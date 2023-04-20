Recent Post
30 comments
She’s going to get a bonus which is why she’s not worried 😂
It’s the company’s employees that make her “look good” and gets her bonus. She’s a cost of business like everyone and is easily replaceable.
Strike and force her to resign
@Zoet50
A strike looks good here.
But be careful.
Printers at The Montreal Star, which my family got daily when I was a boy, went on strike. The paper suspended operations for months but no settlement could be reached. Did the unions think management could pay a fair bit more than they had offered?
Finally the owners could see no way out of the cash flow drain. They closed the company. I assume all the equipment was sold, then creditors got a little bit & stockholders got whatever was left, if anything at all. Workers became job hunters…
I live by Toronto now. I miss that paper.
There’s an old joke that goes like this.
An employee notices that his boss drives up to work in a brand new car. Employee says “I love the car boss is it brand new?” the boss says “why yes it is and if you work hard, really hard over the next couple of years I might be able to afford another one.”
I would tell the CEO ‘you know what, you were right about leaving……….but not pity city……..you have my 9 second notice that I quit’
Hopefully, her employees all quit.
@Rick Jones you make literally no sense.
Pity City is a penthouse for her & a trailer for employees. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽whoever leaked this video!
Don’t worry about your bonus, worry about MY BONUS.
Lol exactly..
😂Ma’am… if you were my boss, I would do the BARE MINIMUM.
Exactly
Increase sales by $26 million while every company tries to bring staff back to offices. She knows it’s impossible, but she is gonna make a show anyway.
I bet Damm well she gets her bonus every single year regardless of the company’s performance
This is the kind of boss who screws over all her employees while she embezzles from the company .
She kept her 6.3 million bonus and increased her annual wage by 35%
It’s the tonedeaf audacity of her toxicity talk as she collects a bonus while the average employee earns $45k annually.
Mmmm! The $26M is her problem. The sales people are not responsible in getting customers into the stores. That’s your job lady.
People who make the most money in a company should never sneer at questions about compensation. It’s that obvious
Time for boycott and employees need to strike
A labor union would get you a guaranteed annual bonus.
“Quit asking about your pay, and just work harder so I can get richer, you slaves”
That is one furniture company I will never goods from. What a nasty CEO and it’s pitiful she talks like that to workers who made her rich by working hard without the benefits she gets!
When COVID hit and everything had to shut down, our organization had to lay off 1/3 of our work force to ensure there might still be a company left whenever it finally returned to normal. That wasn’t enough. Those of us who were lucky enough to remain all took a 30% pay cut on top of those losses, so we were forced to do a lot more with a lot less. The difference is that, before any of those things happened, our company’s CEO, who was in his 70s and just about to retire himself, turned over his entire retirement portfolio and took a 50% pay cut as the first casualty to the pandemic to be used to keep the doors open before any employee was let go or had to take a pay cut. He also took every measure he could to backstop the company against failure, including getting lines of credit, and applying for all the assistance programs we qualified for, and worked very hard to get everyone’s pay back to normal before he took any of his own pay or retirement back, and made sure that as many of the people we had to let go as possible were hired back as soon as possible if they were still available or still wanted to work for us. Between all of that and his careful leadership prior to COVID (and in part through lessons learned back in the 2008 collapse), we came back stronger than ever, we all got our pay back within about 9 months, and we all received about double the normal raises that we’ve historically had. That is how you CEO.
That’s so awesome to hear, and very rare that a CEO genuinely cares about their employees enough to do so.
We need unions and cooperatives again!