67 comments

  1. If Steve Bannon was your dog it will be inhumane not to put him down.

    Reply

  2. Isn’t that what trump did? Immediately?

    Trump was predictable. He said he would not accept defeat. He didn’t

    Reply

    1. @Kickin Rocks He had no other choice unless he wanted to be taken out kicking and screaming. Come to think of it🤔🤔

      Reply

    2. @Delores Matt lol maybe correct. But the statement “he did not accept defeat” is not correct. He might have said those words. But his actions were to leave office.

      You realize there are socialist countries where the leaders took control of the military, the military cooperated, constitutions were changed, terms were extended indefinitely, and leaders became dictators, right? None of those things happened here. He did accept defeat. Through his actions anyway.

      I’m not standing up for him. I’m just calling out a bs statement. And the fact that we are supposed to care more about this, seems to be a distraction from inflation that may well cause a huge recession. If intelligent choices aren’t made very soon, this could get out of control. And what are they doing?

      Reply

  3. The most surprising thing i have learned throughout this is that apparently Melania was seen as a voice of reason in the WH. I genuinely didn’t think the was the voice of anything during his entire term

    Reply

    1. @Jeannie Luna A match made in hell. I believe Beelzebub was the officiant at their wedding. (Her first, his third). Family values.

      Reply

    2. @Studebaker Hoch well many Slovenians speak Croatian as well (as many like to spend hollidays there), also German, Italian and English are very commonly spoken there.

      Reply

    3. “Melania was seen as a voice of reason in the WH”. Really, what part of “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”/ Melania, do you don’t understand?

      Reply

  4. Get them all to jail. As an immigrant to this country who has seen just what third world hell looks like, we cannot allow these sort of grifters, liars, and thieves to ever run this country again.

    I know where this road leads if there are no legal consequences. Jan 6 was just a warning for their real intentions.

    Reply

    2. @Delores Matt hell no i hate fox news.i just like to hear what the Trumpers can come up with..Its sad.

      Reply

    3. @Bob Turnbull Heck like most people I have plenty of problems. Not having balls is not one of them however. When so many people are putting out crap and thinking they can get away with it, then that is where I voice my opinion. And I am not to concerned about peoples feelings. Nor do I care what people think about me either. If they don’t like it the FO.

      Reply

    1. @Iris Hewlett That’s good for a year. He can still make moonshine with the boys inside for a small fee. If you know what I mean!

      Reply

  7. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Bannon himself forked over the audio tapes. He has to make Trump think he’s still on his side.

    Reply

    1. @TRE45ON is Bat5hit Crazy Loves Trump He actually was staying next door at the Holidays Inn…

      Reply

    3. @TRE45ON is Bat5hit Crazy Loves Trump right now he’s washing lettuce- soon he’ll be on fries, then the grill- in a few decades he’ll make assistant manager, that’s when the real bucks come in

      Reply

  9. The downfall of DT will be due to his failure to understand how big government works. As the owner of his own business he could control everything and everyone. He tried to apply (force) this model on the presidency. The big problem was that although he wielded incredible power, the system of checks and balances as well as honorable men and women, kept him in check and now will be his undoing.

    Reply

    1. @Karl Ruppelt Yes, it’s when you get wealth without doing anything and without needing any ability to do anything.

      Reply

  10. These hypocrites now coming on CNN to tell us that that notorious birther, Melania was “the voice of reason,” make my skin crawl

    Reply

  11. Perhaps Bannon and Trump can share a cell and keep each other company on those long, lonely nights.

    Reply

    1. @John Swo omg lmao! I couldn’t believe that video where the reporter pointed out he had TWO button down shirts on !

      Reply

    3. Since you’ve got the razors covered, start up an appeal to provide Sloppy Steve with shaving cream.

      Reply

  13. Americans NEED to hear that whole leak. Last I checked the YouTube channels Mother Jones & The Lincoln Project have it. EVERY American of age to vote needs to hear it for themselves.

    Reply

    1. @okcool it wasn’t me reporting I welcome all comments and opinions I have noticed it happening alot lately too. I understand if some are vile and hatefilled but allowing difference of opinion is a healthy platform.

      Reply

  16. Just think of a government that included all these creeps it would not last very long. Eventually they would turn on each other, just like they’re getting ready to do. No honor among Thieves.

    Reply

  17. If I know about a crime three days before it happens and do nothing, my silence is complaisance. C’mon DOJ, hold these people accountable!

    Reply

  18. “Why he didn’t act” question is irrelevant now. Obviously we know now his intentions were to stay in power way before the elections!

    Reply

  19. *Trump made a statement! Watch the video you will be shocked* EVERYDAYS.ML

    Mr.Dunn – respect for you.

    Reply

  20. Everyday we have to hear about a guy that’s guilty, shows us how guilty he is for a crime we all watched live on tv.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.