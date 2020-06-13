Chris Hayes Podcast With Dana Goldstein | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 110 | MSNBC

What does education look like in the age of the coronavirus? What will it take for schools to reopen? The education system is in uncharted territory, with students isolated from their peers and guardians tasked with navigating the technological demands required by remote learning. Like everything else in this moment, there are more questions than answers about what comes next. Education reporter Dana Goldstein joins to discuss what she’s hearing from students, how other countries are adapting, and what long-term implications this disruption could have.
Chris Hayes Podcast With Dana Goldstein | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 110
Wow! Nice to know! We must start getting prepared. Thanks!
We are bailing out corporations. We have to find a way to educate our children.
Fellow kindergarten home school parent (by force, not fun) and you took the words right out of my mouth. Teachers go to college for a reason. I have no clue what I’m doing. It’s also very hard to get my 6yr old to believe half of her playroom is now a classroom. 🧐 🤦🏻♀️
Great talk with a great presenter