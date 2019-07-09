Charges against Jeffrey Epstein could impact Trump’s labor secretary

CTV's Richard Madan has the latest on the Jeffrey Epstein case and how it could impact a member of U.S. President Trump's cabinet.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Clintons should be far more worried
yes they should.
Exactly Bill Clinton flew on the lolita express to Epsteins island 26 times. Trump took one picture with the guy. The prosecutor working on Epsteins case said out of all the people working in D.C Trump was the only one who helped him.
typical trump supporter
Trump
on Epstein, “he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of
them are on the young side”
“On the young side” like 18 to 23. Trump likes young women between that age like every other straight guy, at least he doesn’t virtue signal to feminism to hide it. I would be more worried if I was Bill Clinton…
Alex Acosta has to be thrown into prison for giving Epstein such a cushy deal. They should also look into Acosta’s finances after he made the deal to see if he started getting rich.
JEEZZ!!
GROW UP ALREADY!!
CITY NEWS SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES
What does Trump have to do with this? The bigger connection is Bill Clinton when all this was going down 10 years ago.
Thankyou Mike Cernovich, NYPD and the Miami Herald for taking this monster down.
Bill Clinton is far more connected.