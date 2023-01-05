Recent Post
97 comments
You can’t abandon your principles if you don’t have any. 🤷🏽♀️ Thank you Donald Trump for doing this to the GOP.
As Groucho Marx once said, “These are my principles, and if you dont like them, I have others.”
@Madison Gittens SEARCH: LIES, POLITICS AND DEMOCRACY
It’s RIGGED, They CHEATED, I want a DO OVER…LMAO!!! Republicans are PATHETIC LOSERS!
@John Patrick First of all, gas prices didnt really rise that much until Aug-sep 2022, after a fifth round of sanctions were levied by NATO against Russia. Russia is one of the largest Gas-exporters, and now when NATO-Countries are taking the moral highground (except Germany), Gas Prices are going higher.
Gas Prices right now are highest in Finland, Hong Kong and Singapore, with America at 74th (According to Numbeo). So America is actually the Western Country with the lowest gas prices.
Gaetz begged Trump for a pardon and got squat. That love affair is over.
@Terrence Kane never said he was.. all Republicans are trash
The gold will rise so hurry, the world can be confused at any moment
@Sarah Brown It was reported by the New York Times, Forbes, CBS and other news outlets that Gaetz had asked Trump for a pardon. Gaetz also went on Fox News around 11/4/2020 and said that Trump should pardon himself, his family, the Thanksgiving turkey, Michael Flynn and anybody who wanted one. There are other sources but you can google those.
HE’LL FINDING OUT THAT HE KISSED THE WRONG AZZ 😂😂😂
Matt Gaetz must have misunderstood when he was told people use Venmo to make minor purchases.
@Shane Alan Gaetz got lucky that Merrick Garland is a wuss.
@Ritchie Vernon Later Ritchie! 👋🏻
@Billy Scenic how so?
@Michael Finnigan p
As entertaining as this might be, it’s getting old and stale. Get a new punch line.
I hear George Santos has the experience leadership skill and grit to be the next Republican Party leader… Why not elect someone who represents Republican values?
Well said
ROFL!! He went from owing rent to a multimillion dollar salary in no time, of course Anthony Devolder . . . I mean George Santos . . . the first Jew-ish, gay-ish, college graduate-ish not on the run from Brazil-ish speaker of the house.
You misspelled “grift”
It’s probably on his résumé 😂
Got it…
It’s amazing to watch Trump go limp on national television ad in real time.
I’m lol 😆
@Thinkronicity ™ you all are making me lol , your comments are funny
@Martin Copeland ukkk
@Lucy Lucinicci When writing;
“Less with more, more or less, is more than more less.”
ᙬꝂ
@Mike Graham Even if something was growing inside you the supreme court says you cannot abort it.
it seems strange that the ones blocking mcarthy (trump supporters) have mcarthy to thank for trump still being relevant.
McCarty appears to suffer defeat on 4th speaker ballot what does that say for the Republican Party? they’re a bunch of failures.
Vote for Hakeem Jeffers
Is it a trick of some kind. I don’t know overthrow govt
@Old Florida Republicans always have tricks under their sleeves
Someone’s probably said this already, it’s not “strange” – the proper phrase is strangely ironic.
SEARCH: TRUMP’S TAKEOVER
Remember when donnie left his boy Gaetz hangin some months ago and didn’t move to help him? It just came back to bite donnie.
No blanket pardon for you!
Gaetz is realigning himself…. with DeSantis.. Gaetz is a thoroughly disgusting Chancer… Only thing needed is for Trump and DeSantis to compare notes about Gaetz Oral Sex techniques….
The gold will rise so hurry, the world can be confused at any moment
Even Trumpty Dumpty wasn’t stupid enough to support the accused sex offender.
@Trent Timoy Yep! and Matt (my girlfriend is 17) Gaetz is worried that he will be facing the ethics committee soon, and darn well should be! Any of us did the same thing we’d be in prison, and rightfully so!
The reviews are in:
“So far this season of Congressional Apprentice has been fantastic!!! Many people are saying Best Season Ever.”
— Donald Trump
You’re fired x’s 6 – so far.
