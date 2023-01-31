Recent Post
- ‘Can’t wait for this guy to die’: Reporter reveals some GOP sentiment towards Trump
- Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping
- Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
- CNN goes to Ukraine frontlines with key drone unit
- Attorney predicts likeliness of other Memphis officers being charged
60 comments
I remember Putin said he will take Ukrain in three days but now is 2023 so what a joke of him
Show me the video where he said that
@Warpathy How about Israel way more over the years
You remembered something that never happened.
Amazing!🤣
its not a joke… 4 region is russian now… the joke is when you are destroyed but you said that you are the winner..🤣🤣🤣
@GT500 Oh he said it, but the microphone was at the other end of that long azz table, another week or two it might get recorded.
Praying for Ukraine
ukrainians please take zelenskyy down… he just a NATO’s puppet
@Warpathy If you’re filing 1040 you get a majority of it back in a refund.
The US is using Lend Lease Act, Ukraine is borrowing it, will be paid back + interest.
Seriously, you pay taxes every year, the Dept. of Defense spends it how they like, you have not ever had a say in what they spend it on, this is no different
🙏 and….
Yes! Pray for white peoples. Meanwhile, in war torn Africa…
@mrsharper well we actually do have a choice we can just chose a president who WONT get us into new proxy wars
“Russian Military Strategy : “When we come to a Minefield, out Infantry attacks exactly as if it were not there.”
Field Marshal Georgi Zhukov
congratulations you got 5 cent… 😁
Huh?
“When I look into Putin’s 👁 💀 👁 eyes I see the KGB.”
Republican Senator John McCain
@Paul Itix AND HE Defeated your traitor
Fake news
@Jetmir Metaliaj fake you
Wow CNN went to the front-line? When did CNN learn to leave Starbucks? lol
@Lam rof why do you hate cnn . what is that ?
Ukrainian warriors are fighting for their lives, their wives, their sons, their daughters, their mothers, their fathers, their land, and their freedom. What are Russian soldiers fighting for?
Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
@Jeromee keep smoking
Wow CNN went to the front-line? When did CNN learn to leave Starbucks? lol
Ukrainians are giving their lives for the interests of the West.
@zoom You’re actually referring to Russians dying. The Kremlin treats Russian soldiers as cannon fodder. There have always been a lot of Russian girls on dating sites trying to get out of Russia. There’s now going to be many more.
@Crustaceus Lobsterborn if ukraine “ hardly took losses” why are they always begging their Allie’s for more supplies?
The Ukrainian’s have been given tanks. Now all they need are some Jet Fighters, ATACM’s and good Artillery and they can Re-Claim Ukrainian Land.
Later they will ask for nukes too.😂
Lol !
🤡
In the drone workshop sequence, a techman saws open a US 40mm grenade — one ounce of RDX, a hand’s width from his face. That man using the saw risks his eyesight and his life. The US must cooperate with Ukrainian designers and technicians to provide bomblets correct for drones. Ukrainian ingenuity provides situation-correct munitions, at great risk to the techs. Why not allow the Ukrainians to work with Americans in the research labs and factories? Cut the development time, cut the cost, deliver thousands of bomblets to kill Russians, destroy tanks, stop the westward rush of their massed forces.
How do you know we Americans are not doing exactly that already – just because nobody talks about it on the news, that means little or nothing
That’s actually a pretty good idea. They could at least send the American factories their designs and have a custom made casing done instead, therefore saving them time and work and allowing the US to start using their own variant as well in training.
Way to think outside the box. 📦
Since the first time the US showed reluctance to give Ukraine longer-range weapons I’ve been saying that the US or European countries should set up shop to manufacturer the Ukrainian weapons. Ukraine has some good, long-range weapons that have been in development, they just don’t have the ability to produce them right now.
