Christopher Dickey: We’re Seeing The Death Of Democracy In America & Europe | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

With populism on the rise in the U.S. and across Europe, veteran foreign journalist Christopher Dickey gives a stark warning.
President Trump is an embarrassment to the people of the United States.
@Gunner Patry Yes, everyone knows how much Jesus loves guns. Amen, hallelujah, AR-15.
@Mark Evans Take your WEAKLING comments about Hillary to the graveyard!.
@Thomas L I see you’re still butthurt huh
Agree Mr.Dickey…your 100% right …Putin has his clown and all the puppets …and they will dance but he will cut the strings and he will accomplish his payback…And voters will make that happen or they won’t. …for the people by the people has been non existent with each passing president but this one will burn America to the ground and take as many other countries with it as it can….Mueller was the turn about but not enough heard and learned…..smh …sad but true
1. It’s you’re, not your. 2. A puppet with strings is a marionette.
Mueller was just another DO-NOTHING Republican . Acting oblivious instead of sticking up for democracy .
No…we are going to see the demise of the rethugican party.
BE SURE YOU ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE, AND VOTE BLUE!!!!
@Jake Missy Biden is too touchy with women,..so you Vite for trump? Wow you are very very stupid!
Vote blue no matter who
Vote Red and end up.DEAD
@Sicklady is that why we swept the special elections this week? Yea soooooo dead. LOL
@roberto R Calling people stupid when you cant even spell vote properly makes you seem less intelligent then the people your insulting. You must be a democrat.
its easy to work with Kim Jun Un because he makes all the decisions too….just like Cadet BS
Yeah, this dictator wanna be who wants to make changes to the Constitution so he can be another Putin or Kim Jun Un. He respects and shake hands with these mass murderers, my way or the highway.
F’kn DRAFT DODGER.
Trump wants to dictate. That’s why he admires dictators so much.
How right you are.about that. He wants to be dictator. 😑
Trump has 15 candidates for national security adviser. Are any of them not currently under lock and key in a memory unit somewhere?
@ruth depew sorry, lol. that opioid reference made me think of ‘the french connection’ with gene hackman from long ago 🙂
I guarantee you that no matter who it is they’re connected to putin, and russia. Hands down another grifter.
He’s lying, he always lies. It’s just like when he said he had a plan for cheaper health insurance, or that he had the best people. There are probably 4 or 5 people others suggested, and when contacted said no way. So he’ll have to, once again, scrape the bottom of the barrel and come up with an unqualified twit, looking to make money through graft.
He talks around a helicopter to show Russia how USA sonar works.
If USA cant drown out the background sound, USA cant track it.
Sadly, there are plenty of white supremacists who would love a chance to kiss trumps butt.
We will RESIST Fascism…make no mistake about it!
unborn, Piktor ………. Join or form your local #Maquis that know HOW to deal with Fascists . Involves training and discipline, and not the dress-up paraders and weekend warriors that show up for the cameras . Want a short course ? Look up ‘Nancy Wake’, #Maquis leader in WW2 . Hitler sent 20,000 Wehrmacht into France to assassinate her. Only 8,000 went back, running for their lives .
And we will fight socialism
I live in a seniors park and if you talk to these folks, they are lapping up every line of B.S. Trump is saying. Blindly loyal. It’s ridiculous really. They defend him and make excuses for his stupid behaviour.
@Piktor Music antifa are brown shirts. And your hypocrites for supporting those degenerates. Not to mention all of their terrorist activities and the fact the Dayton shooter was a member. They make your party look like a sad joke.
Let me translate Donald Trump’s response to the first reporter in the video for normal people. Follow along! @ 0:04
“We have 15 people we begged to come on board. Everybody did not want it at all, as you can imagine.
And we’ll probably sometime next week make a rash decision.
It’s a bad job, it’s bad because it sucks a lot to work for Donald Trump, and it’s very hard actually to work with him.
You know why it’s hard? Because he can’t make any rational decisions!”
Sounds more like the truth…
Peter p3g s …. Or as former Secretary of State Tillerson succinctly put it: “He’s a f*
and if you disagree with him, youre fired.
get rid of the Electoral college so we don’t have to listen to the syphilitic rambling of a rotted out brain the electoral college cursed us with
Jacob w : No one clicks on Propaganda links and gives countable hits to Alex-QAnon-Jones, or whatever failing outlet you get your lies from, son. They’re Malware Traps, anyway. And, they only prove you have no WORDS. Only lies 🙂
@Don Jindra
Toothless hillbilly capitalists crack me up
@Indi Pillai I find inane bigots like you amusing. Btw, check out Venezuela if you hate capitalism.
Trump doesn’t know who the National Security Advisor will be. Puketin hasn’t picked him yet.
Russia Russia Russia
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
There has been 5 Government Investigation in to Trump and Russia interference. Not one report implicated Trump with Russia. Why do you still hold on to a false fantasy? Are you mentally ill?
@Dave Schultz Yawn…..Zzzzzz.
Dave Schultz , false , the proof are not suffisent , they exist , but are not strong . But don’t worry the resident will meet his doom someday . The truth always win even if it take time . Look at trump buddy , eipstein .
