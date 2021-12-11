Canada ‘prepared’ for forceful response if U.S. electric vehicle tax credit passes

International Trade Minister Mary Ng speaks on Canadian response if a proposed American tariff on electric vehicles passes.
26 comments
This minister is brutal.
They have a Canadian in Silicon Valley who is / has built 1 that flies! Why are we not building electric cars of our own in Canada?
Are we always going to be the bullied child of the U.S. ?
I certainly hope not! Enough already !
Building the car here is easy. Building the business here based solely on the domestic market is nearly impossible. The Canadian market is too small to support a captive domestic manufacturer. There has to be a viable export market. Same issue for many Canadian industries and businesses.
@Jim Trainor this guy gets it.
Start building our own vehicles again. Stupid id stupid.
The question was clear.
I was under the impression that buy American also means / includes Canadian?
She can’t name an action her government would take as a response. Any American watching this pathetic performance will know the current Canadian government will do nothing in response to them slapping a tax on Canadian built cars.
Hahaha it’s funny and so true. Worst poker players ever. Might as well be holding the cards out for all to see.
If we are on the brink of trade war we’ve already lostv
Right ??
If the minister not able to answer the question, why would they goes on live TV, so embrassing
No kidding. She’s just a spindoctor
This lady has been trained by Justin Trudeau, the master of question dodger, to masterly dodge questions.
Puppets
How about Canada matches that with tax credits for made in Canada for Canadians?
This won’t end well for Canada, nothing does w this government
When will Canadians figure out their country is a joke?
I’m sure the Americans are shaking in their boots.
YERLERİN VE GÖKLERİN VE HERŞEYİN SAHİBİ YÜCE ALLAH CC zalimler için yaşasın cehennem
Have these “ministers” not been parents? Tell a child to do a certain thing or else, and then don’t follow through with the promised punishment or repercussion, and the child soon loses all respect for that parents “threats”. I bet the American’s are shaking in their boots! “A strongly worded letter”…Yikes! Sounds scary.
Forceful response, against our biggest trading partners. Got them shaking in their boots.
We’re gonna retaliate? What are we gonna do, send Trudeau over wearing his angry socks? She said absolutely nothing. The drama teacher in charge is a joke.
I absolutely loath a politician or public official that can’t/won’t give a straight answer to a straight effing question, you appear dishonest af, kudos to the reporter.
You can’t touch that ev tax credit, it has strong bipartisan support and it’s aligned with meeting emissions reduction goals. Drop this fight and get creative Canada.
This is against the agreement in USMCA trade Agreement which outlines vehicle manufacturing and automobile trade, electric automobiles should not be an exemption and I think under a last chance effort they could take it to an independent arbitrator under Chapter 19