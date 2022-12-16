Recent Post
37 comments
Thank you for your service! Back the Blue!
You liberals that holler “back the blue” have a Lotta nerve after the summer of love
@Fletcher Reed they’ll back this guy cuz he’s a liar and he’s retiring cuz he got paid a pile of money to lie. I know I know conspiracy blah blah, give it time
God bless you.May God wrap His arms around you and guide you in all your endeavors
Mark Meadows (and the MAGA crowd) were deeply inspired, strengthened, and fortified by knowing they had an allie in the Supreme Court (Clarence Thomas) and Ginni Thomas was there as a link and conduit to Clarence. In essence, Clarence Thomas was the backbone of the insurrection. *Meadows interpreted Ginni Thomas’s words as direct instructions from Clarence Thomas.* By his presence alone Thomas strengthened and edified Meadows and the insurrectionists.
Disgusting how these heroes are being treated! 💜
@Stephen David Bailey uhhh wtf does that have to do with my comment? Lolol
@Ashen Walker Lolol? If you find any of this funny, you have a distorted sense of humor.
Especially from the party that supposedly loves the police
@Stephen David Baileyoh I find it very funny. I also find it hilarious that a sheep like you sucks anything up state-run news tells you…
@adam Only good police
Retired with PTSD, myself. I PROMISE he won’t miss the fukkin job one tiny bit!
Can’t blame him, no convictions of the true leaders of the attack.
My hope is that this former officer heals 100% to find a fitting job so he can be there for his family. The revenge is left for this universe to decide. I like people who care about this country & humanity.
Never heard about this ! Anyone have link to videos?
I know what PTSD is like
I have it too. It’s a very long road to recovery but it can happen.
I
I hope you have a full recovery. Do what you think will help you. Take the time to heal and I hope you can heal.
@Susan Koch LSD is the answer.
This is a first. CNN showing police as the good guys and victims for a change, instead of defaming them. Politically biased much? No wonder they call CNN the Clown News Nutwork.
History will remember these officers for their continuing defense of freedom.
No trolling, but do you really think so?
I think it depends on who is in power or who’s telling the news.
Oh boy, the Fauci Cult members are still harping on the “insurrection”? Why? It’s not like they looted small businesses and caused 3 billion dollars worth of property damage all summer long…hmmm…
This guy is a hero. Hope he will recover asap and gets his strength back. Thanks for your service, Sir!Appreciated!!!!
up until jan 6th he was the enemy according to cnn though….
When the people you protect and serve becomes your enemy, it’s time to take care.of yourself.
Thank you Sgt. Gonell for your sacrifice 💜 May God be with you and your family always ✝️🙏💜 True American Patriot and Hero🇺🇸
His story is bullshit just like all left wing people pretending to be adults.
😂😂🤣
God Bless him.
Officer Grenell, REAL Americans wish you nothing but the best. God speed!
I’m sorry he feels he has to retire. I hope he can rest and find some peace away from the police force.
Thanks so much for your loyalty to defend the Constitution. God will not forsake you even if men do. All the best in your future endeavors.
He’s a criminal
Godspeed, sir. And a pox on those who gave you such a cruel association with your nation’s capital, and mocked your unique sacrifice. That really sucks. I’m so sorry.
I’m so sorry that people who call themselves “Americans” caused you to suffer so much. Be strong. Don’t let those despicable people win. God bless.
This breaks my heart. My Dad was a deputy. It takes a certain kind of person to do this job. Kindness. Respect for the law. Dedication. These men and women put their lives on the line for those inside the Capital. They did their jobs. Did Mr.Trump?
Sir, thank you for your service to our country . It breaks my heart to know how you were treated the day of the insurrection. I pray as you move forward you will be able to find healing & peace. May God bless you!!!
Fake news as usual