@Dave Schultz Cambridge Analytica AND THE INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY. Watch, “The Great Hack” on NETFLIX. TRE45ON won because of the Electoral College and the Russian Hack. Links explaining Russian Election Theft
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/04/18/mueller-report-russian-election-plot-1365568
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2018/10/01/how-russia-helped-to-swing-the-election-for-trump
https://www.wired.com/story/did-russia-affect-the-2016-election-its-now-undeniable/
https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/russia-trump-and-2016-us-election
https://time.com/5565991/russia-influence-2016-election/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/08/03/russian-us-election-interference-donald-trump/878910002/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/information-warfare-how-russians-interfered-2016-election-n848746
https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-has-won-mueller-report-details-the-ways-russia-interfered-in-the-2016-election-11555666201
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/09/20/us/politics/russia-interference-election-trump-clinton.html
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/09/20/us/politics/russia-trump-election-timeline.html
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/why-this-author-says-its-highly-probable-russian-interference-swung-the-2016-election
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/04/19/actually-mueller-report-showed-that-russia-did-affect-vote/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-sad-truth-about-russian-election-interference-is-that-we-knew-about-it-before-election-day/2018/12/09/0d13d30c-fb06-11e8-8d64-4e79db33382f_story.html
https://www.hsdl.org/?abstract&did=824221
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/22/mueller-report-what-know-russian-election-interference/3538877002/
tRump: ” I make all the decisions” …and we can tell, just look at yourself, an orange walking four legged buffoon.
Hey , don’t blame buffoons dammit .
Please don’t insult the buffoons.
First decision: NO MIRRORS !
So he make all decisions! Now the news talk-hosts doesn’t have to sit and rant for hours and hours about who is responsible for all the evil acts that happens in the name of the US state. HE made the decisions. Show him some respect by holding him responsible for his decisions.. IMPEACH .
Your tears are delicious. Major trump wins all week. Has to be hard to be a petty democrat lol
🍔 Obama didn’t have over 200 contacts with the rooskis
Edward Coyle,
Who’s arguing? Not Keil, he offered no argument over a joke—he attacked with an insult. And, I simply pointed out the truth in my reply.
Bonnie Parker the FBI was already looking at the Trump organization for years before he ran for president because Trump is a criminal
Bonnie Parker p.s. by the year 2000 Trump couldn’t borrow from any u.s. Banks Trump has already borrow from the Russian mob that had connections in the Kremlin
@Ciara ooh Oh look a homophobic democrat. It’s almost like you guys are total hypocrites. LOL
@NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP Yea and the FBI just couldn’t find any evidence of ot through a two year investigation. Your all basically democrat Alex Jones as this point lol.
😁45 exposed the simpletons in the u.s. the president doesn’t know how to spell hamburgers or pronounce Origins
He knows his wife has a son. ..or maybe not.
He was also outsmarted by an umbrella…twice. So, stable genius? I think not. 🤷🏼♀️
folks folks, it’s clear as day, he is mentally unstable. get him checked!
Not a death, it’s a murder by authoritarians who don’t want to be accountable.
So you mean like the clintons
@Mark Evans no one likes you.
Trump makes all the decisions but dont want to be held accountable for any of them
@Jeffrey Meade Here we go again… Do you have a hardon for Obama as well…? As much as the orange 🍄??
SNL could not have made this up. At this point, Pompeo and the rest of the circus are not adults in the room. They are co conspirators in this Mafia take over.
enigmaticfool, It isn’t a narrative when it is absolutely true. You want it both ways so bend over.
Trump only takes credit not responsibility
authority without responsibility…. conveniently he has a raft of targets to blame when things go wrong. immigrants, democrats generally, Clintons or Obamas specifically, mental health, ISIS… and hsi gullible cult followers will believe anything he says – because they WANT to. you will never convince someone they are wrong when they already convinced themselves they are right. facts don’t matter.
Why does Donald Trump keep talking in the third person? Does that say something about his mental health?
@Alan Hirschenhofer II he seemed to be insecure though
That’s what narcissistic people do, they praise themselves.
touchwood108 …….. Plausible deniability .
El TrumpFo esta loco…
Democracy is already dead in America.
Trump lost the election by over 3 million votes, yet still became president.
Clinton was impeached for telling a single lie because it was such a HORRIBLE thing for the president to do. We simply CANNOT have a president that lies!
Meanwhile Trump can actually break federal law trying to “prove” his lies with a falsified map.. No big deal, it’s perfectly ok if the president lies.
12,000 LIES And counting! Double standards are always to be expected from Rethuglicans so stop being shocked. This is their way… Big text breaks and lots of wars and crazy spending on stupid walls another unnecessary items while all NEEDS are being ignored such as healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure…
No that was 3billion votes. That was not COUNTED. Why because of russian interface.my vote did not count.and im tired of being last .
@Aleta Mize the Russians didnt throw away your vote and it counted like everyone elses. Mueller couldn’t even determine they swayed a single voter. You just lost. Get over it.
@Colin Faust when i voted it was not counted Democrat it went into Republican vote.now why was that.
Donald Trump is a terrorist. Legitimately. Call a spade a spade and lock him up!
He talks around a helicopter to show Russia how USA sonar works.
If USA cant drown out the background sound, USA cant track it.
Matthew Ellison he talks in front of a helicopter hoping it covers up his gaffes. Like most things he does, it doesn’t work.
kidsmithree The only communists that come to my mind are the goofy Democrats that want to control your way of living.
Lock them up for what what has he done you tell me you want them locked up
They gonna have to dragged this wannabe dictator out of the White House..
And he’ll be screaming…..”I am not a crook”. 😂😂
In N Carolina last week, trump said he never leaves White House.
Amir Wahli ………. Hopefully, feet first. And soon .
Who is his right mind would want to work with this arrogant buffoon?