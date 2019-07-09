Charges against Jeffrey Epstein could impact Trump’s labor secretary

TOPICS:
Charges against Jeffrey Epstein could impact Trump's labor secretary 1

July 9, 2019

 

CTV's Richard Madan has the latest on the Jeffrey Epstein case and how it could impact a member of U.S. President Trump's cabinet.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

13 Comments on "Charges against Jeffrey Epstein could impact Trump’s labor secretary"

  1. redeyeracing2 | July 8, 2019 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Clintons should be far more worried

    • Elizabeth Rain | July 8, 2019 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      yes they should.

    • B MC | July 8, 2019 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Exactly Bill Clinton flew on the lolita express to Epsteins island 26 times. Trump took one picture with the guy. The prosecutor working on Epsteins case said out of all the people working in D.C Trump was the only one who helped him.

  2. Joe Ward .Da. Kiba | July 8, 2019 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    typical trump supporter

  3. 7700778737 | July 8, 2019 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Trump
    on Epstein, “he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of
    them are on the young side”

    • the nforcer | July 8, 2019 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      “On the young side” like 18 to 23. Trump likes young women between that age like every other straight guy, at least he doesn’t virtue signal to feminism to hide it. I would be more worried if I was Bill Clinton…

  4. Mark Green | July 8, 2019 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Alex Acosta has to be thrown into prison for giving Epstein such a cushy deal. They should also look into Acosta’s finances after he made the deal to see if he started getting rich.

  5. eden pagee | July 8, 2019 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    JEEZZ!!

  6. eden pagee | July 8, 2019 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    GROW UP ALREADY!!

  7. GNARLY STREAMS | July 8, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    CITY NEWS SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES

  8. chucky ducky | July 8, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    What does Trump have to do with this? The bigger connection is Bill Clinton when all this was going down 10 years ago.

  9. Tara Gardener | July 8, 2019 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Thankyou Mike Cernovich, NYPD and the Miami Herald for taking this monster down.

  10. Buckwheat. | July 9, 2019 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    Bill Clinton is far more connected.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.