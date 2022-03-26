Recent Post
68 comments
Russia set out to demilitarize Ukraine but ended up demilitarizing themselves..😂
I guess everyone can stop worrying about ukraine now
Don’t forget they have nuclear weapons still badass
How are they demilitarized? They haven’t even lost 1% of their active soldiers while half of Ukraine is occupied and in ruins
They have about 3.6 million total personal in their military and only lost about 7,000-15,000z that’s not even 1%
And hunters laptop is Russian disinformation we else can we learn from msm
Good on Biden for calling a spade a spade.
@Mike Rew
No it doesn’t. Did you actually research the origin of the expression?
Source BBC may2021 Joe Biden lifted the Donald Trump congressional approved sanctions against Russia even after Republicans and some democrats warned him it would cause Russian aggression against Ukraine……. Biden took 3.5 million from Putin’s friend the ex mayor of Moscow and a 3 carat diamond from his other friend… Joey’s war
Lol notice the trend on the first comments that are pro Biden must be CNN employees.
@Jamestib kirk
You got some Trump on your chin, boy.
Joey said one thing I believed in his speech tonight. That he likes when children hold his legs
Best speech since 2000 years for freedom of humans. Thank you, Mr. President Biden, from Germany.
Stay in Germany, fool
@G Demolished you’re a communist
@Ken G US Presidents don’t set gas prices. Inflation is a worldwide problem right now, largely leading from shortages resulting from the pandemic. However, corporations are taking advantage and raking in record amounts of profits as they gouge us. That’s on them, not on Biden. The border isn’t “wide open”, that’s just another stupid right wing talking point. The reason we’re closer to nuclear war is because of Putin, not Biden. Biden hasn’t been threatening to nuke anyone. Btw, you forget to mention the lowest new unemployment claims since the 1970s, record job growth, and more growth in GDP than under Trump.
@Travelin Troy oh sod off! The German Chancellor pretty much validated your Orange ex-Führer invectives regarding defense spending already, what more do you want? Get off of your effing high horse. 🙄
He didnt write that speech ! 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪
It had to be said out loud because everyone is already thinking that. About time. Well done, Mr. Biden, so clearly stating one of the legitimate security concerns of NATO, and the rest of the Western Alliance, including Ukraine.
@Mj Majestic Not yet.
@Mj Majestic martyrs If you must lie, learn to spell
@Light Worker ?
@Richard Horn yeah, you and your friends must not be very worldly or have a clear understanding of the world and what’s at stake.
@max Benneton Biden speaks from his heart and many years of experience.
What is Mr. Biden said is very true and has to be said out loud !
You enlisting to go fight or are you leaving it to someone else so you can sit behind your keyboard?
biden is destroying America
Bidens body count is still much, much higher.
And to accomplish that means war, are you willing to fight and be at the front line? if not, i suggest you be quiet.
Biden needs to GO
He said that to encourage the Russian people to revolt
If they’re smart they will and better yet have the f****** balls to do it.
Pres. Biden’s comments on “Putin must not remain in power” are words coming out from the heart and is for the world to know and what the world wants, too.
Believe me, Mr. Putin will remain in power for another 20 years. No joke.
@RedmanLaw000
If any of your commentary is/was valid, why wasn’t Trump reelected?
@Mary Ramos
That comment definitely came from somewhere in his body…but it wasn’t his heart!
Maybe he can give Putin back the 3.5 million and the 3 carat diamond now…Joey’s war
@AjitPye I’m surprised it’s that high honestly
“Putin cannot remain in power” needs to be the shouted mantra of all world rulers until Putin is gone.
The vast majority of the world backs Putin and Russia.
Biden shouldn’t be in power either
Pootin Huilo will do until then. 😁
The white house is retracting his statement.
Whoops.
Joe messed up.
Again.
Leave it to joe to f things up
Well-done, President Biden. Thanks for saying out loud what he REALLY is. Appreciated!!!!
The White House just stated outloud that Biden misspoke, and they walked back that message. Hahaha.
He also said he was willing to launch a first strike nuclear attack. Do you agree with that? That’s f***ing insane.
I mean being a punk President Biden saying he can’t stand power but then talking out what he said when he can’t stay in power the neighboring countries only that’s great President Biden is a punk
So you love that Biden declares the US will strike first with nukes and that he wants to remove the president of Russia. But I’m sure you thought Trump was a madman with his finger on the button. This “Ra-Ra Team Blue” junk is laughable.
@Kyle Lytle AND WHAT ABOUT HILARIES EMAILS! LMAO!
Specifically every freedom loving God fearing person.
Well in these times of war and anger sometimes you just got to call it like how it is people like the Russian psychopath only understands Force eventually they’re going to fight with each other🤔
Your absolutely right, a sociopath only respects power! Anything else will be interpreted as weakness!
“War criminal,” was not a personal insult as this anchor said. Just a statement of fact. How can the west do business with Putin ever again? Every single word out of his mouth is a meaningless lie, so no deal or treaty has even ink drying time before it’s redundant! And someone starts beating him at checkers and he threatens nukes! We can’t go on like that! Even if we KNOW Putin’s BLUFFING, he’s going to cause an accidental nuclear war! He has to be stomped! TODAY!
@Marvin Martion : Totally. To Biden it’s common sense! Putin’s word is worthless. The value he puts on every human life, other than his own and his kids’, is worthless! Putin is less than worthless! Of course he’s got to go.
If Russia thinks it will get out from under crushing sanctions with that Cnut in charge, they’d better wake up and start dealing with their problem!
@Marvin Martion right, and biden has proven that he’s weak. He can’t even string a coherent sentence
If they’re cyber attacks are anything like their military equipment we’re probably going to be just fine!
Sometimes you just have to speak your mind to get your message across even if it means stepping on Poo💩Tin’s toes.
He has no mind to speak.
Except when speaking your mind steps on snowflake toes. That must be canceled.
Cringe
Well he said what we all thinking people agree with
Well, he just said the truth of what he observed.
All are fitting titles Putin has earned. Remember the former guy, he would have been praising this dictator, and never would have considered pulling NATO together.
My guess was that the comment was intentional. Excellent job Mr. President!
Psychological warfare consists of attempts to make your enemy lose confidence, give up hope, or feel afraid, so that you can win. ~ Collins Dictionary
🇺🇦 • Slava Ukraini! • Glory to Ukraine!
Like I said week 1, I just don’t see Putin coming out of this unscathed.
How does Russia come back from this? Even if they retreat? The world will take a LONG time to forgive them and will most likely never as long as Putin is in charge.
Wow Biden good speech. I disagree with the “Russian people aren’t our enemy“ tho. They are.
All countries that agree Putin cannot remain in power need to stand up and make their statements publicly. Putin will not go away on his own.