@Jersey Shore Drone Services this will happen after the war, it is difficult to get investment while the Russians drop bombs on the country
Damn, drone operators must be making a huge difference on the battlefield for Russia to respond with artillery, tanks and MRLS. Reminds me of the Winter war where Russian forces would try to take out Simo Hayha with artillery if they knew he was operating in the area.
I have also drawn parallels with the Winter War. That war was short in duration November 1939-March 1940. However the Finns had 25,000 KIA and Soviet/ Russian KIA was estimated at 125,000-250,000. It was Khrushchev himself who gave the higher figure when he came to power. It led one Soviet General to remark with dark humour and black sarcasm “We have conquered enough territory to bury our desd”. The war in Ukraine is already twice as long in duration as the Winter War and obviously still in progress. As you know the Finns used “aggressive defence” combined with local advances and offensives. The Ukranians are fighting similarly but on a larger scale with better support from the democratic world.
Legend has it, he’s still out there……..
The Finns gave the improvised gasoline bomb its name, Molotov Cocktail. Like the Ukrainians, they found it funny that the Russians thought they were conquerors instead of meat for foxes.
We need to give these guys predator and reaper drones by the hundreds.
Nazis, with the latest Western killing machines, cheered on my US liberals. What a time to be alive.
Hmmm Russia seems to be gaining ground again,
Come on Ukraine
You can do this,
Defeat the evil of Putin
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
If I was besos or musk, and had their money, I would of helped all civilization in need to not have to make them live through the hell putin has put them in, but Russians are in worse hell and don’t know it yet, glory to UKRAINIANS!!
Godbless
Thank you for reporting on the ground, Fred. It may boost Ukrainian morale to see an American reporter? Yes, Americans care what happens to them.
老實說，我們都記得這個視頻：-
https://youtu.be/HnBtXtMRem0
LOL This is propaganda. If you want to see real independent journalism, you will only find it on the Russian side of the conflict. Kiev will have independent journalists jailed or shot. In fact, already have.
😂😂😂
Looks like they are using a Mavic 3 drone. The drone itself costs about $1,350 on ebay, and with the extras (batteries, charger & controller) costs about $1,800.
With all the lost drones Ukraine has a lot of those extras but needs the drones. Flying time (47 minutes), good cameras, GPS (for targeting) and RTH (return to home when signal lost) are some of the features of such high end observational drones.
vs the millions spent by Russians on equipment they eventually abandon
It’s palantir skykit
@International Harvester LOL Much of their equipment is old except for the missiles. Russia is short on good drones though Fedex probably doesn’t deliver to Russia anymore.
@shihster88 The Ukraine post office has been buying Mavic 3’s for UA, the controller shown matches the Mavic 3 (the standard iPhone version, not the expensive smart one) and the appearance and color matches the Mavic 3 rather than the palantir skykit though I guess Ukraine is getting all sorts of drones, a whole lot more than Russia.
We thought that murderers and “conquerors” were gone with the twentieth century. Putin is something that the world can do without. Ukraine cannot lose to this enemy. That would be unthinkable, and not just to them. The weapons and the other help that the west gives to Ukraine is not charity. And so far, the war is confined to Ukraine. SLAVA UKRAINI !!!
Drones are multi purpose, and in the right hands, exceptionally lethal.
This is like instant triggering of long forgotten memories of the horrors of war. I hate that anyone’s dying. Especially the Ukrainians, but the russkies too. Like David J said below, they’re not fighting for anything except for some psychos land grab ambitions. Putin’s gonna really hate it when this is over and the rebuilding of Ukraine makes it one of the greatest countries in Europe.
Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇸🇺🇦❤🤍💙💛
It is shame that german government does not allow to send fighter jets (germany have 140 fighter jets) to help protect Ukrainian air space. They (german government) should stop blocking this.
В наших новостях даже название отделения стоявшего там не сказали, мне кажется враг пользуется тем что вы говорите больше чем нужно, и проверяйте информацию которую публикуете, у вас можно встретить старые видео, выдаваемые ща свежие.
Praying for Ukraine ❤