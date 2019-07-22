Candidate Checkup With Senator Kamala Harris | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 22, 2019

 

2020 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris meets with Morning Joe medical correspondent, Dr. Dave Campbell, to discuss her health care plan and her favorite way to relieve stress.
34 Comments on "Candidate Checkup With Senator Kamala Harris | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Club Soda | July 22, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Hi

  2. Tyler Micha | July 22, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    She’s not going to win. Common sense.

  3. Deacon | July 22, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    She has knees, she has a mouth. She’s not afraid to use them. She’ll do fine.

  4. hubertl75 | July 22, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    I am not American but I sure hope she wins !

  5. Daniel Schaeffer | July 22, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    If you want someone who can eviscerate Trump on stage, go for Harris. She’s mainstream enough that she can get things done, but open to new ideas. If you want someone who can win the purple states in his sleep, go for Joe. But please — not Bernie. Midwestern voters don’t need a load of Berkeley 60’s rant from some geezer who only joins the Dems when it suits him.

  6. Shlomo Sheckelberg | July 22, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    She is Kosher certified

  7. Stay Hungry | July 22, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    At least you got your race card to cover you unlike others! Keep on using it you will be fine.

    • Gregory Williams | July 22, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      Why doesn’t anyone say Pres Trump uses the race card? He uses the race card, but they say his base, call it for what is is he is using the race card to appeal to white Americans

  8. Cheryl Clark | July 22, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Muellers testomony has to shown on CBS,ABC,NBC PBS,and all other news channels!!!!

  9. Champion Wiseman | July 22, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    AL GREENIE…UNNOBLE PEDOVORE OF TEXAS!!

  10. Eric B | July 22, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    as attorney general of California this woman presided over the entire mass incarceration and building a private prisons in the state of California she’s all for putting people in prison really wondering the White House?

  11. Bob Smith | July 22, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    President Kamala Harris? I would move to Canada. Hang on to your wallet.

  12. Eduardo Suastegui | July 22, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Wow. MSNBC now does infomercials for Democrat candidates. Great production value, too. Business must be good.

  13. Johnte Price | July 22, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    I like her but I’m for #warren2020

  14. John O | July 22, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    VOTE Blue for healthcare, the environment, green jobs, science, education, etc etc!!

  15. Slick Rock | July 22, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    We have a new hoax in Georgia! Crooked Democrat, Erica Thomas, pulled a Jussie Smollett and got busted! Where’s MSNBC?

  16. Rigoberto Giusti | July 22, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    The way she seasoned that chicken tho 🥴

  17. Alan Mešanović | July 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Nice…

    I AM, *A*.

  18. Akela DeWolf | July 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I’m not well versed on the bussing issue, but it’s common knowledge that Kamala Harris prefers a train.

  19. Terri Waugh | July 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Thanks, Joe, for not interrupting.

  20. rrmndtqrg8 q | July 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    BOOOOOOOOOOOO SSSSSSSSSSS

