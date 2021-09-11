Chaos in Downtown Kingston Jamaica, 5 Dead | TVJ Midday News – Sept 10 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
52 comments
Mayhem, chaos, wickedness, anarchy! & to boot by the way a deadly pandemic! What will become Jamaica land I love.
I second this.
This is what Andrew hopelessness won’t address…the crime
Lies ZOSO n the death private squads in the JCF n JDF
but when they do the Human Rights Watchmen sounds the alarms.
My lord have mercy on us all, an the people walking about, crime and violence need the same attention as that virus.
why call on the lord
Molly Boo: It’s easier to deal with the virus that the gangs.. vaccinations, mask social distances and proper hygiene… Criminality is a mindset and personal choice among the gangs…
@Jaheem Maddison should they call on satan?
We need a vaccine for the crime
Government need to do something about gun man and leave covid alone gun man wicked more Dan virus
Andre Moore for real lol.
Both of them need to be addressed 1693 in two years and we lost that most years to crime. Which is the bigger epidemic?.
@Sardine and Msick no they’re not going to do that. We’re the weak ones them can abuse
They have it and not using it for years….the death penalty.
Not even surprised to be honest. Things gonna get worse. Culture of extreme aggression and violence is prevalent in these areas.
All over Jamaica*
We need a vaccine for crimes in Jamaica what you think ?
GYALIS:
, really.. how would you get them to cooperate..Them and their supporters have the loudest voice
Its all ready there…
@Bruce WILSON
. Right!
Dnt see anyone from the andrew noseness lead government going around in the Ghetto asking people to give up their guns. Just take the vaccine that’s all they care about. We need an emergency election called.
What single brain cell thought
Who would lead the country if a election is called, none of these politicians are capable. The dons would do a better job kmt
So only politicians and dons live in Jamaica? What about chief Curry? Whether pnp r jlp I dnt like politicians. But the country do need new leadership.
Socialist? U must b brain dead. I was born and raised in rose town. Super stronghold for jlp. But I’ve never voted. I bun politics its people like u why Jamaica will continue to suffer because all u do is play politics. R u just super dunce to realize the direction Jamaica heading.
@Norman Hamilton
a inna clothes
The Nation is under siege
Ever since
Every station needs a jone to watch over the area before entering manitor everything
Lol the station they in a the town so why drone that can’t help
They might shoot it down like birds in August. DRONE n MONITOR are the correct words.
Father in the matchless name of Jesus I call on you Lord. Please forgive and wash Jamaica with your precious blood, save oh God from the evil one, and help Jamaica to turn to you in Jesus name. Amen.
We don’t need no more blood
Why you calling for a tsunami?
@Horace Napier lol
Amen sista
Lord, have Mercy!!
We are living in perilous times
Why would you ask the God of Chaos to have mercy?
I pray for God to intervene as its so hard to live in this time with all thos crime and violence and the covid….
To God be the glory, the SDA hospital is helping the people.
Really Police are expecting more reprisals, is like they are encouraging slackness.
Was wondering what that mean
The land is cursed from the actions of our leaders. Who is giving these people all these guns unless it is done deliberately for them to kill off each other.
Gun a bigger virua and covid and the PM cant even control that
Uv bulb g
HON. MINISTER HORACE CHANG….NEED TO CALL FOR AN ESQUIRE INTO MR. DESMOND MCKENZIE CONSTITUENCY ON CRIME AND VIOLENCE
I was downtown this morning in flow on king street when a customer got a phone call telling her that 3 man died…so far and the place was just very tense
Why are there no cameras to catch footages of these happenings. Whatever happened to Jamaica eye
It blind
Why are they pushing Johnson and Johnson on the Jamaican People didn’t they say this is the one that caused blood clot
This could spiral out of control if it’s not stopped ASAP. Smells of organized crime.
That is wonderful the SDA has stepped up n make themselves very useful. No man is an island we have to do even a little to help the chaotic situation at hand. Everyone can do something of kindness.