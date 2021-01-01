Children to be Removed from Qahal Yahweh Compound Next Year – December 30 2020

TOPICS:
January 1, 2021

 

31 Comments on "Children to be Removed from Qahal Yahweh Compound Next Year – December 30 2020"

  1. Fiona Clacken | December 31, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

  2. GLEN CAMPBELL | December 31, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/

  3. Daktari Doman | December 31, 2020 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    What are these people doing? This is not Africa and Jamaica doesn’t need child marriages. If you want child marriages go to Africa not come to Jamaica with this. OH HELL NO!!!

  4. Grace Abel | December 31, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    I Pray that every child will be removed and freed from Pharaoh and his host in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN AND AMEN

    • t | December 31, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

      It’s exactly this religious dogma that enables and provokes extremists. Please keep religion out of it, as one is no better than the other.

    • Grace Abel | December 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

      Not everyone that says Lord Lord shall enter and many will come saying they come in his name but by their fruits you shall know them..here is a set of fruits we can say is not Good and not of God holding persons I would say hostage children what can we say …. there are wolves in Sheep clothing among us in the church outside the church just about everywhere so too are loving kind people… can we all put them /us all in the same group…I don’t talk of religion I talk of Salvation I believe in the Christian principles and guidance of Good news to mankind given by the Saviour of the world ..God bless you have a wonderful day..peace and love

    • mansa musa | December 31, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      Careful how mention the word Pharoah because even Moses was a Pharaoh..

    • t | December 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @Grace Abel sounds cultist this “savior” of yours.

  5. REALITY with DRE Howe | December 31, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    Inna Jamaica 😳😳… them better stop it enno…. wonder if them know a ja them base🤔🤔….. brainwash the little kids them

  6. onel cochaFari | December 31, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    10:43 has the best 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  7. Alyson Jaylene | December 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Lovely 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  8. Geneive Morris | December 31, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Thank God.

  9. Sully Martin | December 31, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    So they can go to the ghetto neighborhood and raise hell but can’t get children out of that situation 🤔

  10. Horace Napier | December 31, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    The government need fi run out ppl out a Jamaica that is y so many blood a run down da so

  11. John Beefcock | December 31, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Why not to get some bad man police and go to beat up everybody simple as that you know

  12. Kiszian Howell | December 31, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Still a wonder how this happen in ja the government suppose to protect the people some serious laws need to lay down in ja if you go to any other country you cant just do any and anything how that law pass a ja for them to do that where is the paper work for under age marriage pass which government office

  13. Peaches Bougle | December 31, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Wonderful cause me nuh know why dem come yah wid them nastiness

  14. Natarine Reid | December 31, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Child abuse

  15. Y L | December 31, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    It is a cult

  16. Mister Blake | December 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Disgraceful. She doesnt say it, but clearly the lawmakers either blundered or wrote to protect…

  17. Savannah Johnson | December 31, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    As a 12 year old pickney mi tell unu straight this is freaking foolishness,mi done talk,mi just can’t with the government,nosa them sometimes mek things look hard and mi know se them can well move the pickney dem,kmt lol

  18. SN SN | December 31, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Rubbish.This is failure on Diahann part. All she can do is chat. If even one child is at risk you get the whole damn police force and get them the hell out. Next thing you know these people pack up and gone never to be seen again.

  19. SN SN | December 31, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Jamaica to rahtid. Smh

  20. Asanith Gillesgord | January 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM | Reply

    What tek unnuh so long? I thought this cult was dismantled long ago. SMH

