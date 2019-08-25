Cindy McCain reflects on husband’s legacy, 1 year after his death

Former Sen. John McCain's wife Cindy tells CNN's Brianna Keilar that she thought her late husband, Sen. John McCain, would be greatly troubled by the current state of American politics. #CNN #News
Former Sen. John McCain's wife Cindy tells CNN's Brianna Keilar that she thought her late husband, Sen. John McCain, would be greatly troubled by the current state of American politics. #CNN #News
John McCain was a good man, the real deal! Love and blessings for his surviving family. He was one of the last good Republicans. Only a fool would beg to differ on that.
Shill, he was a war monger! Try again.
Your stupidity is astonishing. Do you share your brain with someone?
It’s obvious you know nothing about John McCain
@Janet Masiello Ask his first wife. She knows more than you.
SpanktPants will never be a hero like John McCain. Spanky is a 5 times draft deferring draft dodger & coward!
@P J I live in Southern New Mexico 180 miles from the Mexican border. President is trying to do something about the flow of drugs and human trafficking across the border
Quackaroo Dr. Winnie O’Booger : Where did you get your doctorate from? Trump University or from the Institute of Siberian Gulag? Ps. How come your other reply to me was exactly the same word for word? Is it that you do not have an original thought in your thick ruskie cranium.
Punisher : Ha ha ha! Sure you do! I think that if you look outside your outhouse like home in Siberia that if you face East you might be able to see Alaska & wave to Sarah Palin!
True. Capt. Bonespurs is just jealous that people don’t love him like they do McCain.
@The Punisher who pays liberals to post on you tube? Yes that’s right..Soros, the boogeyman.
Cindy was at an airport when she saw a child and parent who appeared to be of different races. She called the police and told them child and mother were at the airport waiting for the man the child had been sold to to come and collect her. The cops confirmed the child in fact belonged to the woman accompanying her. 2-3 days later Cindy gave an interview bragging about how she saved a very young girl from dangerous child traffickers. So tho I’m sorry for her loss she’s a fucking liar. And called the police on a black mother just living her life.
Sounds about right.
And you can provide proof beyond the bullshit you are spewing
So, what happened to your daughter’s humanity? Gave her too much golden spoon?
His main legacy, as the man who took more NRA gun lobby bribes than any other politician, is death.
Which caused Democrats to play revisionist history with the man they spoke of in the same way they speak of Trump FOREVER.
I bet trump is rolling over in his office trying to tweet about John McCain. CIA officials are sweating holding on to the keyboard.
John McCain’s death day is only a national holiday to Democrats like you who fetishize death. No one needs to commemorate that day every year now that he’s gone.
HAPPENED, JUST LIKE I TROLLED YOU IT DID !! 🤨 😐
I see the Reichwing Commie Parrot Trolls are here scurrying around like little cockroaches…
So, what’s happened to your daughter’s humanity?
Gave her too much golden spoon?
I have a friend who has been engaging with Trump supporters. None of them are open to listening to the other side. Worse when my friend mentioned she had researched a topic while at university the Trump supporter dismissed her as a liar. She didn’t believe my friend had read opposing viewpoints. The conclusion my friend came to was you really can’t have a discussion about opposing ideas with Trump supporters. And this really depressed my friend. She’s an optimist.
The truth is that ANY candidate is better than the racist-in-chief. And I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’d even take the Bush aka Dumbaya over the liar-in-chief anytime!
Cindy McCain is a national treasure. “Who lives/Who dies/Who tells your story?” Cindy is graceful and wise.
She is the slut on the side .
After a lifetime of service. His party attacks, demeans his patriotism, life’s work. Because he didn’t bow to the messiah.
It is kind and generous to let the family have their legacy story. But it is also a revelant to not leave out the truth John abandoned and lied to the faces of his constituents and that’s not worthy of respect anywhere!
“The civility will return after the election.” Lying Crooked Hillary.
A great and honourable American hero. Hard to believe he was a Republican.
McCain was a pioneer of the Republican party and his legacy will live on in his wife and children and those who knew Jon and honored his legacy!
Legacy? He was a traitor and fraud.
Jon was a great man who was a better man then Trump will never be!