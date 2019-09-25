As the Speaker announced an impeachment inquiry, more and more senators began shifting, too. Sen. Chris Murphy joined Chris Hayes. Aired on 09/24/19.

Chris Murphy On Why He Shifted On Impeachment | All In | MSNBC