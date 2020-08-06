CNN investigates Russia’s claim of cutting-edge virus response

August 6, 2020

 

CNN gains exclusive access to a new coronavirus testing facility in Moscow, which Russia is promoting as more effective than Western counterparts. CNN's Matthew Chance reports. #CNN #News

  1. Plínio Valente | August 6, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    As far as I know their “cutting edge treatment” is to throw doctors over the third floor if they talk about any difficulties they have with covid-19.

  2. Namida | August 6, 2020 at 8:42 AM | Reply

    ‘Yes we have rapid method, instead thermal scanner we use Glock pistol, its amazing how fast they admit having corona!’

  5. StraightReject | August 6, 2020 at 8:55 AM | Reply

    This is the leading edge of every hacked labs from around the world. All mixed into one.

  7. Ruchira De Silva | August 6, 2020 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    I can see where Trump gets his ideas from!

  8. David W | August 6, 2020 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    “New rapid testing technology”…. no doubt stolen from everyone else.

  10. Regina Santos | August 6, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Please ask what happen to three doctors, that fell out of the windows…

  12. Lady Femmefatal | August 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    Bruh, I’m straight on a Russian vaccine, I don’t trust it.

  13. Sunset Rider | August 6, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    @2:09 Shouldn’t all those people processing the test results be wearing masks too?

  14. Derek Wilson | August 6, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    They wouldnt be trying to hack into oxford trials if they were at the forefront of a vaccine !!!

  15. nerdaterp | August 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Hm, reporter not wearing a mask, standing inches from another person not wearing a mask.
    Begs the question “why?”

