Canadian returning home regrets not having quarantine plan

September 2, 2020

Canadian returning home regrets not having quarantine plan

 

A B.C. woman who returned home from a year overseas found out the hard way that she wasn't prepared for quarantine.

22 Comments on Canadian returning home regrets not having quarantine plan

  2. Umm.. yeah have a place to stay when you’re traveling. Dont just expect there to be one provided for you…. this concept isn’t new.

    • In my situation that have to I’m on ODSP what else do they really do? I know in some places if you can’t afford the accommodations you basically go to jail for the quarantine. They basically put you in jail without charging you just until the quarantine is finished

  7. She ran off to Aus and spent all her money on a nice vacation. Now she wants the taxpayers to foot the bill for her isolation. Did she check what would happen before she left Australia? Perhaps with the Canadian consulate down there? Doesn’t seem like it.

  12. What the ??? Since when does the government pay for anything??? Duh! What a delusional woman. She was born in Canada, yet sounds like she fell off the turnip truck. Also, the government doesn’t pay your mortgage, or your plane fare to Australia, or any of the outings whilst there. And certainly not your funeral. So start saving, because funerals are super expensive.

  13. I can’t believe this is a story! Talk about entitlement, why would the cost of quarantine be paid by anyone other than the person travelling? As a dual citizen of Canada and NZ, I’ve already determined I can’t attend my nephews wedding next January as I can’t afford the quarantine costs in NZ. It’s called living in reality.

  16. She sold her house spent a year in Australia without any income and come back to expect government handout, just perfect. No wonder she ended up in east hastings.

