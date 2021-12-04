Canada ‘going to keep up pressure’ on U.S. electric vehicle tax credit

Minister Mary Ng speaks on the Canadian trade delegation's mission to Washington two weeks after PM Trudeau's visit.
Demand for better roads follows after proliferation of electric vehicles. Having the world’s largest bitumen deposit in Alberta, Canada is in the best position to supply materials for asphalt concrete.
It’s sad when the reporter has to make suggestions on what our government should be doing at the negotiating table.
Mary Ng sounds like very knowledgeable and competent person to be negotiating on Canada’s behalf.
Clowns
Why you keep refering to the United State of America as “america”,even mexicanos are americanos or canadians for that matter.There is North,Central and South America!!!!!We don’t call Poland Europa?
Canada doesn’t even have an EV industry, is it America to be blamed?
Trudeau is always blamed whenever he tried to help Canadian business.