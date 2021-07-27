Cham’s Ghetto Story ER’s Big Chune | TVJ Entertainment Report Interview

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
21 comments
Still feel like sham should be on Sean Pauls level
Maybe….however Cham is more of a street rude boy more than Sean Paul. Also the location of an musician can determine whether or not a musician can be marketable
Yea cham a wayyy wayyy betta artis fi both shaggy an Shawn p
Aint he?Everybody knows Baby Cham
Cham big up
Wow that was a very good interview well rounded and communicate very effectively the best of both world. Look forward to some more hits like those of the past
Cham was 1 of the original new millienium dancehall musician….by new millienium dancehall musician I’m talking blending hip hop slangs with a Dancehall style
I dont understand why he never think its necessary to give credit to the artist that did the original ghetto story
@blessed879 fi real man
@90s DancehallKid Hugh Mike, the song is Dancehall Story
@MIDNIGHT DARK ENTERTAINMENT OMG I just listened it!!!!!Now I’m upset!
@90s DancehallKid
@90s DancehallKid I look for it on YouTube before but I couldn’t find it so I surprised you did
The Health Authourities over stepping their bound with our Jamaican Prime Minister all that proceeds from Andrew are the words of W.H.O. So as for Cham song on regards to lock down he knows he can’t call certain names lest he will be cancelled.
Excellent interview Cham!!!
I enjoyed listening to the interview because the man isn’t trying to “speaky-spokey” a bag ah foolery and a whole heap of unnecessary twanging. I learned a lot. Nuff respect Anthony.
I fulljoyed this interview – immensely
I did too
Bro 1999 you were 20! You were way ahead of your time! Blessed love!! Thanks if the catalog!!
Good interview
My favorite artist