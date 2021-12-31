Cancellations Affecting Tourism | E-ticketing Traffic System Roll-out – Dec 31 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
24 comments
Take a look in Parliament with those politician sometime how behave and conduct themself
Left or write ✍🏾 nuh change 😂😂😂
FI REAL KINGSTON STREET
Yes my new year is going to catch me in bed
5 days and PCR positive test for release?
Bwoy I would be scared to open business in jamaica
I have not watched tvj news in so long. I didn’t even mon the panel change up
The new year is only gonna get crazier than this year, I just feel it 😩 the anxiety and pressure. I mean u can’t tell ppl to stay home when the rules don’t apply to the rich most ppl got the shot but yet c19 is still high smh
Why do u fear? Have no fear. Believe in Superman.
Your so right ✅, the worst is yet to come we are in JUDGMENT, it’s just the beginning. Hope you are a child of God,
@Horrian Welch it’s not the beginning, it’s the End. They’re here. You can run or fight.
Jamaican New Year resolution should be piece on love, stop killing each other’s like they have no sense.
I love the New Years resolutions segment.
Jamaican need more Discipline to deal with covid.
That man who said he wanted to go into Farming Live Stock and Agriculture very good idea but he gonna need a license firearm, like wise these positives minded people, Jamaican have to faeces up to the relitey of criminal on their hand any person said or thing they will not be the next victim then they need to wake up ,The criminals great a war on their people’s, In a war you can’t be defenseless.
I appreciate those strong sentiments coming from Jamaican citizens new year’s resolution good to have a vision . Big up unuh nice clean self 👌 👍 ✨ 💯
Looking forward to listening to more of tvj news so all the best for 2022 and keep up the good work
Well let’s see if Left or Write aggo nuh where 😆. The popo won’t write they will speak lol and still collect money lol 😆
Father god I’m asking you to look down upon Jamaica land we love we need to love one another more for 2022
Thanks for the info wishing you guys a bless 2022
Happy new year Jamaica when it comes and let have a peaceful Jamaica
In order to get out of this pandemic we as a people have to do what we need to do.🎯💯🙏🏿❤️👏🏿
And that is REPENT AND TURN From our wicked ways.
This insanit killing has to stop and tell the primeminster to free up weeds