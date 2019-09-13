Former Sen. Claire McCaskill and Joy Reid join Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace and provide analysis on how Julian Castro did himself a disservice with his performance at the third Democratic Debate 2019.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Claire McCaskill: Julian Castro Swung For The Fences And Failed | MSNBC