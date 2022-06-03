28 comments

  1. Good luck to her in her endeavor. I don’t think it matters what politics you have, I think everyone supports clean beaches and oceans.

  4. Great message of making a difference over winning. More if this kind of news! Well done Eleanor.

  6. Don’t bother the oceans will cover it up as it rises the new Beaches will be far inland .

  8. Start with cruise ships. They dump trash and sewer tanks in international waters and low and behold it’s on every countries beach.

  16. We clean our river every time we paddle. Also whenever we have friends paddle we get them to clean also

  18. This is a great inspiration. Thank you. But every time I watch one of these cleanup clips, I am shocked people still use their bare hands to pick up trash. Do they know that there is a tool available that makes the work 100 times easier? it is called a trash picker! Trash pickers are cheap, easy to carry, convenient, and help to clean more areas quicker.

  20. Excellent stuff!
    We must look after this amazingly beautiful world that we call home 💚🌍🏖🌊☀️🐳🐋🐡🐟

