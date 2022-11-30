Recent Post
69 comments
Stewart Rhodes: I’m butthurt.
Judge: That’s not a legal argument.
George Costanza says: cooperation, baby!
@James Guy Photography President Bidden is not involved in the Investigation….The DOJ is.
@James Guy Photography YOU CAN’T PROSECUTE A SITTING PRESIDENT FOOL AND WHOSE GONNA DO THAT, HIS ATTACK GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND!! AND IF THEY TRY AND IMPEACH HIM JUST BECAUSE TRUMP GOT IMPEACHED TWICE, WHAT’S THAT GONNA DO SINCE WE OWN THE SENATE AND THEY NEED 60 VOTES FOR IT TO GO ANYWHERE AND WE HAVE 50 OF THEM OF RIGHT NOW AND WARNOCK MAKES 51 VOTED 🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅
@James Guy Photography YOU CAN’T PROSECUTE A SITTING PRESIDENT DUMB AZZ TROLL OTHERWISE TRUMP WOULDA BEEN IN PRISON ALREADY AND WHOSE GONNA DO THAT=HIS ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND FOOL😅🤣🤣😂🤣😂
@James Guy Photography OOOPSY 😏😏😏
Life without parole, trump should get it to for all the damage he’s done.
What damage?
@WE THE PEOPLE 🇺🇸 It’s not about feelings. He has brought the country to the edge of a civil war and if he wins again we might actually have one. He is too dangerous, vote for a different republican or an independent, just not Trump.
@Tabby Reed you literally just described Brandon lol. Trump isn’t the one that went on tv and said “anyone that didn’t vote for me is a fascist and the enemy” Brandon did you clown. Sit down 🤦♂️
You mean biden. His name is biden.
@stuprummedagain No I meant what I wrote, but if Biden ever did what trump has done I’d say the same for him. That’s the difference. Trump supporters will just defend and deflect and never condemn him. Imagine holding up a slimy con man as some type of god.
justice is coming for those goons, thankfully
Justice is coming for Biden and his cohorts!
Who blm and Antifa terrorist
WHAT DID YOU EXPECT🤔😏😂
Only until the next GOP POTUS slides into office, and picks up a pardon-signing pen.
@U. Synlig Cruz, Greene, Trump, and Desantis all insisted that the only people who caused violence and had seditious intent were antifa. Are you admitting Rhodes is antifa or just that you don’t believe your own 💩?
I know I’m not the only one that thinks 90% of the insurrectionists look like extras from a Duck Dynasty episode…
@Erius Houston apparently you don’t know the law. The fact that they’re equivalent to each other means they could’ve been charged with multiple counts and if convicted of multiple counts you obviously will have a more severe punishment.
@David Cat it’s unfortunate that you didn’t simply take the necessary steps to look up the definition of treason. Because I literally used the definition word for word. It does not only apply to war time and it is very possible that they could’ve been charged. So you’re completely wrong and I would suggest that you literally look up the definition.
Yep and they probably can’t shoot straight either. A low education seems to be par for the course.
@Ernesto Hernandez 😄 I don’t know if you have ever seen your white God without his cheap Chinese orange mascara and his golden wig 🤣🤣😂.
The other 10% were the FBI agents leading the charge….
let’s hope for similar results for the big shots – not just the soldiers
Good point phish…
BUT OF COURSE💯💯
Pelosi?
Slowly but surely. Some people in Congress, like the “marshall act” lady, must be sweating beads
Thought that too….wish I were there…every few minutes, hold up a slat on the blinds…oh, nothing, was for next door….
Martial?
Most of the oath keeper got off. I’m sure they don’t have to worry
@notpurrfect Yeah, she said “Marshall”. The mensa candidate frequently makes verbal blunders. Remember the gazpacho police?
@BJ BJ The result and consequence of generation of inbreeding.
(In Craig Ferguson voice) “It’s a Great Day For America, Everybody !”
