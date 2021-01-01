Children to be Removed from Qahal Yahweh Compound Next Year – December 30 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/
It is this exact “my way is the only way” attitude and culture that promotes extremism.
AMEN!
What are these people doing? This is not Africa and Jamaica doesn’t need child marriages. If you want child marriages go to Africa not come to Jamaica with this. OH HELL NO!!!
@Daktari Doman I suspected that. Thanks for announcing what is obvious!
Child marriage is not unique to Africa. There are countries outside of Africa that do same
@Romario Morgan wherever there is religion, there is extreme interpretation of it.
ARE THESE PEOPLE JAMAICANS ?
@Audrey Clarke yes, they are Jamaican.
I Pray that every child will be removed and freed from Pharaoh and his host in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN AND AMEN
It’s exactly this religious dogma that enables and provokes extremists. Please keep religion out of it, as one is no better than the other.
Not everyone that says Lord Lord shall enter and many will come saying they come in his name but by their fruits you shall know them..here is a set of fruits we can say is not Good and not of God holding persons I would say hostage children what can we say …. there are wolves in Sheep clothing among us in the church outside the church just about everywhere so too are loving kind people… can we all put them /us all in the same group…I don’t talk of religion I talk of Salvation I believe in the Christian principles and guidance of Good news to mankind given by the Saviour of the world ..God bless you have a wonderful day..peace and love
Careful how mention the word Pharoah because even Moses was a Pharaoh..
@Grace Abel sounds cultist this “savior” of yours.
Inna Jamaica 😳😳… them better stop it enno…. wonder if them know a ja them base🤔🤔….. brainwash the little kids them
Thank God.
So they can go to the ghetto neighborhood and raise hell but can’t get children out of that situation 🤔
The government need fi run out ppl out a Jamaica that is y so many blood a run down da so
Why not to get some bad man police and go to beat up everybody simple as that you know
Still a wonder how this happen in ja the government suppose to protect the people some serious laws need to lay down in ja if you go to any other country you cant just do any and anything how that law pass a ja for them to do that where is the paper work for under age marriage pass which government office
Wonderful cause me nuh know why dem come yah wid them nastiness
Child abuse
It is a cult
Disgraceful. She doesnt say it, but clearly the lawmakers either blundered or wrote to protect…
As a 12 year old pickney mi tell unu straight this is freaking foolishness,mi done talk,mi just can’t with the government,nosa them sometimes mek things look hard and mi know se them can well move the pickney dem,kmt lol
Rubbish.This is failure on Diahann part. All she can do is chat. If even one child is at risk you get the whole damn police force and get them the hell out. Next thing you know these people pack up and gone never to be seen again.
Jamaica to rahtid. Smh
What tek unnuh so long? I thought this cult was dismantled long ago. SMH