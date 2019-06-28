Chinese jets ‘buzz’ Canadian ships in Taiwan Strait

June 28, 2019

 

Matthew Fisher, Fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, describes Chinese aircraft buzzing a Canadian ship in the Taiwan Strait.

44 Comments on "Chinese jets ‘buzz’ Canadian ships in Taiwan Strait"

  1. Gene Hakman | June 27, 2019 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Canada has a warship?

    • Amey24 Xxx | June 27, 2019 at 11:59 PM | Reply

      Yes they do, Indian sold their second hand war ship to Canada.

    • J K | June 28, 2019 at 1:34 AM | Reply

      China should make sure they don’t have any more!

    • real science | June 28, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

      And the Chinese call it….junk!

    • F Harrison | June 28, 2019 at 3:43 AM | Reply

      @Bob Knob you dont know during WW II, Russia and China had most sacrifice in turns of dead people while not even invited to WW II memorial was German was?

      U think arrest CEO of key company from China on behalf of USA and refuse to let go while Trump himself admit she is a bargain chip is sth China should tolerate?

      Canada was used by big brother, and beat by China no doubt, but if China does not set an example, CEO of Chinese key companies will not dare to go aboard anymore

    • john lee | June 28, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

      Bob Knob.. HongKong??WW2..that was then a british colony. Say thank you for the general knowledge. hahaha

  2. Vince Hughes | June 27, 2019 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    How did a Canadian naval ship, get over to the south China sea without breaking down?

  3. Blackbear1986 | June 27, 2019 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    USA using Canada to gain their profit with China.

    • Karen Dworkin | June 27, 2019 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      USA is tired of getting ripped off by China.. They should demand they pay for the tech they have stolen before any trade deal takes place

    • America's 51 state | June 27, 2019 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      Blackbear1986 and Trudeau is still happy to be Trump’s lapdog

  4. eric olmstead | June 27, 2019 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    And you’re not willing to make a connection to the hwawei affair? Canola, pork and beef? Now military intimidation? It’s just “random”, you say, because we’re another western ship passing by? You mean all western ships get harrassed when passing by? They do it to Canada because they can with no fear of meaningful push-back. We have something they want–Meng. Don’t confuse the issue.

    • ThePaw24 | June 27, 2019 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      Yeah they want the rest of our oil and gas industry, the rest of our real estate, and anything Canadian. Chinese own pretty much Canada now as it is.

    • Trigger Troll | June 27, 2019 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      Until we get rid of the spineless liberals it will continue.

    • When i became the sun.. | June 27, 2019 at 11:29 PM | Reply

      They wont do anything…if they attack and sink a canadian ship…there economy is fucked

  5. Darryl Watchman | June 27, 2019 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Canada,really,out of any league. Justin Trudeau might have to bring out his Kneepads again and visit Washington.

    • Slammer | June 28, 2019 at 3:22 AM | Reply

      Trudeau is at the g-20 summit looking for help, Talking to trump obviously did not help when China bans Canadian pork the next day…..he should stop all Chinese imports to Canada, although that would close down all the Walmarts !

  6. Zsari Maxim | June 27, 2019 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Guess Chinese navy be fine sailing in the Hudson Bay.

  7. 任戰 | June 27, 2019 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    this piece of junk was commissioned in 1977, surprised that it made that far without breaking its engine.

    • When i became the sun.. | June 27, 2019 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      @mark9021 who doesnt?

    • xinyiquan666 | June 28, 2019 at 12:55 AM | Reply

      @mark9021 well,thats because ur shat ship were built on amrican parts, or sunk long time ago, now everything made in china, or ur entrie primtivfe canada break down long time ago

  8. Paradigm | June 27, 2019 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Canada still wants to play games with China? Are you guys serious?

  9. Renegade 1 | June 27, 2019 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    What business do we have there? None, we shouldn’t even be there

  10. dan timmons | June 27, 2019 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    That settles it. China is scared of Trudeau LOL….NOT

  11. Great Asia | June 27, 2019 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    Small Canada wants to play superpower.

    • Zhong Yi | June 28, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      It’s a problem. The West Edmonton Shopping Mall has more submarines than the Canadian Navy. Their fighters, the Hornet, are older than the pilots that fly them.

  12. Justice League | June 28, 2019 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    Stupid decision, especially at this sensitive time.

  13. ecobra169 | June 28, 2019 at 12:11 AM | Reply

    Go ahead Canada keep digging that hole someday someday you going to fall in it.

  14. Yong Zhou | June 28, 2019 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    where: 40 KMs from the Chinese coast(one or two hundred kms from beijing), a half world away from Canada
    when: Canada kidnapped the HUAWEI CFO
    yes, that Canadian ship was in int’l national waters, so were those Chinese ships and planes. freedom of navigation works both ways. Considering the fact Canada is the lap dog of the United Snake, China has every right to send planes and ships shadow this Canadian ship.

  15. Little Wing Jhendrix | June 28, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    C’mon canada don’t try to play innocent here. WTF is a canada warship doing sailing through the taiwan strait if not to provoke ? And if provoked, you cannot expect not to get a strong reaction. How does Canada feel if a chinese warship were to lurk inside Hudson Bay ?

  16. rodolfo hidalgo | June 28, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    may be china think that your ship carry garbage and you want it to discharge in china… like you did in the philippines your ship discharges garbage.

  17. Yan Liu | June 28, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Trudeau is a genius! Keep meddling everywhere and you will win your next term! Your farmers love you so much…

  18. Rej | June 28, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    Canada really think they R a tough bully vs the martial art expert ….

  19. RAMON GO | June 28, 2019 at 6:17 AM | Reply

    This is 21 century and Canada thinks it still can use gun boat diplomacy to scared China, wake up Canada

  20. JackSuer | June 28, 2019 at 7:33 AM | Reply

    Maybe Chinese Navy just want to make sure this single old Canadian boat is not a ghost ship.

