China flexes military muscle amid global coronavirus pandemic

TOPICS:
China flexes military muscle amid global coronavirus pandemic 1

June 11, 2020

 

As the world is distracted by the Covid-19 pandemic, China appears to be making bold military moves on multiple fronts, causing experts to warn of the tension between the US and China. CNN's David Culver reports.

#China #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

41 Comments on "China flexes military muscle amid global coronavirus pandemic"

  1. ATH Solitude | June 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Weird flex but ok

  2. Tianzuo Huang | June 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    US: “China is flexing military muscle in its own territory while we are putting our military everywhere in the world!”

  3. Khmerminn Sota | June 11, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    How many US companies are moving back since Trump in the office? Just wondering!

  4. American Pie | June 11, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Oooooh. China flexes military muscle. Must have lemonlips andersonpooper and mrs. Steltzer in a cold sweat. Their puppet daddy flexing muscle i mean..💪😀💪

  5. 1994CPK | June 11, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Lmao, a f-ing ramp

  6. lib tard | June 11, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Made to last 12 months. Literally shaking.

  7. Playboy Ryan | June 11, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    I love how the news is using the word flex its hilarious 😅

  8. Aloha 2 | June 11, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Wandering who will light 💡 Up the 🔥 1st before elections take place ?

  9. Paul Abreu | June 11, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    The belt and road initiative doesn’t seem to be far enough along for China to know they’ll win against us. They just flexing

    • Mr. Nobody | June 11, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      If China thought they could beat the US in a military conflict we`d be at war already. I dont think we should wait till then. Something should be done about China. Regime change is in order. They are leading the world to a dark future. Look how theyve already destroyed the worlds economy and killed hundreds of thousands with their irresponsibility.

  10. marlboroman | June 11, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Just wait about 6month and it will all start to break down..

  11. clay | June 11, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    Put a few previous videos, and then made up the whole story.

  12. Mike Mouers | June 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    They probably headed to Seattle and claim settlement on 6 blocks 😂😂😂🤣😂 What a riot!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  13. Nathan McKay | June 11, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Minute 1:10— “China is flexing it military power (implied today). Last year, …” Wait what? … “The best news, is bad news.” -The bad guy from that James Bond movie.

  14. Scott | June 11, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    They don’t need conventional weapons, COVID 19, fentanyl, money laundering, real estate manipulation and on and on. China is on the move. They want the world.

  15. NinjaRunningWild | June 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Man, where’d they find that Chinese George Castanza to interview?

  16. Teck Rylee | June 11, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    They should be flexing their sanitation muscles

    • Kermit | June 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      They did, looking at their covid numbers, even if cooked… Compared to the most exceptional country’s statistics… (°▄°)

    • Shh Shh Shh Schiller | June 11, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      They dump as much turd into the water as America does. Actually since they are most populated they dump more dumps.
      #freehongkong

  17. Huh? | June 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    China aircraft carriers = 2
    US aircraft carriers = 11

  18. Shiiftty | June 11, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    this why my packaging was delayed 🤦🏾‍♂️

  19. R | June 11, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    *That’s alright. There are still a few of us left that would take a knee and return fire.*

  20. Hemant | June 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    *_Could be that China is trying to divert world’s attention from how it lied about Coronavirus_*

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.