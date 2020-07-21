CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE | USA TODAY

The Department of Homeland Security is said to be planning the deployment of about 150 of its agents to Chicago.

The Trump administration is weighing a broad deployment of federal officers to Chicago and other cities nationwide, even as state and local leaders in Oregon denounced tactics by federal agents who detained Portland protesters in unmarked cars while wearing uniforms with no specific agency affiliation.

