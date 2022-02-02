CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with coworker | USA TODAY

CNN chief Jeff Zucker abruptly left his job after his longtime relationship with another executive was uncovered during the Chris Cuomo probe.

Zucker became involved with Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CNN, who until recently reported to Zucker and served in a top communications post under him at NBC. He is now divorced from his wife, Caryn.

