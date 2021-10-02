Check Your Vaccine Cards | TVJ News – Sept 30 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
44 comments
Having a database is one, having a correct program is another different statement
She should have taken antibody test,I think that’s what Athe Uk was talking about
If these vaccines are so perfect then just writing on a card just nit have any errors none at all and it doesn’t matter what vaccine you took everywhere in the world when traveling should accept it.
its not about the vaccine its about a system that is creeping up on te wold that the vaxxer are too blind to see . they are being lured into a trap
@Aquarium_designs 360 tell them again
@kate m They get countless warnings to leave this thing alone
It’s a warning
@Aquarium_designs 360 one they can and will never get out of.
Lord Jesus Christ have mercy on me people dem
What the fool them sit a take what they don’t know about
Jamaica running an Incompetent vaccination program not up International standard
Dem rushing to do this to impress the powers that be but dem dont know wat they r doing
How can people trust this government?
If a individual makes a mistake, it’s the government’s fault?
You people were WARNED from last year, but you all never listened
@Marie Solan warned of what?
@john smith are you dumb or illiterate? It’s the government’s system who designed the system in terms of what goes on the cards!!
A really patty shop out yah lol
Look like we have none qualified person writing up the card or the nurses or stress out and tired when your body is under stress you make a lot of mistake, that why at work you get leave to rest your brain and body.
Ur Right sooo TRUE well Said THEIR brain AND body is tired they R just Human
No thats not the case ,its the vaccines that were donated to the Caribbean and Africa,that first set.The Ghana president was addressing the UN as it relates to the same thing becsuse their citizens was happening the same problem..
@Littishara McLeish Anderson no its not the card was written on incorrectly by the vaccinator. She wrote covax sweden as the manufacturer and not AstraZeneca. Look back at the video, she should the vaccination card.
God a work anju seh a God mek is but now I can say that God is showing them up thank be the lord
Seems like anno god make the card.
@johnny blazzee smh who put this yah soh ???? noooooooooo
Sadly they will all be dead soon, therefore won’t have to worry about card, the booster shot will finish them.
@Empress Jade Simeon Ellis sad…
hopefully she goin be alright…me personally would not take it after seeing that
@Nora Simms you are dead spiritually because you depend on science and not God. You took the poison
@danovan Pusey, exactly we all gonna die. If it’s not from the vaccine it will be from something else
@Short lady #
Stop call down dead pon ppl
SO WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING LIKE WHAT PPLE MUST LOOK FOR ON THE CARD???
I’m wondering if people looking at the bigger picture. Those who planned to live in a hole won’t be able to live in a world because every country laying down the same rules.
U c wah really a tek place
Andrew Holness vaccine
it’s a problem
It will be similar when entering the UK borders most Jamaicans was giving the wrong vaccine which was not been approved
Giving the wrong or not this is a joke there shouldn’t be any mistakes
ME NUH FEEL NUH WAY FI NONE A DEM, CAS THEM A SHEEP AND BELIEVE THE HEEP A LIES FROM THE EVIL PEOPLE THEM..
Just wow, so who are we safer with? Nothing but the blood of Jesus.
How comes you guys don’t have fingerprint database for criminal? But database for vaccine.
Mercy
They making alot of mistakes at those sites bruh! Mine had a mistake and my daughter’s also, I had was to show the person filling out the card the mistake she was making on my daughter’s. Makes me wonder if they were trained or sent out there just to use “common sense.” They need to be more professional and informed
Lol… You been had!! You must get the third dose. Which will soon be followed by the fourth.!