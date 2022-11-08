Recent Post
Pakistan is not a country with an ARMY but an ARMY with a country!
That’s not true. Only a few generals make this trouble.
@Jenny From the block. This. It is getting so old…And im not American.
@K S imran Khan 75% ki baat Kr Raha Hai aur tm 95% 😂😂
The dictatorship would be weakened if President Biden brought back U.S. weapons left in Afghanistan to the Ukrainian government, but now tens of billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment are in the hands of the Taliban. The Afghan Taliban, President Biden will hand over weapons to Taliban terrorists, and U.S. government suicide drones have also been handed over to the Iranian government by Democrats.
@Jenny From the block. Imran wanted to buy russian oil and all of a sudden got couped, we can connect the dots
Interview so one sided
It felt it was being done on behalf of the accused.
The purpose of the FIR is to start the investigation. But there are always suspects in any crime that have shown a track record of crimes.
Current Prime Minister is a convict. He was about to go to jail in his final verdict but was appointed PM to run the country.
Army in Pakistan is great but few within the army are good at hiding their tracks.
Please do fair reporting…not one sided.
Pakistan Army and isi is run by USA and British …and they don’t like a patriot and a great leader like Imran but a puppet prime minister and ruler ..
You are being very polite ..I would say it is abhorrent ..A heroic fight for freedom from an unelected criminal oppressive govt with lives being lost is being questioned and trivialised ????
No more such demeaning interviews please Mr ex Prime Minister .. There is an agenda in the western press
Your screening tells us that she did a great job 😁😁😁😁😁
It was obvious Madam CNN was towing the American line
What type of evidence is this reporter expecting ? A plan signed by the chief suspects ?She should have the common sense to understand that anyone making such plans will go to great lengths to conceal their involvement. It is entirely believable that others in the ISI sympathetic to his cause warned him of ongoing conspiracy.
@Mutual Decline it’s not hilarious because despite the overwhelming evidence, certain mafia gangsters and corrupt generals are ‘untouchable’. Khans shooting has just highlighted this even more. The fact you don’t know this or don’t accept it means you’re utterly stupid or corrupt yourself
@Reginal Ram Many people are unhappy with him because he has an anti corruption agenda. And as Corruption has been endemic in Pakistan for soooo many years… that yes he has many enemies… but it is clear why he is being targeted… his opponents in ISI AND Politics can’t beat him at the ballot box. One look at recent election results easily tells you why he is now the victim of an assassination attempt. I have no doubt this attack would not have happened had he not been so popular at the polls. Anyone who can’t see that is either stupid or insincere
@Mutual Decline it’s not hilarious. It’s a blatant display of the untouchables flexing their muscles to prove to the entire world what Imran Khan is saying… that certain people are above the law in Pakistan. They can do anything… you can have any evidence… the police won’t even register a complaint against them… the courts won’t schedule their hearings… and even if convicted… they will be escorted to their western destination of choice. THERE IS NOTHING HILARIOUS ABOUT THE PLIGHT OF VULNERABLE PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN WHO HAVE NO ACCESS TO JUSTICE!!!
It was a silly American question . Maybe she was looking for a signed confession
@F K lol.. if you think Khan isn’t just as corrupt and power hungry as most other Pakistani politicians, then you are stupid one. This is a man that got caught cheating multiple times on the cricket field.. are you really so foolish to think he isn’t corrupt as a politician where the stakes are much higher! Open your eyes and use your head more
he is a victim of assassination attempt . Let him speak freely as u r taking Your time asking question.
If only reporters and talking heads questioned US politicians in this way !!!! Standards of journalism is a big problem
Actually they do. Quite a bit actually. Some politicians have hit reporters when questioned. What “news” do you watch?
Its called double standards. They would never question their own the same way. The victim is usually only asked who do you suspect and what do you think is the motive behind your assassination attempt. But the journalist wants everything out of him and who helped him getting that information.
@Demoj Rovtlinsky you are very polite..they are biased and do not research the issues …just bully and pontiff
Do you perceive this interview as setting a high standard? If you would, just for a moment, assume that Khan’s version of events is (or even only could be) the truth and then that this is not Khan but just some ex-head of state you know nothing about. Would you perceive this interview as objective or even appropriate? She speaks to a guy who survived an assassination attempt. He may or may not be right about who is responsible for it. But if you listen to this interview without presumptions, you will see that Becky throughout the interview assumes that Khan is not only wrong but lying. She presents arguments originating from the party accused by Khan as the canonical source that deserves to be trusted. And this source is not Switzerland, it’s the government of Pakistan and its institutions. The very same institutions that she assumed to be corrupted (in other interviews with Khan).
