Clint Watts: We Have A White Nationalist Terrorism Problem In This Country | MSNBC

Following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, MSNBC analyst Clint Watts joins Ali Velshi to explain the importance of identifying white nationalist terrorism by name.
Welcome to reality ya’ll. About 3 years late.
@Adolfo Del Real better late than never. But at least the internet has brought it out for what it is. Accountability is finally taking hold. They can’t hide behind their white hoods anymore, or deny that they aren’t violent. There is a record and they have shown time and time again that they only hate and commit violent acts against innocent people.
YOUR reality. Our reality is that you push man too far he comes out fighting. He said exactly why he did this. He should have picked better targets but he’s not wrong about the current brown invasion into America. I hope more patriots step forward and give their lives as their fore father’s did before then. We are at war.
Crimes and criminals. It exist in any society, in any community, in any country and in any atmosphere. History just count and no one can predict when crime occurs.
Why are Americans putting up with this?
@UCTZ1Q7M1DbwyjEYiFZZ-0lg yearly stats by the FBI on crime rates…
We’re not……. can’t ya tell. Only gonna get worse.
Can’t go to Walmart or a bar with friends for fear of being shot.
Go to a latin, black neighborhood bar.
@Primalxbeast You completely missed the point, this is a problem we can control just like car wrecks we implemented traffic laws and new car designs to help remedy the problem. We do absolutely NOTHING to try and remedy this issue.
White males are doing this everywhere and people have a right and are rational in being afraid of a group that sees killing innocent people (at random) as the answer to the problem of white rage over demographic change.
Stop trying to deflect everytime a white person committs this atrocity, you are to blame and this problem IS about YOU!!! It’s not anyone or anybody else this is a white issue. Over 260 terrorist bombings alone since 1916 by white males and females alone. Churches of different ethnicities being shot up because of racist views. (Black people are not doing this). Black murder rates are Primarely gang related and do not direct effect white people or others outside of that community. But your random murders effect everbody around the country regardless of where your from. For once in your miserable lives take responsibility for your own actions and stop trying to deflect it in others. Grow a pair and own it.
That has always been the case. Take away guns it doesn’t matter. They will get them. Just like drugs.
Welcome to America under a racist regime. Sure there were “white nationalists” through out history but under the administration of Donald John Trump they have been given the green light to do what ever they feel they need to do.
what about african american and hispanic republicans, I’m not even sure why people associate racism with the republican party which was formed to defeat the south in the civil war. the democratic party created the kkk and had public active members 1900-current. when i think of republican or conservative views i think of focusing more on the economy vs the micromanagement and minority catering of the democratic party. The democratic party wants to paint all black people as victimized poor people who are always in need of help, and that makes me feel terrible about myself and my race.
Uncle Beardo the idea of lynching republican politicians just because they have different views than you is so sad and is completely on par with the lefts wish to destroy the first amendment
He did no such thing. And you know it. You just want the 2nd amendment restricted or abolished and because he won’t call for it you commit libel
Uncle Beardo how have I expressed hatred for anybody who isn’t like me?
Well said. Gutless and spineless Republicans, wholly owned subsidiary of the NRA.
Crimes are not related to any political party. If so you may one related communist or socialist or islamic against USA current system
What did Obama do to stop this? …that’s what I thought.
No, they just ACTUALLY protect the constitution, unlike tyranny loving leftist Democrats
@javeed iqbalTake off the tin foil hat. Muellers report proved no one is controlled by Russia.
Javeed Iqbal, not an American name. Not even a US immigrant.
There are already proper names for this! As the Commander in Chief said, the shooters are just “fine people” who just happen to be on the other side. And it is not “racism”, “xenophobia”, “bigotry”, “hatred” — it is “patriotism”!
Remember him saying that “bikers” and “policemen” would protect him if he were to be impeached?
By the way, what happened to that Coast Guard man who was found to be a white nationalist and plotting similar murders? And how many Border Patrol and ICE agents are NOT white nationalists?
Border patrol agents are mostly Latino. But otherwise you raise some good points.
then stop invading us, our constitution allows this
Nope. Trump never said that. He has never once said white nationalists are fine people.
most border patrol buttheads are Mexicans –fox guarding the henhouse
A pledge from 45.
Now that’s worthwhile.
As solid as a fart in the wind..
We have a White Trash problem……
We have a racist problem with people named greg moore. Youre pathetic.
How racist of you
I’m offended where it rightfully belongs.
@Donald Drumpf of coarse dear lord i knew i would find some moron saying this.
Trump needs to be put into handcuffs and charged with inciting hate!! Put him in jail!!
Go back to cartoons. This is too much for you.
@Antonio Romero ^ Nice
@Barry Maynard HEY GREETS BARRY THE GRY IS MY CHILDHOOD HEROY TOO,….GREETS FROM SERBIA,…..INDEED HUNT ON NAZI NATO ISIS TALMUDIC THERORIST STARTEED AROUND THE GLOBE RUSS ND PRUSS OUR YOUNGEST STATES ARE UNDER OUR CONTROLL AGAIN,…….WE WILL HAVE SOME GRY STYLLE ACTIONS ALL AROUND SOON GREETS
this guy was and is not white just look at his name
WOW! How fast they were to label BLM as a “Terrorist” organization, but white nationalist terrorism is not a problem to be addressed. Why is that?
Blacks are being shot by cops for driving infractions even when they are unarmed. Young White men are having their racial and religious hatred affirmed by Trump’s angry rhetoric and shooting up Jews, Blacks, Latinos all across the US. Both are terrible crimes but only one is inspired by the lying bigot in chief.
White nationalist terrorism? These shooters were part of an organization?
Just imagine if this had been a muslin killer? Fox and the right would go nuclear!!
Oh, you mean like the left does when the opposite is true(and typically is)….
@t1tacal AHAHA!! I KNOW!! Those muslin terrorists, trying to take our polyester!
David don’t you know the same people own fox & CNN or msnbc. They own both sides , two sides of the same coin. Ever ask yourself why?
The House had two bills addressing domestic terrorism.
Moscow Mitch REFUSED to EVEN LET REPUBLICANS vote on them, up or down. HE should be impeached..
Vote every Republican out of office beginning in 2020.
Patricia Manzi – HEAR! HEAR!
S.894 – and H.R.1931 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Acts of 2019
BECAUSE THE BILLS WERE TRASH THAT DID NOTHING BUT LIMIT AMERICAN FREEDOMS
@Shootem556 , stop yelling, nutf*ck. So, they limited Americans’ freedom to shoot up black people? That’s so sad, nutf*ck troll.
Thats why we need laws in every state to remove politicians that are not doing the peoples work . last i heard this is suppsed to be a govt for the by the people not a gov for the lobbyist by the lobbyist
We have the laws, no sympathy for those who don’t vote.
You people will not be able to stop it but you can dream about what you think will work. I think you waited about 10 years to long to wake up. Now it is out of control.
Thank you for calling it terrorism!! About time someone realizes that!
Moscow Mitch will never allow a single bill to be brought to the floor on gun control. He and Congress are bought and paid for by the NRA. It’ll never happen mark my words.
these comment sections never disappoint. I am glad to see that 99% of the general public is out of touch with reality
Wow someone thinks highly of themself
funny how this is all happening right before 2020elections. hmm.
ISIS is so jealous of the NRA and jesus !!
Pretty sure this is what every shooter wants. Congratulations on dividing us.
Thank you