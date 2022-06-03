Recent Post
Good luck to her in her endeavor. I don’t think it matters what politics you have, I think everyone supports clean beaches and oceans.
@Green party of Wakanda wut?
Great job Eleanor. Well done CNN for promoting.
She’s come a long way since her kidnapping ordeal.
Great message of making a difference over winning. More if this kind of news! Well done Eleanor.
Great job
Don’t bother the oceans will cover it up as it rises the new Beaches will be far inland .
I find it funny that her last name is actually “Smart”
Start with cruise ships. They dump trash and sewer tanks in international waters and low and behold it’s on every countries beach.
Great Idea!
I want cnn to report real news….”Can’t always get what you want”
It’s so sad because there’s so much more on the way. Get rid of single use plastic.
Cnn needs to talk about Ecosia they are a search engine that plants tress
We clean our river every time we paddle. Also whenever we have friends paddle we get them to clean also
That’s a good human
This is a great inspiration. Thank you. But every time I watch one of these cleanup clips, I am shocked people still use their bare hands to pick up trash. Do they know that there is a tool available that makes the work 100 times easier? it is called a trash picker! Trash pickers are cheap, easy to carry, convenient, and help to clean more areas quicker.
I want a Oligarchs Yacht and a Private Jet,,, but I doubt I’ll get that either.
🥱
Excellent stuff!
We must look after this amazingly beautiful world that we call home 💚🌍🏖🌊☀️🐳🐋🐡🐟