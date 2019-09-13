Former Sen. Claire McCaskill and Joy Reid join Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace and provide analysis on how Julian Castro did himself a disservice with his performance at the third Democratic Debate 2019.
Claire McCaskill: Julian Castro Swung For The Fences And Failed | MSNBC
Yea that was wrong by Castro, he wasn’t even correct in the position he’s trying to say.
Actually, he was correct. Biden doesn’t know that his own plan IS an “opt in” plan! Castro had a right to call him on it. The fool interrupted him to correct Castro when Castro was RIGHT. So he deserved to be asked if he forgot what he said… because he clearly forgot not only what he said, but what his own plan IS. Seriously, this is ridiculous.
https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2019/sep/13/julian-castro/julian-castro-attack-joe-bidens-health-plan-falls-/
PS Wright Castro has already been fact checked on this exchange.
I don’t care which of these people emerges at the top of the pyramid – I will vote for whoever is at the top of the Dem ticket – they all have flaws but none of them is a racist – I will not allow Trump to return to the White House after Jan of 2021.
Biden is a little racist. Not big R racist, just little r racist, like fight school integration to please my bigoted parent consituency, but go along with other race neutral policies and be VP for a black dude, “I have a black friend” and “poor kids and white kids” casual racist. Still, a little racist.
Republicans often frame Democrats as weak, yet when a Democrat (in this case Castro) actually talks tough and ruffles feathers of the Washington elite, he’s called out as hurting his message. I for one want a President who has good, progressive policy and is willing to buck the system/establishment to get things done! And sure, Castro isn’t the most progressive Democrat, but he certainly has been outlining specific policies and calling out corporate/establishment Democrats from all 3 Debates.
Warren/Bernie 2020. Time for real change, not centrist/moderate/corporate/repub light “dems” like biden.
That kind of status quo is part of the reason 45* was installed: many dems are sick of dems being almost as plutocrat as repubs and so didn’t vote for HRC (especially after the failed promise of obama, another corporate shill).
Biden’s voting record shows what he is: morally unfit, and a DINO: repub lite/corporate dem.
For mass incarceration
For Iraq war
For bankruptcy reform act
For NAFTA
Against school desegregation
Against marriage equality
He’s not a “safe choice centrist”; he’s the exact type of DINO that has done little to nothing for the 99% which has resulted in such voter anger that a revolt has occurred allowing 45* to be installed. If biden gets in, and even if he gets 8 years, sooner or later another 45* will come along because biden will do nothing for 99% of the people. And this new 45* might actually be competent, meaning democracy in the US will die. Warren/Bernie 2020: real dems with the progressive change we’ve needed for decades.
Castro was right on the button. Biden said that people would have to opt-in to the ACA and then two minutes later denied that people would have to opt in. Castro asked Biden had he forgotten what he said two minutes ago because he did say the thing he denied two minutes later. Had this been put to any other candidate nobody would be talking about it.
So Biden says non-violent criminals should not be incarcerated. When Trump leaves office and is convicted on tax evasion (LOL), since income tax evasion is a non-violent offense, according to Biden, Trump won’t be incarcerated?
