lack in that department. Only time will tell how long they can hold on. Slava Ukraine
Excellent interview. The Admiral is a clear professional all the way and had some great insights.
As a Brit listening to Mr McRaven wouldn’t he make a great president of the USA