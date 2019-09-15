Christopher Dickey: We’re Seeing The Death Of Democracy In America & Europe | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 15, 2019

 

With populism on the rise in the U.S. and across Europe, veteran foreign journalist Christopher Dickey gives a stark warning.
87 Comments on "Christopher Dickey: We’re Seeing The Death Of Democracy In America & Europe | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. dboydhome | September 14, 2019 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    President Trump is an embarrassment to the people of the United States.

  2. Stephen Farrell | September 14, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    Agree Mr.Dickey…your 100% right …Putin has his clown and all the puppets …and they will dance but he will cut the strings and he will accomplish his payback…And voters will make that happen or they won’t. …for the people by the people has been non existent with each passing president but this one will burn America to the ground and take as many other countries with it as it can….Mueller was the turn about but not enough heard and learned…..smh …sad but true

  3. L' Eliz | September 14, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    No…we are going to see the demise of the rethugican party.
    BE SURE YOU ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE, AND VOTE BLUE!!!!

  4. Russell Henderson | September 14, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    its easy to work with Kim Jun Un because he makes all the decisions too….just like Cadet BS

  5. ruth depew | September 14, 2019 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    Trump has 15 candidates for national security adviser. Are any of them not currently under lock and key in a memory unit somewhere?

    • mary jones | September 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @ruth depew sorry, lol. that opioid reference made me think of ‘the french connection’ with gene hackman from long ago 🙂

    • Coco C | September 14, 2019 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      I guarantee you that no matter who it is they’re connected to putin, and russia. Hands down another grifter.

    • Deborah Freedman | September 14, 2019 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      He’s lying, he always lies. It’s just like when he said he had a plan for cheaper health insurance, or that he had the best people. There are probably 4 or 5 people others suggested, and when contacted said no way. So he’ll have to, once again, scrape the bottom of the barrel and come up with an unqualified twit, looking to make money through graft.

    • Matthew Ellison | September 15, 2019 at 1:07 AM | Reply

      He talks around a helicopter to show Russia how USA sonar works.
      If USA cant drown out the background sound, USA cant track it.

    • Steve Monroe | September 15, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

      Sadly, there are plenty of white supremacists who would love a chance to kiss trumps butt.

  6. unbornG4 | September 14, 2019 at 1:46 AM | Reply

    We will RESIST Fascism…make no mistake about it!

    • JoeyFiveandDimes | September 15, 2019 at 12:27 AM | Reply

      unborn, Piktor      ……….    Join or form your local #Maquis that know HOW to deal with Fascists . Involves training and discipline, and not the dress-up paraders and weekend warriors that show up for the cameras .  Want a short course ? Look up ‘Nancy Wake’,  #Maquis leader in WW2 . Hitler sent 20,000 Wehrmacht into France to assassinate her. Only 8,000 went back, running for their lives .

    • Mark Evans | September 15, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      And we will fight socialism

    • kathy redmann | September 15, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      I live in a seniors park and if you talk to these folks, they are lapping up every line of B.S. Trump is saying. Blindly loyal. It’s ridiculous really. They defend him and make excuses for his stupid behaviour.

    • Colin Faust | September 15, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Piktor Music antifa are brown shirts. And your hypocrites for supporting those degenerates. Not to mention all of their terrorist activities and the fact the Dayton shooter was a member. They make your party look like a sad joke.

  7. Peter purpl3grape studios | September 14, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Let me translate Donald Trump’s response to the first reporter in the video for normal people. Follow along! @ 0:04

    “We have 15 people we begged to come on board. Everybody did not want it at all, as you can imagine.
    And we’ll probably sometime next week make a rash decision.
    It’s a bad job, it’s bad because it sucks a lot to work for Donald Trump, and it’s very hard actually to work with him.
    You know why it’s hard? Because he can’t make any rational decisions!”

  8. Moscow Mitch | September 14, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    get rid of the Electoral college so we don’t have to listen to the syphilitic rambling of a rotted out brain the electoral college cursed us with

    • Ash Roskell | September 15, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      Jacob w : No one clicks on Propaganda links and gives countable hits to Alex-QAnon-Jones, or whatever failing outlet you get your lies from, son. They’re Malware Traps, anyway. And, they only prove you have no WORDS. Only lies 🙂

    • Indi Pillai | September 15, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      @Don Jindra
      Toothless hillbilly capitalists crack me up

    • Don Jindra | September 15, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      @Indi Pillai I find inane bigots like you amusing. Btw, check out Venezuela if you hate capitalism.

