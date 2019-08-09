Children Left in Tears After Undocumented Workers Swept Up in ICE Raids – The Day That Was | MSNBC

After the biggest single-state work immigration enforcement operation Wednesday, communities in Mississippi are shaken by the arrests and the children left without parents.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Undocumented Workers Targeted In Mississippi ICE Raids – The Day That Was | MSNBC