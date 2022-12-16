37 comments

    2. @Fletcher Reed they’ll back this guy cuz he’s a liar and he’s retiring cuz he got paid a pile of money to lie. I know I know conspiracy blah blah, give it time

      Reply

  3. Mark Meadows (and the MAGA crowd) were deeply inspired, strengthened, and fortified by knowing they had an allie in the Supreme Court (Clarence Thomas) and Ginni Thomas was there as a link and conduit to Clarence. In essence, Clarence Thomas was the backbone of the insurrection. *Meadows interpreted Ginni Thomas’s words as direct instructions from Clarence Thomas.* By his presence alone Thomas strengthened and edified Meadows and the insurrectionists.

    Reply

    4. @Stephen David Baileyoh I find it very funny. I also find it hilarious that a sheep like you sucks anything up state-run news tells you…

      Reply

  7. My hope is that this former officer heals 100% to find a fitting job so he can be there for his family. The revenge is left for this universe to decide. I like people who care about this country & humanity.

    Reply

    2. I know what PTSD is like
      I have it too. It’s a very long road to recovery but it can happen.
      I
      I hope you have a full recovery. Do what you think will help you. Take the time to heal and I hope you can heal.

      Reply

    4. This is a first. CNN showing police as the good guys and victims for a change, instead of defaming them. Politically biased much? No wonder they call CNN the Clown News Nutwork.

      Reply

    2. Oh boy, the Fauci Cult members are still harping on the “insurrection”? Why? It’s not like they looted small businesses and caused 3 billion dollars worth of property damage all summer long…hmmm…

      Reply

  9. This guy is a hero. Hope he will recover asap and gets his strength back. Thanks for your service, Sir!Appreciated!!!!

    Reply

  11. Thank you Sgt. Gonell for your sacrifice 💜 May God be with you and your family always ✝️🙏💜 True American Patriot and Hero🇺🇸

    Reply

  15. Thanks so much for your loyalty to defend the Constitution. God will not forsake you even if men do. All the best in your future endeavors.

    Reply

  16. Godspeed, sir. And a pox on those who gave you such a cruel association with your nation’s capital, and mocked your unique sacrifice. That really sucks. I’m so sorry.

    Reply

  17. I’m so sorry that people who call themselves “Americans” caused you to suffer so much. Be strong. Don’t let those despicable people win. God bless.

    Reply

  18. This breaks my heart. My Dad was a deputy. It takes a certain kind of person to do this job. Kindness. Respect for the law. Dedication. These men and women put their lives on the line for those inside the Capital. They did their jobs. Did Mr.Trump?

    Reply

  19. Sir, thank you for your service to our country . It breaks my heart to know how you were treated the day of the insurrection. I pray as you move forward you will be able to find healing & peace. May God bless you!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.