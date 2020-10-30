CAPE Sociology 11:15AM-12:00PM | Educating a Nation – October 30 2020

TOPICS:
CAPE Sociology 11:15AM-12:00PM | Educating a Nation - October 30 2020 1

October 30, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjlive #CAPESociology

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

2 Comments on "CAPE Sociology 11:15AM-12:00PM | Educating a Nation – October 30 2020"

  1. Dwayne Smith | October 30, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Thank you TVJ for teaching me more on more thank you very much

  2. mally reacts | October 30, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Wow!!! She was good…My very first time doing sociology and I already understand a lot by us listening to her…🙌🏿…”and she fulla vybz to”

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.