@Sinn dave depape loves paul
Man’s speech reveals his character
@Josh Nippleton haven’t you noticed that we have been focusing on our problems, and have been competent in being successful in many ways over the last 80 years which is why they sell their kidneys to get to the west to then behave as if they are so cool and competent. you’re probably one of them.
Many talk lead to war.
Sensible think 🇵🇰
Yeah, it tottaly reveals his character lessness…..
I have no clue what to think about Khan, whether he is corrupt or not, whether he is right or not. But one thing is obvious, he is a competent speaker. I never once saw him caught in a contradiction or lie, especially not in CNN interviews. I admire his endless amount of patience with this bitchy reporter. In his place, I would not give another interview with CNN.
@Josh Nippleton khan will be assassinated by the end of this year and army will take over the country. So cry more
This man is extremely courageous and it is shameful that the interview was turned in a way to try to discredit him. Very shameful behaviour from CNN.
Cnn always has no shame.
Discredit him? No, he has tried to discredit others, with unprovable allegations. She is just trying to determine, if he really has evidence to support his slander, or if he is just libeling his opponents.
@Deborah Freedman The ISI (intelligence Agency of Pakistan) is trying to kill him with the help from the current government, he mentioned that many times in his speeches, and he mentioned precisely how they will carry out the assassination. Only an independent investigation is needed to get a SOLID proof. You can’t get a SOLID proof when dealing with an intelligence agency like ISI, they have done many killings in the past. Now the same intelligence agency is blocking an independent investigation. If you watch and pay attention to recent events that took place in Pakistan you would easily connect the dots and know who is behind all this. Last month a journalist (Arshad Sharif) was killed in Kenya, he was Imran’s supporter and he was exposing the lies and corruptions of military generals and the current PM. While he was in Pakistan, he was threatened and many fake cases were registered against him, he left the country because he feared for his life, but they still managed to kill him. Almost all Pakistanis fear for Imran’s life and CNN is not highlighting this, they seem to be taking the side of perpetrators in Pakistan
@Deborah Freedman You along with others are make assumptions without making any serious effort to understand the facts and background to thos man’s case. This I’m afraid shows a lack of intelligence by people in the west and us frankly appalling.
Pakistan is being run by Pak Army for past 75 Years so that is why there’s no justice for common people (Citizens) & corruption is part of normal daily life which is very sad.
The citizens of Pakistan should not give up the hope to bring about positive change and stand strong / united with Imran Khan.
It’s true gorpal..from Lahore..
@Shahbaz Aslam now u have risked all Shahbaz Aslam living in Lahore. All of them are going to get striped naked and tortured.
You are right Gopal jee
You are 100% Right.
Victim blaming. Khan, get well soon. The world stands with you.
Reporter should have been bit unbiased
Unbiased and CNN don’t mix.
A walking Miracle this man is….Respect Mr. Khan 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏽
This interview can not be aired on Pakistani media without taking off parts where Imran Khan refer to Army .
This is level of Freedom of expressions
@Tony Martinis what do you mean clipped 😒
@Lazy highly edited
@Tony Martinis I guess we both are talking about two different things 🙂
@Tony Martinis I’m Pakistan Karachi
@waheed mughal I’m Eifell Tower 🗼
Such a honest leader world needs him this anchor also know him very well that imran khan is honest still doing her job this world is full of corruption
Imran Khan is our Brave Leader.
Imran Khan tell evey single detail before this incident
Imran Khan zindabad.
Imran khan is psycho and hungry for power.
This can’t be aired in Pak media
First Information Report (FIR) is a written document prepared by the police when they receive information about the commission of a cognizable offence. It is a report of information that reaches the police first in point of time and that is why it is called the First Information Report. It is generally a complaint lodged with the police by the victim of a cognizable offence or by someone on his/her behalf. Anyone can report the commission of a cognizable offence either orally or in writing to the police. Even a telephonic message can be treated as an FIR. It is only after the FIR is registered in the police station that the police.
Each new Army Chief in Pakistan behave like King, above every Law from last 70 years. His working team Members [ top 10 Generals ] are like the Royal Family carry out Pakistan official engagements in and overseas. These engagements vary greatly, from visits to community initiatives, to welcoming visiting Heads of State, meeting guests at official Parties and presenting members of the public with their honours at Investiture ceremonies.
A legend, honest and committed man to change people’s life. He is standing up for rule of law. Therefore, the corrupt tried to assassinate him. IK is our hope!!!
Thank u CNN for conducting Imran Khan interview and showing the truth to the world
We know very well that Imran Khan never tells lies, we trust all that he has said.We just want justice.