The gold will rise so hurry, the world can be confused at any moment
Too much drama, Mccarthys panties are in a bind
😂😂”….better than thousands of hundreds of years, before…..”😂😂
THE REPUBLICANS SURE ARE DOING ALOT OF WINNING AREN’T THEY?!😂😂😂
Anyone hear John Mc Cain laughing from beyond the grave?
@J lock If he’s in hell with Rush Limbaugh.
@Billy Scenic I hope so.
@Deborah Freedman Laughing at all the people her dad murdered?
All the way from hell
That laugh is actually Meghan McCain choking on donuts. Songbird has no conscience that you need to be able to laugh.
When dealing with Trump or the Freedom Caucus it important to understand: No good deed goes un-punished.
This one has so much low hanging fruit it’s going to take a bushel basket to carry it all. I’m experiencing sensory overload. Lol
They just aren’t serious about governing. They only care about making Fox entertainment headlines.
Watching CNN and Midas Touch all day!!
I feel sorry for whoever is having to move all of those boxes in and out of the office…
@Linda Gibbs
Yeah, that was kind of my point…
😂😂😂
@Will ShealyI heard it was your Mom. 🤡
Job security lol
THE REPUBLICANS SURE ARE DOING ALOT OF WINNING AIN’T THEY?!😂😂😂
Kevin McCarthy has now lost as many times as Trump lost. 🤣😂🤣😂
@Conscious Objector
I have a nephew who is Down Syndrome. Shame on you making fun of people with disabilities to score a point. You are a real jerk.
@Fk Ya So full of HATE! So sad. Mind your own biz and let folks live the way they want. Work on love and peace to your cold soul.
@Martin Littrell They are all losers!!
@Matthew Chick In neither election did he win the popular vote. In 2016, he won only the Electoral College. There. Fixed that for you!
@Fk Ya Delete The GOP at the polls! 💙😇💙
“Rebel, rebel, how could they know? Fat Trump, he loves you so!” — David Bowie, sort of.
😹😹😹😹😹😹😹👏
I think there still elected representatives, they may be acting like rebels but No there doing the job they believe their constituents voted for them for. Embarrassing? Yes, unwarranted, NO, un-American, of course not, that’s why its called a floor fight. Thank God the last congress passed everything for 2023 because the sad truth is if you can’t elect a speaker you sure as hell are not passing any laws whatsoever.
Don’t include David Bowes best song on this Mess!!!
Matt Gaetz not getting that pardon from Trump is the invisible elephant in the room.
@Conscious Objector Hey have you guys found JFK jr yet? or found a cure for windmill cancer?
drink more Kool aid@Billy ScenicLOL 😂
SEARCH: TRUMP’S TAKEOVER
your meds aren’t working@O SNOOPY SNOOP
@Conscious Objector YOUR AZZ KISSIN’ AIN’T WORKIN’😂
Let’s not forget about the most important thing they don’t want and that’s the Ethics Committee they want to do away with that because because some of these individuals who are holding out are under ethics scrutiny and possible legal Jeopardy they’re just trying to cover their butts
That’s what it all boils down to. They need to cover their own butts
And who is it of the nineteen suggested doing away with the ethics committee.
100% McCarthy gave Trump oxygen and I guarantee he’s regretting it. This should be a warning to anyone who puts yourself ahead of the country, which you were sworn to protect, it doesn’t end well.
Gaetz didn’t get his pardon, so he’s definitely not budging unless bought for the right price
Gaetz is realigning himself…. with DeSantis.. Gaetz is a thoroughly disgusting Chancer… Only thing needed is for Trump and DeSantis to compare notes about Gaetz Oral Sex techniques….
“Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid”- New York Post
McCarthy had a chance to save himself when he gave that speech condemning Trump and his Jan 6th debacle. At first, he denounced it, but two weeks later, he was at Mara-Lago shaking hands with Trump. We all saw it McCarthy – what did you expect?
No difference between Joe Biden meeting with Mitch McConnell today… they are all scumbags..
@kr0nz If Kave-in McCarthy was shaking T-rumps hand then why was T-rump pants down?
Trump is a DISASTER for Republicans for years to come!