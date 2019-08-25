Cindy McCain reflects on husband’s legacy, 1 year after his death

August 25, 2019

 

Former Sen. John McCain's wife Cindy tells CNN's Brianna Keilar that she thought her late husband, Sen. John McCain, would be greatly troubled by the current state of American politics. #CNN #News

33 Comments on "Cindy McCain reflects on husband’s legacy, 1 year after his death"

  1. Ciara ooh | August 25, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    John McCain was a good man, the real deal! Love and blessings for his surviving family. He was one of the last good Republicans. Only a fool would beg to differ on that.

  2. P J | August 25, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    SpanktPants will never be a hero like John McCain. Spanky is a 5 times draft deferring draft dodger & coward!

    • The Punisher | August 25, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @P J I live in Southern New Mexico 180 miles from the Mexican border. President is trying to do something about the flow of drugs and human trafficking across the border

    • P J | August 25, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Quackaroo Dr. Winnie O’Booger : Where did you get your doctorate from? Trump University or from the Institute of Siberian Gulag? Ps. How come your other reply to me was exactly the same word for word? Is it that you do not have an original thought in your thick ruskie cranium.

    • P J | August 25, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Punisher : Ha ha ha! Sure you do! I think that if you look outside your outhouse like home in Siberia that if you face East you might be able to see Alaska & wave to Sarah Palin!

    • William Miller | August 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      True. Capt. Bonespurs is just jealous that people don’t love him like they do McCain.

    • sunnylilme | August 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @The Punisher who pays liberals to post on you tube? Yes that’s right..Soros, the boogeyman.

  3. m young | August 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Cindy was at an airport when she saw a child and parent who appeared to be of different races. She called the police and told them child and mother were at the airport waiting for the man the child had been sold to to come and collect her. The cops confirmed the child in fact belonged to the woman accompanying her. 2-3 days later Cindy gave an interview bragging about how she saved a very young girl from dangerous child traffickers. So tho I’m sorry for her loss she’s a fucking liar. And called the police on a black mother just living her life.

  4. Lt. Mav | August 25, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    So, what happened to your daughter’s humanity? Gave her too much golden spoon?

  5. Parslow Pongbert | August 25, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    His main legacy, as the man who took more NRA gun lobby bribes than any other politician, is death.

    • michaelthemovieman | August 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Which caused Democrats to play revisionist history with the man they spoke of in the same way they speak of Trump FOREVER.

  6. lp | August 25, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    I bet trump is rolling over in his office trying to tweet about John McCain. CIA officials are sweating holding on to the keyboard.

    • michaelthemovieman | August 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      John McCain’s death day is only a national holiday to Democrats like you who fetishize death. No one needs to commemorate that day every year now that he’s gone.

  7. snowflake melter | August 25, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    HAPPENED, JUST LIKE I TROLLED YOU IT DID !! 🤨 😐

  8. whyputaname2 | August 25, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    I see the Reichwing Commie Parrot Trolls are here scurrying around like little cockroaches…

  9. Love Songs | August 25, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    So, what’s happened to your daughter’s humanity?
    Gave her too much golden spoon?

  10. Shawn Newell | August 25, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    I have a friend who has been engaging with Trump supporters. None of them are open to listening to the other side. Worse when my friend mentioned she had researched a topic while at university the Trump supporter dismissed her as a liar. She didn’t believe my friend had read opposing viewpoints. The conclusion my friend came to was you really can’t have a discussion about opposing ideas with Trump supporters. And this really depressed my friend. She’s an optimist.

  11. JR N | August 25, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The truth is that ANY candidate is better than the racist-in-chief. And I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’d even take the Bush aka Dumbaya over the liar-in-chief anytime!

  12. Austin Woods | August 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Cindy McCain is a national treasure. “Who lives/Who dies/Who tells your story?” Cindy is graceful and wise.

  13. sunnylilme | August 25, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    After a lifetime of service. His party attacks, demeans his patriotism, life’s work. Because he didn’t bow to the messiah.

  14. Bill Bear | August 25, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    It is kind and generous to let the family have their legacy story. But it is also a revelant to not leave out the truth John abandoned and lied to the faces of his constituents and that’s not worthy of respect anywhere!

  15. Rom Ulen | August 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    “The civility will return after the election.” Lying Crooked Hillary.

  16. Billy Rock | August 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    A great and honourable American hero. Hard to believe he was a Republican.

  17. Chicago Critic Gerald | August 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    McCain was a pioneer of the Republican party and his legacy will live on in his wife and children and those who knew Jon and honored his legacy!

  18. Blud Clot | August 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Legacy? He was a traitor and fraud.

  19. Chicago Critic Gerald | August 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Jon was a great man who was a better man then Trump will never be!

