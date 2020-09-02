Canadian returning home regrets not having quarantine plan

A B.C. woman who returned home from a year overseas found out the hard way that she wasn't prepared for quarantine.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
lol. She is delusional
Umm.. yeah have a place to stay when you’re traveling. Dont just expect there to be one provided for you…. this concept isn’t new.
Making the case for government qorenteen.
SMFH
At no point, did the government indicate that they would be paying for the required quarantine.
In my situation that have to I’m on ODSP what else do they really do? I know in some places if you can’t afford the accommodations you basically go to jail for the quarantine. They basically put you in jail without charging you just until the quarantine is finished
What’d she expect? To get fed by the government in a high chair with a silver spoon ?
So, she has been partying in Australia for a year and thinks Canadian tax payers should pay for her hotel room. Huh?
Pretty selfish. I’m happy she got the harsh reality.
She ran off to Aus and spent all her money on a nice vacation. Now she wants the taxpayers to foot the bill for her isolation. Did she check what would happen before she left Australia? Perhaps with the Canadian consulate down there? Doesn’t seem like it.
Really nice 👌 😍💋 💝💖❤️
Lame
She came back homeless?
absolutely zero sympathy. if you can afford to vacation in Australia for a year you can afford a hotel for 14 days.
What the ??? Since when does the government pay for anything??? Duh! What a delusional woman. She was born in Canada, yet sounds like she fell off the turnip truck. Also, the government doesn’t pay your mortgage, or your plane fare to Australia, or any of the outings whilst there. And certainly not your funeral. So start saving, because funerals are super expensive.
I can’t believe this is a story! Talk about entitlement, why would the cost of quarantine be paid by anyone other than the person travelling? As a dual citizen of Canada and NZ, I’ve already determined I can’t attend my nephews wedding next January as I can’t afford the quarantine costs in NZ. It’s called living in reality.
Pay your way, or stay where you are. Taxpayers should never have to pay for this.
Unless you passed through Roxham road. There is no Government assistance. They just hired 2 nurses for the illegals up there.
She sold her house spent a year in Australia without any income and come back to expect government handout, just perfect. No wonder she ended up in east hastings.
Does anybody else think this mask BS is BS?
OMG I half to take responsibility for my self Da
I don’t think anyone sympathizes with a woman who cannot be bothered to plan ahead of time when travelling during a pandemic…
ridiculous…..WHY would the government be responsible to cover expenses to quarantine.