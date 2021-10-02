Check Your Vaccine Cards | TVJ News - Sept 30 2021 1

Check Your Vaccine Cards | TVJ News – Sept 30 2021

44 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

44 comments

  3. If these vaccines are so perfect then just writing on a card just nit have any errors none at all and it doesn’t matter what vaccine you took everywhere in the world when traveling should accept it.

    Reply

    1. its not about the vaccine its about a system that is creeping up on te wold that the vaxxer are too blind to see . they are being lured into a trap

      Reply

    4. @john smith are you dumb or illiterate? It’s the government’s system who designed the system in terms of what goes on the cards!!

      Reply

  9. Look like we have none qualified person writing up the card or the nurses or stress out and tired when your body is under stress you make a lot of mistake, that why at work you get leave to rest your brain and body.

    Reply

    2. No thats not the case ,its the vaccines that were donated to the Caribbean and Africa,that first set.The Ghana president was addressing the UN as it relates to the same thing becsuse their citizens was happening the same problem..

      Reply

    3. @Littishara McLeish Anderson no its not the card was written on incorrectly by the vaccinator. She wrote covax sweden as the manufacturer and not AstraZeneca. Look back at the video, she should the vaccination card.

      Reply

  11. Sadly they will all be dead soon, therefore won’t have to worry about card, the booster shot will finish them.

    Reply

    1. @Empress Jade Simeon Ellis sad… hopefully she goin be alright…me personally would not take it after seeing that

      Reply

  13. I’m wondering if people looking at the bigger picture. Those who planned to live in a hole won’t be able to live in a world because every country laying down the same rules.

    Reply

  15. It will be similar when entering the UK borders most Jamaicans was giving the wrong vaccine which was not been approved

    Reply

  16. ME NUH FEEL NUH WAY FI NONE A DEM, CAS THEM A SHEEP AND BELIEVE THE HEEP A LIES FROM THE EVIL PEOPLE THEM..

    Reply

  19. They making alot of mistakes at those sites bruh! Mine had a mistake and my daughter’s also, I had was to show the person filling out the card the mistake she was making on my daughter’s. Makes me wonder if they were trained or sent out there just to use “common sense.” They need to be more professional and informed

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.