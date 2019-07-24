Claire McCaskill: Robert Mueller Cautious And Careful, Refreshing In Today’s Politics | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Claire McCaskill: Robert Mueller Cautious And Careful, Refreshing In Today's Politics | MSNBC 1

July 24, 2019

 

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, former Sen. Claire McCaskill, and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg discuss the Mueller testimony so far.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Claire McCaskill: Robert Mueller Cautious And Careful, Refreshing In Today's Politics | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "Claire McCaskill: Robert Mueller Cautious And Careful, Refreshing In Today’s Politics | MSNBC"

  1. Peggy Trawick | July 24, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Robert Mueller was very careful and cautious.

  2. Max O. | July 24, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    NYC is also waiting for trump after he leaves office

  3. snoop alert | July 24, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    PMS LSD I already throwing up the white flag oh he can’t really say anything here,but yesterday it was going to be groundbreaking it was going to be the end of Donald Trump just another nothing Burger

  4. Slick Rock | July 24, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Mueller seemed to shrink right before our eyes.

  5. Rich Kutney | July 24, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    The left and the right are hopelessly divided…
    Whatever opinion you state in comments, someone will attack you. They will insult your appearance.

  6. T Boned | July 24, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    *Look at MSNBC’s spin. LMFAO*

  7. Curious George | July 24, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    ​A witch hunt looking for a crime. Innocent till proven guilty? Fair trial? Constitution and Bill of Rights? Oh, the Dems don’t believe in that?

  8. Professor Bhaer | July 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Mueller is playing dumb with Republican questions is for the sake of eating time up and limit the Q&A from them by playing the clock.

  9. Maharajji NKB | July 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    ‘Cautious and Careful’?
    Mueller looked old, slow, needed questions repeated or simplified. He couldn’t keep up with the pace and intensity of the questions asked from both sides.

  10. Professor Bhaer | July 24, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    the Dem Mueller team was given over 1 million Records and unlimited access to his Atty and his WH staff?

  11. Attila Kohbor | July 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Criminal trump has to go !

  12. bronzecap | July 24, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Mueller looked like he was ready for that Florida retirement. This was sad but respect to Mueller.

  13. Wm. | July 24, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Big WINNERS today. President Trump, Republicans and most importantly THE PEOPLE.

  14. charles pecorino | July 24, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    and the DOJ j puts the brakes on him to protect the bone spur President

  15. Blue Sky | July 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    ​Knowingly committing crimes for 25 years! Serial CRIMINAL???

  16. Julio Gonzalez | July 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    At the end of the day tRump obstructed justice!

  17. Mike Tittle | July 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    How did that whole Russian collusion investigation get started anyway??

  18. Charles Stevenson | July 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Mueller doesn’t want to be the person to “impeach” Trump. He doesn’t want to be a target of the Republicans

  19. Blue Sky | July 24, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    ​HE WAS ALSO IN CHARGE OF THE 911 COMMISSION

  20. Jacqueline | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    The current occupant of the Oval Office learned a new word today Exculpate definition show or declare that (Individual 1) is not guilty of wrongdoing👁🇺🇸👁

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.