Canada will have enough doses for everyone to get COVID-19 boosters: Tassi

Minister Filomena Tassi discusses new NACI recommendations that booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines be given to all Canadians 50+.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
45 comments
Say no to government interference with personal medical choices. It’s my body….not yours.
‘WE do Not comply’ to any govt nonsense’ ……..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That ship has sailed, everyone cheered for the passports but I think they will regret that decision after they realize when you give power to a government they very rarely revoke said power
the safest way’ is a person’s immunity’ is their best immunity’ ………………!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just wait, mandatory 3rd shots are coming.
Apparently doesn’t know that it’s a common practice to give 3-4 doses of certain vaccines to children before the age of 2.
Most parents knows about this benign, common practice.
@Svendar You sad little thing… line up boy!
@Jonathan Gould
At the risk of sounding stupid I just learned what gaslighting meant two days ago.
@Svendar most are one or two shots and then never require a booster for your entire life
It doesn’t matter, the question was if some other vaccines also required 3 doses or more to be fully effective and the answer is yes.
Next.
MASS NON COMPLIANCE IS THE WAY OUT OF THIS NIGHTMARE
Revolution in the Streets, check it out
All I see is masses of idiots lined up to get the jabs
Everybody’s too busy watching Netflix and and staring at their phones to do anything.
I love how they say immunity. I will stick with my immune system which has served me and my ancestors for a couple hundred thousand years or so. Having said that you know you might have to do a little self care to ensure it is functioning at at least 50% to ward of this particular virus.
Actually if you wanted to take it from the beginning of the very early vertebrae’s…. that immune system has protected all your ancestors until they could at least reproduce for the last 540 million years… leading to you.
That’s kind of cool when you think about that.
At which round of booster shots will we not be able to afford it any longer? 8 boosters to bankruptcy??
DISLIKE
A strong commitment to perpetuating the nonsense. Pills now? GFY
I said NO to the 1st, 2nd ….I am saying NO to the 3rd.
And the 4th… the 5th… and so on…
no one cares.
if it really worked why would you need a booster. Its Science !
*$cience
What happened to keeping these vaccines frozen?
Seems that has been forgotten…
If two doses didn’t work, the third one is probably not going to work. Who want’s my booster dose? Maybe if you take a double dose of the booster it won’t work twice as much. Better than nothing.
Trudeau needs to be placed under citizens arrest.
along with all his health ministers. Maybe check his stock portfolio and see what he’s bought in Pharma.
Trudeau 2023!
Perfect line up timing with the Omicron variant…. Except they couldn’t actually have made this to fit that variant as it’s such a new unknown variant, but the lineups at the clinics show many folks believe otherwise. When will this insanity end…
What happened to the lambia variant that they were wetting their pants about? That one just disappeared?
They skipped Nu and Xi but we are on track…peak stupid has beeb reached surely…the public couldnt be any dumber than it is right now…although there always seems to be a new low..
1:55 “No one is safe until everyone is safe” is an excellent excuse to make medical decisions for everyone, because you will always be able to say that not everyone is safe
Cdc says the
onlykills 2% for something that killsless than 1%
maybe this minister can build more geared income housing since theres a 16 year wait list in south western ontario , rather than buying vaccines for other nations .
Woodstock !!!
That have more diamonds and gold than Canuckland.
This entire situation has done nothing but strengthen my distrust of our institutions.
Never needed one of your snake oils once yet and never will.100% con job of the century.
Insanity, keep doing the same thing over and over expecting different results
Nope, results are up in some cases 600%.. just not as advertised..
Anyone who believes this at this point should honestly make an early exit.
I hope they all get their boosters and we wont have to deal with their stupidity much longer
@Leroi LaPue I agree, give em a mix of all 3 and let’s be done with these idiots
Somehow I wasn’t worried about that. Are we really going to pretend we don’t realize what’s happening?