As the Speaker announced an impeachment inquiry, more and more senators began shifting, too. Sen. Chris Murphy joined Chris Hayes. Aired on 09/24/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Chris Murphy On Why He Shifted On Impeachment | All In | MSNBC
when losing control the psychopath becomes faced with limitations in fulfilling impulses
What I’ve learned so far… A subpoena is a suggestion and has nothing to do with law. And moron me always thought you’d go to jail if you ignored a subpoena.
@Laughing Dog
They say the President can do anything he wants and never be indicted for criminality while in office because he is the President.
Well, what if his criminality was to seize the government and make it his?
He would apparently be within his legal right to do so. No?
Laughing Dog. Name them, trumpanzee – ALL 2 dozen !
@Jerry Andersen If Trump reads this you know he will try it. If it was not so damaging to humanity, I would like to see the outcome if he just did this. Stay in office because he can do no wrong.
Let’s just go back to 1736
Can see the kind of time you want to get back to Klan
You have been in the Middle Ages ever since Trump took office and installed all his family members & cronies in high political places.
Britain doesn’t want you back!
@loquayrocks Scotland or France then? Ireland? A lot more choices than England.
only one Mr X Only one Mr y
Was it Andrew Jackson who shot a man for treason on the WHITE house lawn? Those were the days.
Impeach
Treason gets the death penalty, all assets gone! Hope the rest of the disorganized crime trump family live out their days inside a federal penitentiary as well!
You sound wise. They will use false words against you. Ignore them! You are on the right track.
You all fail to include what Trump is supposedly guilty of? Always. Why don’t you give us a “heads up”… regarding his crimes. We know what Hillary did… Should we give her the death penalty too… How bout Comey?
Was it Andrew Jackson who shot a man for treason on the WHITE house lawn? Those were the days.
@Prevailing Right If you can’t pay attention, then go back to the kiddie pool.
@el bee Well Einstein… Since you’re directing the conversation… In typical Leftist fashion. You heard something that hurt your feelings so they have to go to the kiddie pool whatever that means… Grow up. Then look inside for faults before searching outside… From your comment you have a few.
Isn’t the initial cover-up enough? Isn’t that what ultimately did Nixon in? Here we go again: This will turn into mincing words about all the conversations Trump has had with the intent to include a foreign entity in his scheme to win the presidency, rather than the simple facts that just having those conversations is treason, and the initial act of covering them up is a crime. A fifth grader could impeach the president at this point, but somehow the democrats will botch this.
I hope not. If they botch this, our future is DOOMED!!!
Keep yelling & screaming at Pelosi et al.
This is why I said earlier I have lost trust in this system of government after having lived all my life in it. I must see action now. Trump and his backers think they are above the law, so they will act accordingly. It is the job of Congress to regain control and build trust again. Until then no trust from me.
@Darrell Conwell keep the faith. Don’t let this con completely destroy your trust. Trump should’ve been impeached. I just hope he’s not allowed to further destroy this nation before he’s gone. By the way, the southern district of new York will be waiting for him, with cuffs!
Do you believe justice should be meted out equally? Then looks like we need to charge almost every sitting Dimocrat with crimes as well… Too numerous to count.
TRump’s lawyer is gonna need a lawyer, again. Michael Cohen might be getting bunkmate Guiliani soon.
MAGA = My Attorney’s Getting Arrested…… again
OH, WOULDN’T THAT BE NICE!!
“Notice of a real check” wow, I guess we have been “noticed”
WHAT DID YOU JUST SAY? Did I hear that right that the Republicans had a meeting and one of the subjects brought up was whether or not to release the whistleblower’s complaint? In other words, the elected leaders of this country who are supposed to be upholders of the law, guardians of the public trust have to actually wonder, ponder, second guess and such about whether or not to OBEY THE LAW AND UPHOLD IT. So then, that’s Trumpism. He has poisoned their minds so badly that, now they, just like him, are unable to instinctively know right from wrong, owners of a shattered moral compass. This is why GOP relies on the electoral college and other non democratic dirty tricks, My God! What a country!
Dr Vibe. Well said!
Common sense dictates that once we obtained probable cause that foreign interferance was invited and welcomed by the trump campaign in 2016 we can no longer rely on the integrity of future elections to rectify the situation. That situation being a criminal dictator bribed and promised his way to the highest office in the world..
Wow, so deep.
“Probable cause “… that is sufficient now?
Kenneth Albert. Get over yourself.
My father was involved in investigating foreign influence in American elections… For the last 40 years it’s what he was charged with. You see… The Dims would rather you just look at the last 3 years… But we interfere with theirs and they interfere with ours… Been going on forever. In 016, the extent of their involvement was 12,000 dollars in Face Book ads. How are you gonna impeach Trump for that?
Every American citizen as Mr Mueller stated should be concerned about this administration. Trump should be impeached and removed from office
How did that Mueller Report work out for you? Uh oh.
@wandering spirit …more like “wandering idiot’s spirit”.
Evil Trump is Anti American.
100% Russia asked Trump to do this, making Ukraine out to be the bad guys.
We will be taking about the corruption this administration has committed for decades.
Now it makes sense! Trump thought he could manipulate a political novice in the Ukrainian president to do what HE wanted him to do. But Trump was wrong!
Give it a few days and see who’s name keeps coming up…
It never ceases to amaze me when I read comments written by Trump worshipers. One defended Trump saying that Trump is attempting to investigate corruption. Investigating corruption? Using another nation? Lol Usually their response is calling the news piece fake news no matter the channel no matter the journalist. I guess they should be praised for being a little more creative lol.
Well… You’re confused… The dims used another government to investigate Trump. British Secret Service (Chris Steele) is one of the five “I’s” used to subvert U.S. law regarding the FBI and domestic spying… Thought you might have heard that…
OH WELL, SOME PEOPLE ARE SLOWER THAN OTHERS BUT AT LEAST HE’S FINALLY CATCHING UP!!✌😂😂😂
I have a feeling this will be anticlimactic again. The senate change in strategy makes me feel that maybe they already knew the transcript is not concrete or they have developed a strategy to defend Trump.
duh!!! of course he’s going to rig the next election too. Trump should have been impeached a long time ago. no excuse for waiting.
Yeah… But the only fly in the ointment for Dims is… After 3 years they can’t find any crimes he’s committed… The Dims on the other hand? Crime spree…
Barr lying to congress about this is nothing compared to Barr’s involvement with Jeff Epstein’s murder. Google Barr, Epstein and it all comes up. Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach math in “Westchester county” even though Epstein had no teaching credentials. Later, google “Westchester country club”, even more comes up. Arrest Barr for Epstein’s murder.
when losing control the psychopath becomes faced with limitations in fulfilling impulses
Are you a doctor?