@NBA1 What ?
I miss Craig.
Good job Department of Justice, and AG Garland!
Yep now go after Hunter Biden and Jim Biden and where you’re at it investigate Hillary Clinton
I second that, great job
These are some of the criminals that Trump has promised to pardon if he gets elected… Trump has promised to “pardon them all with apology”… If that’s not an argument for Pardon Reform like staring down the barrel of a loaded gun… Pardons need guard rails, likely a 2/3 House approval for all future pardons… Make it happen.
It is ~IMPRESSIVE~ to get yourself convicted of sedition in the 21st century. Sedition is not an easy thing to get charged with 🤣
Agree 💯
Kinda like the Germans in WW 2…they documented just about everything they ever did…texting and phone calls and e-mails and Facebook posts are no different. Even the Russians invading Ukraine continue to be intercepted on a daily basis. It’s more and more difficult to TAKE OVER THE WORLD when you use texts and Facebook posts.
If ever there were a time to charge sedition, this is it
In the words of Glenn Kirschner these are “the boots” now it’s time to go after “the suits” of the insurrection.
✌😁😅😂🤣
I can not imagine going to jail for DT, who dont care for them, or not one, my God, 20 years will do.
Justice in The United States 😊
Thank you DOJ for your meticulous efforts
Thank you AG Garland
Thank you jury for giving the weeks of your life for our democracy
Thank you officers who so bravely defended the transfer of power and our democracy,
Finally! Justice.
Jury’s guilty/not gullty verdicts showed they had a good grasp of the case and were not just knee-jerking. A fine day for American justice…hope it continues
The traitors should get the Maximum Sentence available for each conviction and have the sentences run consecutively.
What I remember is when the lawyers from the show Legal AF on the Meidas Network said juries are very good at smelling a rat. That’s why every corporate contract you see tries to go to arbitration thus tricking the public out of their tax paid right to a jury.
Well if some show that nobody has heard of says something, it must be true.
@Jeffrey The First Amendment and Capitalism allowing the Independent Media Movement are rendering corporate news irrelevant …
Unbroken News:
– Justin King, Beau of the Fifth Column
– Leigh McGowan, Politics Girl
– Anthony Davis, The 5 Minute News
– Ben Meisalis, The Meidas Touch Network and especially his show “Legal AF”.
– The Lincoln Project – The Breakdown
– The Lincoln Project – We’re Speaking
@Michael Stancato
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Michael Stancato ALSO DON’T FORGET AND EVERYONE REALLY SHOULD WATCH :-
” NO LIE ” – WITH BRIAN TYLER COHEN – WHO HAS FOR YEARS LED THE WAY WITH HIS DAILY HARD HITTING INDEPENDANT QUALITY POLITICAL ANALYSIS ASWELL AS THE DAILY LEGAL ANALYSIS OF ” JUSTICE MATTERS ” – WITH GLEN KIRSCHNER – FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR – WITH 3O YEARS EXPERIENCE
( HE HAD WORKED IN THE WASHINGTON OFFICE & KNOWS MANY OF THE PROSECUTORS )
WE ARE VERY WELL SERVED BY A GREAT GROUP OF TRUTH TELLING PATRIOTIC , HARD WORKING, DEMOCRACY LOVING, VERY SMART INDIVIDUALS 👍
To be brought on the Insurrection. There have been cases before, some with convictions, some without.
“This is the government’s attempt, as they see it, to get justice for january 6th.”
If she doesn’t understand how her wording here makes it sound like this is political retaliation and not purely the proper execution of law against people who committed a crime, Sara Sidner should not be the correspondent covering these trials. If she knew how it could be construed and said it anyway, she should not be the one to cover any story of substance.
Reckless incompetence on full display.
I’m glad at least a few insurrectionists go to prison. The higher ups that orcherated the insurrection (1,000’s? plus representatives and senators election officials etc etc) need to be arrested and put into prison also.