69 comments
Would love to see the Ukrainians take Crimea back, that would be the last straw.
@Sleepy Joeedit: disregard if this addresses the comment you said wasn’t intended for me.
your explanation is incomplete, making it meaningless. The Russian general overseeing the entire war effort just said they were pulling out in order to preserve the lives of their soldiers, and maintain a fighting chance to hold what Ukrainian land they have left. They never wanted or intended to pull out, they had to.
@Delicious Chest Hair Preserve the lives of soldiers is the point in war of attrition. Taking ground in meaningless untill you weaken opposite army by wearing them down. Once that is done Russia can advance. This is the reason why Ukraine and western media lies about this war, so they can send more floodercannon. It will end eventually. Majority of 20k trained in Britain already died in Kharkiv offensive.
@Jimmi B Besides, Crimea belongs to Ukraine. That doesn’t change just because Russia is temporarily occupying it.
@Delicious Chest Hair That may be what the Russians SAID. It doesn’t make it true. Russians lie about everything.
@The Rogue Empire It is possible that Russia will also be free of Putin.
Our next steps depend entirely on arms supplies from our allies. This is indeed the largest continental war in Europe since the “Second World War”, thousands of shells and hundreds of missiles fly out in one day. It’s hard to get your territories back quickly without your help.
@Armando Garcia Unlikely, Kherson is likely a bowl and Ukraine is casually spooning from it.
@angela1984a – I had no difficulties with his post. Perhaps you could use a little refresher in English? How’re your Ukranian skills, by the way?
@wamblue Using mail in ballots gets more people to vote because it’s easier and MUCH more convenient. Voting is much more important than speed.
@S. B. Slade Thank you, we know about this and appreciate your help. We are now in exactly the same situation as you were when you entered the war with Germany on September 3, 1939.
@The Shadowbanned Bandit I am sure that our General Staff and Zaluzhny will not allow this.
Having preemptively paused the video, here’s my strategic plan, grounded in my expertise as someone who has never served in the military and has never been to Ukraine, but follows the news and can read a map:
– Ukraine should mount an offensive from Zaporizhzhia through Melitopol down to Berdiansk on the Sea of Azov, also sleeping southwest following the southeast shore of the Dnipro. This will cut the land supply line to Kherson and put Ukrainian HIMARs in range to bombard the Kerch Straight bridge until it collapses.
– At the same time, Ukraine needs to keep the Russians busy protecting their occupied territory in the east, and keep an eye 👁 on the northern frontier and Belarus.
LOL. Sure, it’s easy. Where do you people come from?
I like it…….are you sure you are not a General?
The Ukrainian Army has done a terrific job dealing with the Russians. If the Allies keep giving Ukraine the needed weaponry to keep defending their homeland, I think Putin will have very little choice but to concede.
Ukraine has killed more of their own citizens then they have Russians. Ukraine is taking back territory because Russians have pulled out, not because Ukraine is pushing them out.
@Sucker Free Yeah they use Citizens as human shield, in this case Russia evacuated all citizens. But ofcourse western madia says it’s “deportation” lol. Maybe Ukraine should take an example from Russians to evacuate citizens instead of using them as shield?
@Иван Иванов But not on the front line i take it?
Putin is pulling a Mikhail, if Ukraine falls for it they’ll meet the same fate as Napoleon.
@Roy Nickson Ivan is a bot who copies and pastes the same thing on all comments, don’t waste your time
absolute support for Ukraine freedom fighters – semper fi
Ukraine was pushed into a conflict to remove Russia from world power. The invasion of Russia will set up Chinese demise
A FJB TO YOU CIA BOT IS RIGHT !!!!
@Green Pepper
Nice try ,
your extremely poor attempt at discrediting Ukrainian pride , patriotism , determination to free their country from Russian aggressors is rather amusing .
You have to perfect your idiotic Russian bs , or just gave up little propagandist.
Talking about “green…”
@Green Pepper your not Ukrainian 😂🤣
Thank you for your devoted service “(Semper fi)” , you are a person of your word , holding your Oath of office !
you are🪖 like the fire fighters , we can always count on you !
🥰😇😍
There is such a huge amount of territory east of the Dnipro going right through to Mariupol and the Donbas which has to be liberated. There is talk of up to 30,000 Russian troops in that area. I suspect that may not be the case. The evacuation of Russians from the liberated Kherson area west of the Dnipro couldn’t have been easy in such a short space of time. Maybe many more of the Russians have simply dumped their uniforms and tried to blend in with the general population than we imagine?
They just do what they said they would. Demilitarizing Ukraine. Kherson was a disaster for Ukraine in terms of lost life (soldiers). Yes they have taken territory but with gigantic losses. Until they reach Crimea they will not have an army to fight with…
It is time to Ukraine to go to recovery the oblasts that began all this on 2014. Donetsky city is a 900k inhabitant city and it is a few kms from the front. It will be difficult but now with their troops with the higher moral and equipments in e the beginning of the war, and the russians in their weakest point they can do it.
ukraina is hell
U think only about territory, Don’t care about Ukrainians
That is definitely part of the plan. They just have to be smart about it. The biggest part of the problem is that if Ukraine starts in Luhansk and pushes southwest, they have Russia at their backs. If they don’t take Crimea, the have Russia to their south.
