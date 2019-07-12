Canada a “stronger nation” coming out of premier’s meeting: Scott Moe

Canada's premiers spoke at a closing news conference closing out a meeting of Canada's Premiers in Saskatoon, Sask., speaking about the progress they made on the issues "Canadians care about deeply."
Abolish or exile the Federal government , the solution for your dilemma!
Abolish or exile all government.
Ontario & Quebec are creating jobs for ghost’s!If this is true their unemployment should be 0 %.That’s not the case.
Hopefully, Quebec will look at the bigger picture of an oil pipeline across Canada (East Energy). That will bring lower Gas prices and Goods across Canada.
Why would Quebec do that when the Equalization formula is based on the value of resources that sre in the ground? Using them up could reduce the resources and thus the amount of cash Alberta contributes to the east down from over $14 billion.
The Manitoba Primer should keep pressing the other Primers to get rid of rep tape cost Canadians $130 Billion.
Provincial Governments should look at lowering their debt.
First Nations should create a Government body not attached to the Federal Government or Provincial.
Quebec gets large equalization payments because they have a sweetheart deal and it has nothing to do with the constitution. Quebec alone gets to exclude their main natural resource revenue for equalization revenue calculation. I;m talking about hydroelectric power generation. No other province gets such a sweetheart deal. Lets recalculate equalization with electric power generation INCLUDED.
Look at that. They represent more then 50% of Canadian citizens. Gives me a very warm feeling. It’s been a very long COLD 4 years.
grow up and learn to recognize when they are selling you out
There’s more positive ideas, political talent and sharp minds at this table than the entire current liberal federal government. Lets make it count in October!! Imagine what this group could achieve without Tru(i)diot in the way…!?!
Stronger nation? Here’s how.
– Get rid of Quebec and Bilingualism.
– Jail any politicians who failed to fulfill at least 80% of their election promises and confiscate all their wealth.
– All new taxes must be approved through referendums.
– Shrink the public sectors and lower taxes significantly.
– All tax revenues can only be used on Canadian taxpayers, not other countries or corporations.
– Only Canadian born Canadians can vote or run for the offices.
– Only 40+ year old taxpayers can vote.
– Everyone must obey the same law regardless their religious beliefs, sexual preferences or skin colours.
– Deport any criminals who aren’t Canadian born.
– Zero tolerance on crimes. Serious criminals and repeat offenders will be jailed until death.
This is the beginning of the end of Canada. If the Liberals win again (could actually happen with a Green coalition). First Alberta will go and then one by one Sask, MB, The Territories and eventually BC will realize they have no choice……
Doug Ford says Ontario has a merit-based system where the most qualified person gets the job. But he is the most unqualified premier in the history of Ontario and his bad decisions have wasted millions and millions of taxpayers dollars.
He and his supporters always shout about the crazy overspending of the Liberal Government. The Liberal Government spent crazy amounts of money on health, child care, education, people with disabilities, actually trying to make Ontario a better place.
Doug Ford has wasted millions on lawyers fighting the carbon tax, breaking contracts with hydro one, the beer store, buying advertising and signs to tell everyone Ontario is open for business, redesigning license plates and Ontario logos.
He is fool.
Bravo Mr Legault
There in the same place as days before they might as well stayed at home and saved the money
Scot Moe ; Every level of Canada Government is Corrupt & Canadians want to Drain the SWAMPS .
Why no English subtitles, so we can see what lies are being told?