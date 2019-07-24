MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, former Sen. Claire McCaskill, and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg discuss the Mueller testimony so far.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Claire McCaskill: Robert Mueller Cautious And Careful, Refreshing In Today's Politics | MSNBC
Robert Mueller was very careful and cautious.
Peggy Trawick: Also polite and unemotional. Mueller is a class act all the way.
The repubs just killed….
He looked pathetic….
NYC is also waiting for trump after he leaves office
SDNY has a multitude of charges including tax and bank fraud waiting for him on the way out.
The repubs just killed….
He’s untouchable now….
And a landslide win coming….😁
@DIGITAL PIGEON : Max O. isn’t NYC, in case that isn’t obvious. Since your powers of observation are lacking, it seems prudent to point that out to you.
let us hope that happens soon
PMS LSD I already throwing up the white flag oh he can’t really say anything here,but yesterday it was going to be groundbreaking it was going to be the end of Donald Trump just another nothing Burger
Mueller seemed to shrink right before our eyes.
Slick Rock: Hmmm. You’d better get your eyes checked.
@Trumpocalypse He was incoherent and a babbling mess. He came in a lion and went out a lamb.
The left and the right are hopelessly divided…
Whatever opinion you state in comments, someone will attack you. They will insult your appearance.
*Look at MSNBC’s spin. LMFAO*
No spin. We all watched the hearing. Trump is finished.
Anybody want fries with this nothing burger?
A witch hunt looking for a crime. Innocent till proven guilty? Fair trial? Constitution and Bill of Rights? Oh, the Dems don’t believe in that?
Let’s see who wins: your side, or ours.
Mueller is playing dumb with Republican questions is for the sake of eating time up and limit the Q&A from them by playing the clock.
‘Cautious and Careful’?
Mueller looked old, slow, needed questions repeated or simplified. He couldn’t keep up with the pace and intensity of the questions asked from both sides.
Sure… Now go back to worshiping your little idol of trump xD
the Dem Mueller team was given over 1 million Records and unlimited access to his Atty and his WH staff?
Criminal trump has to go !
Mueller looked like he was ready for that Florida retirement. This was sad but respect to Mueller.
Big WINNERS today. President Trump, Republicans and most importantly THE PEOPLE.
100%
and the DOJ j puts the brakes on him to protect the bone spur President
Knowingly committing crimes for 25 years! Serial CRIMINAL???
At the end of the day tRump obstructed justice!
How did that whole Russian collusion investigation get started anyway??
Mueller doesn’t want to be the person to “impeach” Trump. He doesn’t want to be a target of the Republicans
HE WAS ALSO IN CHARGE OF THE 911 COMMISSION
The current occupant of the Oval Office learned a new word today Exculpate definition show or declare that (Individual 1) is not guilty of wrongdoing👁🇺🇸👁