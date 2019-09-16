Candidates on their parties’ plans to fight climate change

TOPICS:
Candidates on their parties' plans to fight climate change 1

September 16, 2019

 

Liberal, Conservative NDP and Green candidates' debate and discuss their parties' plans to help combat against climate change. #cdnpoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

32 Comments on "Candidates on their parties’ plans to fight climate change"

  1. Phil Can | September 15, 2019 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Why did Australia dump the carbon tax??

  2. Yvette Sanderson | September 15, 2019 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    You know Trudeau is just waiting for November so he can triple or quadruple the carbon tax

  3. Seamus Ferguson | September 15, 2019 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    350,000 new carbon consumers per year…
    AAA Canadian farmland, forests and wetlands bulldozed to support…
    The great Canadian population surge, 2030 population 100 million…
    Blah, blah, blah environment, pollution, global warming, extreme climate…

  4. Rick Johnston | September 15, 2019 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    I’m not particularly a fan of Max and PPC but why is his interview not on here yet? He was on this same program. Normally I think Evan does a fine job but in the interview he attacks Berniere like he’s done to no other. He at times ridiculed his platform. The Liberals NEVER answer a question on your program and you NEVER are attacking them like this.

  5. Kevin Beausoleil | September 15, 2019 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Marco is a lying treasonous thief who covers for his leader at any cost. I can’t stand listening to his voice…he’s always full of it.

  6. Don’t Poke The Bear | September 15, 2019 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Any climate change policy with a carbon tax or legislation to curtail transportation of oil is a non starter. I don’t care what any politician says. Go away.

    • xxtoronto xo | September 15, 2019 at 11:17 PM | Reply

      Do you want to pay now or more later? It’s going to cost everyone to mitigate climate change because we all contribute to it.

  7. Jack Schitt | September 15, 2019 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    What is the carbon tax going to solve ???

  8. Ty Burnard | September 15, 2019 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Im 9 minutes in and no one has given a straight answer smh 🤦‍♂️

  9. Canada Saver | September 15, 2019 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Say no to mass refugees say no to illegal border crossings So say no to justin Trudeau

  10. Garett Troester | September 15, 2019 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Carbon tax works in British Columbia? Is that why there’s line ups at the boarder to fill their tanks in the states because they save a small fortune with each tank and Jerry can!

  11. Eran Puzirevsky | September 15, 2019 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    No point asking liberals anything

  12. CJ P | September 15, 2019 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Paying money to fix climate makes as much sense of paying for AC in the Arctic. No amount will be enough.

  13. Michael Stewart | September 15, 2019 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Climate change has nothing to do with Science.

    • Jordan Cundal | September 16, 2019 at 2:34 AM | Reply

      we’re gonna increase the carbon tax and you’re gonna pay for it Michael, its time to pay up and do your fair share for the environment

  14. Ted Sheckler | September 15, 2019 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Marco sure is committed to the sinking ship

  15. Gar Green | September 15, 2019 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    To make the rich richer carbon tax

  16. The Art of GNAR | September 15, 2019 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Are you serious? I have not seen a Liberal MP answer a single question directly or honestly in four years. The election cannot come soon enough.

  17. Dr.Ehrfurchtgebietend | September 15, 2019 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    Nuclear and carbon capture is all we need. This would be better deployed in China where it will have a bigger impact.

  18. R. A. | September 16, 2019 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    Getting sick of these journalists always asking about the price on carbon.

  19. Ted Paulus | September 16, 2019 at 5:19 AM | Reply

    This is ridiculous. Canada’s emissions are 2% of global total. It’s a global issue and should be treated as one. Taxing Canadians does not solve anything, even if we go to 0 emissions and back to living in underground caves, the impact on the globe will be inconsequential. We need politicians who are more strategic. Either we go big into emissions tech and then export that tech globally to both reduce emissions at a meaningful level and create a new industry or we implement only the policies which will reduce emissions without being detrimental to our existing industries and personal wealth.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.