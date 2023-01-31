88 comments

  1. It really pisses me off that even after he’s out of office we’re still going to have to pay his protection detail til he croaks.

    1. @Lasse madsen
      Burying him unceremoniously next to Ivana on the golf course would be too good for him. But I’m sure his kids would approve that in a heart beat. Trump loyalty LOL.

    4. @dimentia420 That must be the storage-cupboard, where he keeps all of ‘his’ top-secret documents, at Mar-a-Largo !

    3. I wish it was IONLY the orange buffoon…. meadows…. graham… perry….johnson… jordan… gosar.. ( 34 congress people that requested pardons ) barr…eastman.. clark…powell.. flynn.. bannon…stone… ellis… and several others…. just for starters…. gaetz, greene, blowbert, gohmer, ( santos ) … all his lying lawyers disbarred….

    4. I think the doj tried but legally they cant even when they illegal try, they get caught. Plus, Biden’s criminal activities have burden them heavily.

    4. @Barbara Roberts
      Its only a matter of time before he’s calling them and their wives names again.
      Accusing their family members of crimes and that locker room talk about Matt Schlapp habit of trying to grab mens genitals.
      Oh the stories Trump could tell on all his former cabinet members lives.

    5. @Bdawg 39 DONALD TRUMP WAS A KIDDE DIDDLER IN THE 70s-90s WITH LES WEXNER AND JEFF EPSTEIN AND ALAN DERSHOWITZ

    1. Phil Benson: The mainstream media can’t get enough of him, maybe turn that off instead, probably bring you back to a balanced reality that he’s not talking to you over & over, it’s CCP partnered media repeating his name & sound bites 50 times an hour on 50 different channels.

    2. Thanks to Biden getting us in WW3. Under Trump it would of not happen. High inflation, high gas, high food. Biden is a load of feces.

  7. Lordy, imagine the “dumber than a bag of hammers” conspiracy-palooza that we’re in for from the GQP/MAGA set whenever the Mango Mussolini finally does kick the bucket.

    1. It’s going to be tied directly to the resurrection of JFK,and or JFK Jr. They keep coming up on my algorithm a lot.

    3. mugwump242: Well, you certainly have an expansive dark, yet silly imagination. It’s a sign you’re ocd’g from CCP partnered psyops of their political rival. Watch movies, instead.

    4. Don’t worry Queen Elizabeth was really snatched by aliens and never died. She will return to rescue the colonies from the orange madman.

  8. I’ve been saying that about trump for years.
    Ever since I found out him running for president wasn’t a SNL skit.

    1. @Donald Kasper subhuman trash redhat trumpanzees keep repeating that busted trope over and over.. Orange bad man not crazy, look he knew blahblahblah

      No subhuman trash redhat trumpanzees, he knew nothing, he said Germany would be blackmailed, and if defiant would freeze…

      Yes, Putler tried to blackmail other countries with it’s energy exports… no, it hasn’t stopped Germany from supporting the brave heroes in Ukraine. And no, no body froze to death either.

      All the trashy DonTheCon wanted was for Europe to start importing American LNG earlier… and pay for it dearly. Luckily, the fraudulent insurrectionist was voted out in time for Ukraine to not be given away.

  9. The Soviet Union only got out from under the dystopian reality of Stalin when Stalin died. No one would push hard to oust him for fear of grim retribution.

  10. There’s million’s of America that hope’s the same thing America and the world would be a much better place without him

    5. Trump successfully tapped into the ongoing intentional deprivation in the US that lead to it’s citizens feeling insecure, racist, sexist, hatred, and eventually violent. This world would be a better place once the lobbyists and their employers, who’ve ensured that Americans remain in scarcity for decades (Who also donate to both parties), finally lose their grip over corrupt politicians. Trump’s cult following is a symptom of our societal ills.

    2. All of politics is grift, Democrats are no different, they just have a less blatantly hateful message .

    3. @Mr Rey  still doesn’t change the fact that diaper don is grifting his merry band of sore losers. Trump-pests are the most subservient and easy to bend over americans.

  13. I have been suspended a number of times for making comments like that about Trump. Glad to know I’m not alone.

    4. Actively spreading hate and dangerous misinformation is fine but expressing hope that the natural process we all will face happens sooner than later gets a person suspended.

  17. I’ve been waiting for someone to say this for years now. If I had said it Secret Service would have already contacted me.

  18. Republicans need to stop being quiet. Silence is consent. They need to contradict his lies immediately after they come out of his mouth. Otherwise they’re complicit.

    1. If people would stop enabling them by still remaining friends with them, or keeping family relationships and business dealings we could be done with this entirety

