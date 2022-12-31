Recent Post
40 comments
This evil man walked around and did evil
He may very well have committed other unsolved crimes as well.
Yes cause what he did was sick.
Grateful they have him. Thank you to all who helped.
The FBI!!!
I wonder what the far right has to say knowing the suspect isn’t b l a ck
@☁POPULATION-_-420🌿 Only a white guy could have commited these many murders and hide in plain view. It’s a rural town. Probably no blacks live there. OR you would have saw black suspects already in custody.
I hope they find all the evidence they need
George Santos will call a news conference to claim credit for the tip .. 😕
Putin did it
Lol
Biden will hold a press conference and call the victims names and ask them to come on stage. “Where’s Jackie”. 😂
Keeping the case mum had to be a monumental task in itself, Let alone not updating victims families,, had to be tough!
Yes…actually excellent job
Except for the fact that they knew what car they were looking for weeks before informing the public. I feel like that information probably would’ve helped bring this to a close a lot sooner.
If he is guilty i feel sorry for his parents! imagine going from being proud of your phd son to finding out hes an insane serial killer!?
I hope the dad of the victim can finally get off fox as that has become sad and sick…so prime time viewing for republican propaganda.
They probably had clues along the way.
Is it serial if done at one event? Mass comes to mind. Not serial.
This guy has an uncanny resemblance to Ted Bundy.
There was so much pressure on the police to start talking, but they were slow to speak for a reason. Let these men and women do their job without pressure to release every thing.
The suspect has a Master’s in criminology, and was in a doctoral program for the same. This was carefully planned and the fact that he’s been caught is a credit to LE and the FBI.
Was it tho? I mean, he used his own car and he has to know there are now cameras everywhere, he left DNA, he had to have known that a knife is the worst weapon to use if you don’t want to get cut yourself in a struggle and leave your DNA at the scene. Just because he might believe the so-called ‘perfect crime’ would involve the perpetrator and the victim having no obvious connection, doesn’t mean he wasn’t very sloppy about everything else.
@Anastasia Beaverhausen Well said. If he was attempting the perfect crime his degree isn’t worth much.
Good work! 🙏🏼 those poor families, having to deal with this
I just want to understand his motivation. why did he kill those 4 people? did he know them?
The motivation is his own evil nature. Nothing more or less.
Some guy on YouTube said he found an Instagram account for this guy, only saying that it appeared legit because there was a good bit of history on the account and looked at who he was following and he was following 2 of the murder victims.
Have absolutely no idea if it’s complete BS or not. I don’t use social media so I know jack squat about Instagram.
It seems there was a report of one of the girls being stalked. Could this guy be the stalker? He lived only eight miles away.
Sheuri
Youtube comments are social media.
This is a victory for the families.
I really do hope this is the actual guy and not just some scapegoat
Agree with Andy.
Really want to hear an explanation of events and reasoning behind it from the suspect. Anything at all.
DNA at the crime scene.
Salutes to Moscow P.D. of Idaho.
Well played !!
These families will forever be intertwined and it is my hope that they can find support in one another. I’m sure they will. What a horrific tragedy. No one should ever have to bury their child. My hats off to all the LEO’s that brought this monster to justice.
Gone too soon.💜🙏🏼💜
Law Enforcement did an excellent job with this case.