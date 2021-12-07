Chris Gayle | TVJ Sports Commentary – Dec 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
8 comments
A bag of BS, Gayle ego is too big!!
Why he didn’t ask IPL for send off
..they just Dump him
I don’t care one bit what people wan to say the boss fi get him send off
Well everything have a start, well this is the start of the first send off. Those before didnt requested it but Gayle did and they agreed. I see no problem
Ridiculous cricket West Indies. Focus on building a team to qualify for the next t20 World Cup instead of a send off for one player. I bet he wouldn’t score 10 runs. So sad the state of our cricket
The guy is 42 yrs old and Still don’t want to take a Bow from the game..now the IPL dump him like he is a “nobody”
Gayle has proven to be bigger than west indies cricket, and the leaders or whimps, why is graves is even there
Not even the great Brian Lara get a send off not bashing Gayle but him too egotistic to believe him warrant such.