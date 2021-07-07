Clarendon Residents Hard Hit by Tropical Storm Elsa | TVJ News – July 5 2021

Clarendon in Jamaica, was not initially on the forecaster's radar but the impact of tropical storm Elsa was felt in several communities.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
8 comments
Thought the government have rverything in place for elsa
All them care about is giving people the vaccine
@john brown your right not taking that jab
@john brown nothing wrong with giving the Vaccine. Jamaica from in the late 60’s Jamaica has lost touch with every thing to do with water. Rains come. People flood out. Too much water. One month later . Drought.
@Joe Moe THE GOVERNMENT’S SOLE PRIORITY NOW !!! IS TO VACCINATE………………………………..not to solve the crime problem and employment situation and help people with housing !
@Joe Moe THE GOVERNMENT LOCK DOWN THE COUNTRY AND CURFEW TO GET AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE TO RUN COME FOR THE VACCINE !!!! THAT IS THE ORDERS THEM GET, WHETHER PEOPLE FLOOD OUT OR HUNGRY IS HARDLY THE GOVERNMENT’S CONCERN RIGHT NOW
Smh
Should a marathon wash weh now them a go theif taxpayers money