  9. Robyn Andrews | September 14, 2019 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t know who the National Security Advisor will be. Puketin hasn’t picked him yet.

  10. Judah 144K Rated R | September 14, 2019 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    tRump: ” I make all the decisions” …and we can tell, just look at yourself, an orange walking four legged buffoon.

  11. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | September 14, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    🍔 Obama didn’t have over 200 contacts with the rooskis

    • Vincent Gonzales | September 15, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

      Edward Coyle,
      Who’s arguing? Not Keil, he offered no argument over a joke—he attacked with an insult. And, I simply pointed out the truth in my reply.

    • NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | September 15, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      Bonnie Parker the FBI was already looking at the Trump organization for years before he ran for president because Trump is a criminal

    • NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | September 15, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      Bonnie Parker p.s. by the year 2000 Trump couldn’t borrow from any u.s. Banks Trump has already borrow from the Russian mob that had connections in the Kremlin

    • Colin Faust | September 15, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Ciara ooh Oh look a homophobic democrat. It’s almost like you guys are total hypocrites. LOL

    • Colin Faust | September 15, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP Yea and the FBI just couldn’t find any evidence of ot through a two year investigation. Your all basically democrat Alex Jones as this point lol.

  12. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | September 14, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    😁45 exposed the simpletons in the u.s. the president doesn’t know how to spell hamburgers or pronounce Origins

  13. thelegend29 | September 14, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    folks folks, it’s clear as day, he is mentally unstable. get him checked!

  14. muuuuuud | September 14, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Not a death, it’s a murder by authoritarians who don’t want to be accountable.

  15. keith lawson | September 14, 2019 at 3:34 AM | Reply

    Trump makes all the decisions but dont want to be held accountable for any of them

    • Yusuf Ginnah | September 15, 2019 at 6:52 AM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Meade Here we go again… Do you have a hardon for Obama as well…? As much as the orange 🍄??

    • dancheb | September 15, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

      SNL could not have made this up. At this point, Pompeo and the rest of the circus are not adults in the room. They are co conspirators in this Mafia take over.

    • Jeffrey Meade | September 15, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      enigmaticfool, It isn’t a narrative when it is absolutely true.  You want it both ways so bend over.

    • ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 | September 15, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Trump only takes credit not responsibility

    • rapunzel eh? | September 15, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      authority without responsibility…. conveniently he has a raft of targets to blame when things go wrong. immigrants, democrats generally, Clintons or Obamas specifically, mental health, ISIS… and hsi gullible cult followers will believe anything he says – because they WANT to. you will never convince someone they are wrong when they already convinced themselves they are right. facts don’t matter.

  16. touchwood108 | September 14, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    Why does Donald Trump keep talking in the third person? Does that say something about his mental health?

  17. Dan L | September 14, 2019 at 3:59 AM | Reply

    Democracy is already dead in America.

    Trump lost the election by over 3 million votes, yet still became president.

    Clinton was impeached for telling a single lie because it was such a HORRIBLE thing for the president to do. We simply CANNOT have a president that lies!

    Meanwhile Trump can actually break federal law trying to “prove” his lies with a falsified map.. No big deal, it’s perfectly ok if the president lies.

    • Clarity of Mind | September 15, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

      12,000 LIES And counting! Double standards are always to be expected from Rethuglicans so stop being shocked. This is their way… Big text breaks and lots of wars and crazy spending on stupid walls another unnecessary items while all NEEDS are being ignored such as healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure…

    • Aleta Mize | September 15, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      No that was 3billion votes. That was not COUNTED. Why because of russian interface.my vote did not count.and im tired of being last .

    • Colin Faust | September 15, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Aleta Mize the Russians didnt throw away your vote and it counted like everyone elses. Mueller couldn’t even determine they swayed a single voter. You just lost. Get over it.

    • Aleta Mize | September 15, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Colin Faust when i voted it was not counted Democrat it went into Republican vote.now why was that.

  18. Captain Obvious | September 14, 2019 at 4:28 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump is a terrorist. Legitimately. Call a spade a spade and lock him up!

  19. Amir Wahli | September 14, 2019 at 6:39 AM | Reply

    They gonna have to dragged this wannabe dictator out of the White House..

  20. melissa johnson | September 14, 2019 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Who is his right mind would want to work with this arrogant buffoon?

