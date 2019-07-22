2020 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris meets with Morning Joe medical correspondent, Dr. Dave Campbell, to discuss her health care plan and her favorite way to relieve stress.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Candidate Checkup With Senator Kamala Harris | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Hi
She’s not going to win. Common sense.
She has knees, she has a mouth. She’s not afraid to use them. She’ll do fine.
You ain’t scared to use yours – are ya!!?
@Hikidun M Hikidum, Nah, I’m not a Democrat. The way you people advance, blow and go.
@Deacon Is that a Trumpian perspective – grabbing womens’ privates & forcefully kissing them? Ok.
P.S: I don’t belong to either party but slippery ground son.
@Hikidun M Do you know any History about Kamala?
Deacon+
Did you learn that from your mother or your father? I don’t judge which way you swing.
I am not American but I sure hope she wins !
If you want someone who can eviscerate Trump on stage, go for Harris. She’s mainstream enough that she can get things done, but open to new ideas. If you want someone who can win the purple states in his sleep, go for Joe. But please — not Bernie. Midwestern voters don’t need a load of Berkeley 60’s rant from some geezer who only joins the Dems when it suits him.
Finally! Someone who gets it. People like you are rare to find.
Spot on !!!
She is Kosher certified
At least you got your race card to cover you unlike others! Keep on using it you will be fine.
Why doesn’t anyone say Pres Trump uses the race card? He uses the race card, but they say his base, call it for what is is he is using the race card to appeal to white Americans
Muellers testomony has to shown on CBS,ABC,NBC PBS,and all other news channels!!!!
HBO, Showtime, ESPN, Nickelodeon and Home Shopping Network too.
Why nobody cares
AL GREENIE…UNNOBLE PEDOVORE OF TEXAS!!
as attorney general of California this woman presided over the entire mass incarceration and building a private prisons in the state of California she’s all for putting people in prison really wondering the White House?
Not to mention she had an opportunity to go after Steve Mnuchin. And now he’s working for Trump.
President Kamala Harris? I would move to Canada. Hang on to your wallet.
Bye!
As if Canada wants you around.
Wow. MSNBC now does infomercials for Democrat candidates. Great production value, too. Business must be good.
I like her but I’m for #warren2020
VOTE Blue for healthcare, the environment, green jobs, science, education, etc etc!!
We have a new hoax in Georgia! Crooked Democrat, Erica Thomas, pulled a Jussie Smollett and got busted! Where’s MSNBC?
The way she seasoned that chicken tho 🥴
🤣🤣🤣
Nice…
I AM, *A*.
I’m not well versed on the bussing issue, but it’s common knowledge that Kamala Harris prefers a train.
Thanks, Joe, for not interrupting.
BOOOOOOOOOOOO SSSSSSSSSSS