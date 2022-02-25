69 comments

  1. Ukrainians obviously has nerves of steel. All of their volunteers, defending their country. Stay strong Ukraine! And For those taking up arms, to protect their country. I respect you.💪❤🇺🇸

    1. @#issuesthatmatter seemd you don’t get it…….only cowards uses guns…THERE IS NO HONOR IN GUNS…..the fact that you brazenly professed for guns just showed that america is doomed to fail…people like U still thinks gun is the answer……hello, wake up to the 21st century..the new warfare is in AI & cyber, eejit.
      this is a race america is losing……just using a simple example……where parts of the world are already in 5Gs & even experimenting with 6G, america is still stuck with their modified 5G(which is actually 4Gupgraded), and even then only available in major US cities….mid sized cities probably occasionally…as for rural america, which is where the majorities are, probably never will get the network…….and the new silicon valley is no longer in california, but have pivoted to india, singapore, shenzhen, china. korea, taiwan…you noticed, its all asian countries….too bad america..

    4. I WILL TELL YOU ALL THE TRUTH TO THOSE WHO ARE BEING DECEIVED BY TELEVISION ! AMERICA IS DECEIVING ALL ITS AMERICAN CITIZENS . AMERICA IS PUSHING STUPID BRIBED MEPS TO WAR AGAINST RUSSIA . TELEVISION SHOWS A FAKE VIDEO WHERE THE UKRAINIAN ARMY IS BOMBING DONETSK AND LUGANSK , SCHOOLS AND CIVILIANS , AND EUROPEANS AND AMERICANS ARE TOLD ON THE CONTRARY THAT RUSSIA HAS ATTACKED UKRAINE . I AM NOT FROM RUSSIA AND NOT RUSSIAN . But WE DON ‘T NEED UKRAINE AND UKRAINIANS IN EUROPE .

    1. @Ryan Sigler but the Bible say the end time is going to get worse and worse. There is going to be wars and rumors of war

    1. @Amaking10000 You can only sit and watch as mad Putin ruins your economy, isolates you from the world, turns Ukrainians hearts forever westward, and takes away what little freedom Russians have left.

    3. Joe Biden lifted the sanctions on Russia’s pipeline. Now Russia can smoke the Ukraine without disrupting Ukrainian power supply that pipes Russian gas to Germany.

    1. They’re called _’war correspondents’._ That’s what they’re supposed to do. They’re protected by the Geneva Convention and harming them is a war crime. So for the most part they’re the safest people for miles. Only very rarely do these guys get purposely hurt.

  6. This reporter is not afraid of death, Salute to the news delivered directly from the battlefield. I hope you stay safe and can deliver more news.

    4. @#issuesthatmatter “This would never happen under trump.”
      damn straight. he’d have just handed putin the country.

    5. @#issuesthatmatter ” Republicans just tend to have better policies and protect our freedom’s better”
      false and false.
      sincethe 60s we have gained more rights and freedoms than we ever had, and that’s mostly due to liberals and Democrats.
      even now, ti’s republicans who have been trying to take away our freedoms these past few years.
      hell, they even tried to make it a crime to insult police.

    2. It’s surely not cnn journalists. Their equivalent to the view. False narrative, half truths, their lies and hate mongering almost had a Teenager, basically a child imprisoned for life.

    3. Don’t forget about the cameraman, driver, etc. It takes a team!

      Also, hats off to the people of Russia. Those who are against this and were brave enough to protest publicly. Russia itself is not the enemy, nobody there wants this to happen.

    2. if I understand this right, and Ukraine mounted a counterattack and retook the airport. Unless the Russians got back in their helicopters and flew away…every Russian soldier in that video is now dead.

    5. What is the difference between Iraq war, Syrian war and this Russian war?
      Footage…
      According to CNN Russian troops have caputred Ukranian cities and airports and yet the footage of firefights is really really really low….
      Like here.
      “Intense firefight”
      You can see like 3-5 soldiers here…
      But really how come in Iraq and Syria we see massive soldiers on soldiers battles and here we have well this… 3-5 soldiers…

  9. this CNN reporter has an act of incredibly above normal courage doing this reporting in an active line of fire zone. Matthew Chance is a real deal news reporter!

    2. @VesperAegis News & Games Are you high? Type in YouTube CNN Russia collusion. Over 500 stories in 5 years, not including the ones redacted. If Trump was so weak why didn’t this happen during his administration? Your TDS is apparent

    3. Most people have never experienced live fire. Once he knows what live fire truly is and what it can do to human life he will not have the same level of confidence.

  13. Appreciate the reporter risking his life to bring us this information. I remember watching those reporters that went into Vietnam and were right in the action, crazy lol

  18. This is a horrible sight. Hope everyone is safe and my heart goes out to the civilians. ❤

