69 comments
Doesn’t it concern anyone that ( no matter who did it) these classified documents are floating around and no one seems to have missed them?
Throw Trump and Biden in jail. Get rid of MAGA and both old geezer for the betterment of the country.
It seems they were there in an OFFICIAL office for an OFFICIAL reason which means this instance is INCOMPETENCE (cause why did it take this long to find them?!) on someone’s part rather than THIEF or something ‘NEFARIOUS’ as with *Mar-a-logo!* _However, this is why the Executive Branch should have to pass the same background checks & be held to the same STORAGE restrictions as any Civil Servant or Military Person who works with ‘Classified Materials’!_
classifiied documents went missing, and we still have a planet? How is that possible.
as long as you dont say you want to get rid of the constitution you can get away with almost anything. We seen that already.
@HE羽田 do you have the document where you confiscate Russia? I need a copy.
Seems like the office that handles classified docs needs to make some better protocols.
@Honestly Honest Biden took them as Vice, so maybe they have to do with Hunter and Ukraine.
@Miles Civis Nice👍
I imagine the national archives doesn’t get involved until the end of the administration, although that would beg the question why doesn’t the process which marks documents as classified in the first place talk to the national archives? Like every time a document is stamped classified it should get a unique ID number so then at the end of the administration they can say “yo where’s document 1234?”.
Joe Biden caught with Classified and Highly Classified documents stored
in an UNSECURED AREA..Joe Biden was a Vice President and he had no
authority to declassify these documents and have POSSESSION of them ..Trump was President and he can declassify documents like Obama who had Classified Documents stored in a Furniture Warehouse in Chicago that were NOT SECURED
If you can’t get a govt office on the phone. What makes anyone think the govt is accountable for anything?
If you ask me, they need to do house cleaning in the classifieds documents office. How are these documents not found missing? Someone is asleep or not paying attention.
In the US, if you want to make sure documents aren’t handled with care, mark them classified.
@Planecrazy No big deal, isn’t that what MAGAs chanted about Trump?
FDT LETS GO TRUMP
msnbc didt evenn mention it…those silly sychophants…its like bad news for libs dosnt even exists for them and they perceive crimes evrywhere their sick puppies
@stereodreamer23 Or be the president AT THE TIME. Works too.
@kay armstrong Classified documents found in the current, SITTING Presidents office. Shocking …🙄
My favorite line in this whole interview is the “that’s higher than top secret.” This whole administration and media network are a joke…
Ludicrous speed!
You keep using the words and phrases like, small amount, cooperation, and lock door. There’s no gray area in this issue. He needs to be held accountable.
So these documents were at a university library, his own library or some kind of office and were these secure? I don’t really see an excuse for this happening and why the National Archives didn’t ask for them.
They were in a closet with no guard. Trump had secret service 24/7 at Mara Lago
There’s three separate issues here. There is NO TOTAL LIST of all paperwork that a president/VP generates, so there is no way the National Archives can ascertain that they’ve got them all. You’re expecting them to do something that literally is impossible. If a document isn’t handed in it’s the president’s/VP’s fault, not the Archives.
National Archives are public records, and classified documents aren’t public. The Archives have nothing to do with classified docs whether during the administration or after.
The most important thing isn’t that there was an oversight, though. It is how the oversight was handled. Biden didn’t fight the Archives for two years and refuse to hand the material back once discovered and recognized. He didn’t ignore subpoenas. He didn’t have his lawyer lie in a sworn statement. He didn’t simply claim everything was his, or that he declassified it with his mind. As soon as the papers were recognized they were handed back proactively.
I love how she tried to say, “In a locked closet”…like that matters whatsoever. Is it a NSA-approved security container? Is it in a SCIF? She tried so hard to give Biden a pass. Please fire her.
Something that hit me is that they are in an office that’s important enough to have classified documents in it but NO ONE has gone in or seen them in years? They only clean every 5 years?
Only use an OFFICE once ever few years?
Right now it smells like Jessie Smollett.
Jussie
@Ray R They’re moving to the GOP.
@Joseph Smith yu can see she is totally bias
@Ray R ever since they were bought by a Trump supporting/donor billionaire who has openly talked about his love for Fox News. Not surprised by the obvious lean to the right regarding stories been pushed but disappointing all the same
She keeps ignoring the level of the clearance 😂😂😂😂
She’s a partisan hack
She really wanted to say SCIFI.
Yeah, she brushed that off, expert political maneuver. Odd thing is that there are HUGE Security requirements for the storage building/room/closet/etc and you can’t just place SCI documents in any locking cabinet
He’s like uhh that’s higher than classified… she’s like PFFT WELL
Well according to the archives every document even if it’s classified is noted. So no one saw it missing this entire time
FJB
Or they saw it and decided to give the Biden family another free pass, like when Hunter lied to get a gun…
They covered for Biden.
@kay armstrong Why do you think that?
If you take a parent’s medical info home with you, you get fired. If it is VA documents, you face federal charges.
If you are a janitor, because there is no “need to know”
But these are The Bidens, rules don’t count
How can one be so careless with classified documents?
So is there going to be some kind of raid or investigation into how they got left there and why they weren’t locked up and all that other stuff?
@Planecrazy you were the ones downplaying this not long ago, now suddenly you care lol. Anyone found doing this should be punished, whether that be biden or trump
WHY SINCE THEY DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THAT THEY WERE MISSING AND WHEN BIDEN’S LAWYER’S FOUND THEM THEY GAVE BACK UNLIKE WITH TRUMP=OOOPSY 😏😅😂
@Planecrazy why would joe biden take out classified documents of his former vice-presidency? very good chance that someone from the trump whitehouse took them out to look for dirt on joe, but never found anything.
Think they will search Jill’s closet??
@Planecrazy This is just the beginning. Gavin Newsome is on ice.
Government has ZERO accountability.
Every one of them, regardless of political party, needs to be held accountable
@nsafelix is Alex Jones your father
@Andros C Really,why..? His own staff handed them in,fewer then a a dozen in one folder….as apposed to literally hundreds of boxes,at TOP SECRET nuclear and foreign allies documents hidden at highly unsecured mar e largo and only exposed when a concerned American revealed them.
But that’s the same to you right..? 🤡😂😂😂
Why? CNN reports the news
@BrianOne person has the authority to de classify and the other doesn’t. Both complied with the request by the government. You lying. Trump even let them put their lock on HIS door. While one was at the president’s Home with secrete service level security the other was where? In a closet at a college? Who is being careless? Stop drinking the cool aid take the Red pill 💊 and pull you mind out of the mainstream media matrix of lies and propaganda.
@nsafelix they are admitting to it , duh
Wow! Shocker! CCN doing real reporting! Can’t believe I woud ever say this….. Good job CNN
He’s not supposed to have ANY classified documents 😂
I get in more trouble with an overdue library book than these guys do with government documents 🥴
@Dr. Jude Æ Mason
Hey ……. For some reason I believe that.
@Joseph Smith Calm down my friend.
What I DID do was return a dozen library books a month ago and missed one under my kid’s bed.
What I DID NOT do is commit a federal crime.
Edit:
_I apologize that the satirical hyperbole of my initial comment was clearly lost on you._
Hahahaha
you can read book digital now you know that right?
Sounds to me like the people in charge of the national archives are in need of investigation themselves I seem to have a lot of trouble keeping track of what they’re supposed to be keeping track of
It’s not the archive’s responsibility to manage classified docs, or even to make sure presidents turn them over. Their job is merely taking care of what is turned over.
Dosnt work that way.
Holy crap…. wolf called out the whole SCI. I gotta give CNN props on this one.