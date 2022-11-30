69 comments

    3. @James Guy Photography YOU CAN’T PROSECUTE A SITTING PRESIDENT FOOL AND WHOSE GONNA DO THAT, HIS ATTACK GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND!! AND IF THEY TRY AND IMPEACH HIM JUST BECAUSE TRUMP GOT IMPEACHED TWICE, WHAT’S THAT GONNA DO SINCE WE OWN THE SENATE AND THEY NEED 60 VOTES FOR IT TO GO ANYWHERE AND WE HAVE 50 OF THEM OF RIGHT NOW AND WARNOCK MAKES 51 VOTED 🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅

    4. @James Guy Photography YOU CAN’T PROSECUTE A SITTING PRESIDENT DUMB AZZ TROLL OTHERWISE TRUMP WOULDA BEEN IN PRISON ALREADY AND WHOSE GONNA DO THAT=HIS ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND FOOL😅🤣🤣😂🤣😂

    2. @WE THE PEOPLE 🇺🇸 It’s not about feelings. He has brought the country to the edge of a civil war and if he wins again we might actually have one. He is too dangerous, vote for a different republican or an independent, just not Trump.

    3. @Tabby Reed you literally just described Brandon lol. Trump isn’t the one that went on tv and said “anyone that didn’t vote for me is a fascist and the enemy” Brandon did you clown. Sit down 🤦‍♂️

    5. @stuprummedagain  No I meant what I wrote, but if Biden ever did what trump has done I’d say the same for him. That’s the difference. Trump supporters will just defend and deflect and never condemn him. Imagine holding up a slimy con man as some type of god.

    5. @U. Synlig Cruz, Greene, Trump, and Desantis all insisted that the only people who caused violence and had seditious intent were antifa. Are you admitting Rhodes is antifa or just that you don’t believe your own 💩?

  4. I know I’m not the only one that thinks 90% of the insurrectionists look like extras from a Duck Dynasty episode…

    1. @Erius Houston apparently you don’t know the law. The fact that they’re equivalent to each other means they could’ve been charged with multiple counts and if convicted of multiple counts you obviously will have a more severe punishment.

    2. @David Cat it’s unfortunate that you didn’t simply take the necessary steps to look up the definition of treason. Because I literally used the definition word for word. It does not only apply to war time and it is very possible that they could’ve been charged. So you’re completely wrong and I would suggest that you literally look up the definition.

    4. @Ernesto Hernandez 😄 I don’t know if you have ever seen your white God without his cheap Chinese orange mascara and his golden wig 🤣🤣😂.

    1. Thought that too….wish I were there…every few minutes, hold up a slat on the blinds…oh, nothing, was for next door….

    4. @notpurrfect Yeah, she said “Marshall”. The mensa candidate frequently makes verbal blunders. Remember the gazpacho police?

    4. These are some of the criminals that Trump has promised to pardon if he gets elected… Trump has promised to “pardon them all with apology”… If that’s not an argument for Pardon Reform like staring down the barrel of a loaded gun… Pardons need guard rails, likely a 2/3 House approval for all future pardons… Make it happen.

  9. It is ~IMPRESSIVE~ to get yourself convicted of sedition in the 21st century. Sedition is not an easy thing to get charged with 🤣

    3. Kinda like the Germans in WW 2…they documented just about everything they ever did…texting and phone calls and e-mails and Facebook posts are no different. Even the Russians invading Ukraine continue to be intercepted on a daily basis. It’s more and more difficult to TAKE OVER THE WORLD when you use texts and Facebook posts.

  10. In the words of Glenn Kirschner these are “the boots” now it’s time to go after “the suits” of the insurrection.

  12. Justice in The United States 😊
    Thank you DOJ for your meticulous efforts
    Thank you AG Garland
    Thank you jury for giving the weeks of your life for our democracy
    Thank you officers who so bravely defended the transfer of power and our democracy,

  14. Jury’s guilty/not gullty verdicts showed they had a good grasp of the case and were not just knee-jerking. A fine day for American justice…hope it continues

  15. The traitors should get the Maximum Sentence available for each conviction and have the sentences run consecutively.

  16. What I remember is when the lawyers from the show Legal AF on the Meidas Network said juries are very good at smelling a rat. That’s why every corporate contract you see tries to go to arbitration thus tricking the public out of their tax paid right to a jury.

    3. @Jeffrey The First Amendment and Capitalism allowing the Independent Media Movement are rendering corporate news irrelevant …
      Unbroken News:
      – Justin King, Beau of the Fifth Column
      – Leigh McGowan, Politics Girl
      – Anthony Davis, The 5 Minute News
      – Ben Meisalis, The Meidas Touch Network and especially his show “Legal AF”.
      – The Lincoln Project – The Breakdown
      – The Lincoln Project – We’re Speaking

    5. @Michael Stancato ALSO DON’T FORGET AND EVERYONE REALLY SHOULD WATCH :-
      ” NO LIE ” – WITH BRIAN TYLER COHEN – WHO HAS FOR YEARS LED THE WAY WITH HIS DAILY HARD HITTING INDEPENDANT QUALITY POLITICAL ANALYSIS ASWELL AS THE DAILY LEGAL ANALYSIS OF ” JUSTICE MATTERS ” – WITH GLEN KIRSCHNER – FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR – WITH 3O YEARS EXPERIENCE
      ( HE HAD WORKED IN THE WASHINGTON OFFICE & KNOWS MANY OF THE PROSECUTORS )
      WE ARE VERY WELL SERVED BY A GREAT GROUP OF TRUTH TELLING PATRIOTIC , HARD WORKING, DEMOCRACY LOVING, VERY SMART INDIVIDUALS 👍

  18. “This is the government’s attempt, as they see it, to get justice for january 6th.”

    If she doesn’t understand how her wording here makes it sound like this is political retaliation and not purely the proper execution of law against people who committed a crime, Sara Sidner should not be the correspondent covering these trials. If she knew how it could be construed and said it anyway, she should not be the one to cover any story of substance.

    Reckless incompetence on full display.

  19. I’m glad at least a few insurrectionists go to prison. The higher ups that orcherated the insurrection (1,000’s? plus representatives and senators election officials etc etc) need to be arrested and put into prison also.