OTH, the Ukrainians are incredibly smart and have great input from their allies, so will, I am sure, come up with a brilliant plan the Russians don’t see coming.
Finally, we were returned and rescued from the Russian occupiers by the Ukrainian military. What we experienced under Russian control in Kherson is terrible. They tortured civilians, killed, raped and terrorized women and children. They bullied people as much as they could. I lost part of my family! I was scared and hurt. Finally, our heroes have returned to us🇺🇦 . But, about what I experienced, I want to shout to the whole world😭💔!!!!! Russia needs to be stopped, Russia is waging a terrible genocide and terror against peaceful people.😔 This is excruciating pain
I will support Ukraine in any way I can from America. I do not have the health or wealth to come to you so I will do everything I can with what I have. I frequently write my elected leaders and encourage them to give more aid to Ukraine. What Russia is doing is outright evil and they must be stopped. Slava Ukraini. 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛
THIS IS MONEY LAUNDERING 101 BY THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY.
Military aid to Ukraine -> Invested to FTX -> converted to cash -> sent to the democrats as campaign donations
THIS IS TREASON. THE ELECTION MUST NOT GO FORWARD. IN NO REALITY SHOULD THIS ELECTION BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE 🚨 (#)MoneyLaundering (#)FTX (#)Ukraine (#)WarCrimes IT IS TIME FOR RICO 🚨 (#)Racketeering. ~ WallStreetApes
You’re just a big liar, none of them is true
@John Doe
You pay religiously your taxes that’s enough.
Bucha, izium genocides the indiscriminately shelling killing all people.
I watched that video of a russian tank running over a small car that was heartbreaking.
Slava ukraine🇺🇦
Yay Kudos for Ukraine!👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏👍🥳!… does this mean that the war is probably over?
@Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum huh? Who are you and what the hell are you talking about?
No. But it will be soon.
After Ukraine wins this war, it’ll have the most experienced and one of the best armies… in NATO! Glory to Ukraine! ✌🇺🇦 🇺🇸✌
Nato: the group of bandits
I think they need to look back to WWII for a battle plan for Ukraine. At one point in the Pacific war, General MacArthur stated “We are going to hit them where they ain’t. This to avoid the frontal attack with its terrible loss of life; to by-pass Japanese strong points…isolate their armies and starve them.” Ukraine might look well to the east and find a point where they can cut the Russian controlled area from the north end down to the Sea of Azov. Cutting the supply routes at weak points and severing contact with the Crimea. The Russians are now building strong defensive lines east of the Dnieper River. It makes good sense to bypass this area and get into their rear area and cut them off. They don’t even have to defend the area that they select to operate in. Hit and run operations. Just take out major bridges, destroy road and rail junctions and such. Then when repair operations start, keep them under artillery attack. Anyway, as an arm chair general, those are my thoughts.
I’m hoping they take back that nuclear power plant soon.
@TheGruntski It occurs to me that perhaps Russia believes the Ukrainians are dumb enough to try to mount an attack from across the river.
Actually there is now preliminary reports that Russia is moving forces out of the east bank of the river. This is probably mainly because they will be in range of Ukraine’s HIMARS weapons as soon as Ukraine brings them forward to the west bank. I think it is also because Russia is having trouble supplying the east bank, and because it is mostly flat open sandy areas where it is very hard to build effective defensive positions. It will be interesting to see what Ukraine’s next move is once they have stabilised Kharkiv.
It appears Russians are already using these tactics.
@Sonomacats I’d say a zero probability of that. There’s a morass of lowlands, tributaries and swamp followed by sand dunes.
to all the Ukrainian people who fight the Russian soldier’s YOU ARE ALL HEROES.!!!..the world stands with you…
CIA bot.
@William Shaw why?how?
Glory to Ukraine ZSU 🇺🇦✊🏻✌🏻💪🏻🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🫶🏻🇪🇺❤️🇺🇦✊🏻✌🏻💪🏻💙💛
Glory to facism
Kudos to Zelinsky and his brave army supported by DECENT DEMOCRATIC NATIONS. We as Americans should take great pride in supporting them in Ukraine’s struggle to fight FASCIST DICTATOR like PUTIN
Congrats all peoples in ukrain all armys in ukrain we love you both🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇵🇭
With the Russians dug in along the east bank of the Dnieper / Dnipro River, the Ukrainians have three military options:
1. Continue their counteroffensive against Kreminna and Svatove in Luhansk Oblast;
2. Reinforce their defense lines around Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast; or
3. Attack along Zaporizhzhia Oblast and cut off the Russian land bridge to Crimea.
Those drone operators supporting the Ukrainian military are priceless. The russians know they are not able to hide from them . The drones can and do successfully drop explosives on them .and also call in artillery coordinates for the 777 and Himars to systematically eliminate .
To all Ukrainians who has fought hard, I would say bravo mate. God bless Ukraine.
“Nevada expected to release more results” how much information was contained in this headline the reader didn’t already know, CNN?
What if Russia retreated their soldiers cause they didn’t want to see them harmed by a big thing that Russia could send.