‘Canadians are seriously worried’: Nik Nanos on COVID-19

TOPICS:
'Canadians are seriously worried': Nik Nanos on COVID-19 1

October 11, 2020

 

Pollster for Nanos Research, Nik Nanos says the COVID-19 pandemic has hit a 6-month high as the top concern resonating among Canadians.

31 Comments on "‘Canadians are seriously worried’: Nik Nanos on COVID-19"

  1. Faz | October 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    Are we? I’m not worried.

  2. RedBravery | October 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    who is he to speak for the Canadians?

  3. Harry Dickus | October 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    I’m worried we have idiots in government offices.

  4. robert littleford | October 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Top concern for me is so called journalism

  5. doomer | October 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Real estate numbers are dissolussioned.

  6. Jesse L | October 10, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    No that’s called fear based political propaganda.

  7. Russell Zacharias | October 10, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    Mean temperature in Winnipeg, in November is -2 degrees, do restaurants plan on selling lots of meals to be eaten outside on their patios?

  8. wantafanta01 | October 10, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    “worried about covid”
    no we are worried about government

  9. Ian Kerr | October 10, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    STOP watching MSM-Nik Nanos bought and paid for.

  10. Enzo Sperandio | October 10, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    I’m way more scare of my gouvernement than of Covid. We want our rights back !

  11. r uh | October 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    I thought we already entered the 2nd wave a while ago? Its this constant back and forth of “anticipation” and “being in the midst” of nothing at all.. psychological warfare

  12. kevin Graham | October 10, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    Never asked me( not worried)
    Toronto doesnt speak for all of canada.

  13. Jaybryant | October 11, 2020 at 12:20 AM | Reply

    the rest of Ontario is in toronto’s shadow

  14. F V | October 11, 2020 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    I swear they just can’t go one episode about the housing market without mentioning the bubble that’s about to burst.

    We’ve been waiting for it to burst for decades now.

    Pop the bubble already, so we can get this over with and say we survived it.

  15. 3cs3hs | October 11, 2020 at 1:49 AM | Reply

    we’re not concerned about covid, we’re concerned about what our government is doing to try and stop covid

  16. Marlee Garcia | October 11, 2020 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    Where’s the deaths where’s the full hospitals liars !!!

  17. Darlene Howard | October 11, 2020 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    bs all lies there controlling freeks n dictatorship

  18. Canada Goose07 | October 11, 2020 at 4:23 AM | Reply

    Who is speaking on our behalf? Because I’m not worried at all. Nobody I know is worried. You guys have used for your fear words too many times it doesn’t work anymore. So every time we hear them we know you’re just lying. Now that is speaking for Canadians. Your stats are made up

  19. Philip McAuley | October 11, 2020 at 4:24 AM | Reply

    The only thing I’m worried about is our government.

  20. Alex Smith | October 11, 2020 at 5:52 AM | Reply

    Scamdemic, fraudemic, hoaxdemic, bolognavirus. Don’t let these demons test you, inject you, tattoo you, or chip you with anything, and don’t follow their oppressive and illegal rules which go against your rights.

