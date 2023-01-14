Recent Post
- 2020 video shows George Santos bragging about ‘record returns’ at accused ‘Ponzi scheme’ job
- Retired colonel explains Putin’s point of view on Soledar
- Hear Axelrod’s caution to President Biden amid classified documents issue
- CNN obtains chilling audio of Iranian soccer player begging for help in jail
- California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis: ‘Get ready to evacuate’
42 comments
Recall the great Persia! Imagine Iran without that ruinous religion. Persia was so strong without Islam. They can be great again.
Do u remember Who conqurered Persians… Khalid bin Walid… the undefeated ruler… go search history again…In few years he defeated the roman empire..
Thanks for reporting this and spreading the words
@Ron Boerste 10000% agree bro..salute u bro..
thanks for spreading fake reports and making violence in the ground by brainwashing iranian people..According to donald trump CNN is a fake news..
Mind Begs the Question:
To support and aid an Apartheid State
Righteous,Evil?
@The Anti-Media and my the Lord bless the truth🍻🙏😔
@Human Beings R Thinking Beings right who the hell would support a guy that took inappropriate showers with his daughter while his son smoked Parmesan cheese off the carpet right come on man is that a Democrat thing or what😁
I mean, Iran is literally executing its citizens. Any record of this will be totally harrowing.
@James Jamey Wait another 7 years. People already had their business closed down, lost their jobs ect for going against the government. They just havent started killing people yet. Not seeing the similarities is basically nuts.
@Dustin Heath I would say that executing citizens and shooting one that attacking it’s own democratic capital. is not really the same. The fundamentality and that violence is wrong is the same. Some believe in a god others in a orange man, its not the first time in history people sacrifice themself in a belief. Religious wars and conflict is something that happens often in africa and middle east even today.
@QN So an unarmed American veteran climbing in a window shot in the neck wasnt an execution? You are the type of people that allow dictatorships to take hold. Just listen to yourself. Democratic Capitol? (We are a Republic) You mean the PEOPLES HOUSE? Nice! What do you think of the American Revolution? Terrorist? Nice! The first unarmed coup in world history according to you. Why did the security guards break down the barriers and allow them in to the capitol? I didnt vote for anyone and never have? How did you come to that determination? I have another opinion? Should I be locked up too?
@QN Answer the question. Bot.
Same same with SA, setting executions records…. but the US is still giving them bombs to attack Yemen. The difference… the SA has something the US wants but can’t take by force or duplicity.
This absolutely breaks my heart !
Ya right
Mind Begs the Question:
To support and aid an Apartheid State
Righteous,Evil?
@T I’m sure it does.
Much like it would break yours to have your children decapitated.
Or someone closer to you 🤡☠️
This is what many in the U.S. want!!! Morality police! This is terrifying!
@Homelander Nationou want corrupt politicians that are involved in so many scandals and lies to be placed in charge of a morality police ? Wow , not too bright .
@RFish the nation can’t properly define who is a man and who is a woman anymore…we need morality police+Jesus Christ…
@QN Bot.
Nope. I am on board as a Conservative.
Wave rubber toys at OUR kids, will you?
Morality police, or Science Police.
Call it what you will.
Play in E-Coli, catch monkeypox, and all the rest….
Good for you
We’re just a few clicks away from conversion to an electronic surveillance totalitarian police state.
The Ayatollah should be in jail.
Iranian people should rise up like burmese. Take weapon to fight with rifle and artilery. International community cant help u. Just copy what the taliban did
Thanks for reporting his plea.
Oh god this is so awful 😢
Just terrible, so sad to hear this, but so glad you are still getting news about what’s happening in Iran out.
Iol this is not news ! It’s misinformation and disinformation spread by terrorist backed NATO Countries! Maybe you still believe there is a WMD in Iraq too ! Since that also was in news for months day and night ! Eh ? 🤣🤣🤣
😢
Monstrous
Mind Begs the Question:
To support & aid an Apartheid State
Righteous,Evil?
this is heartbreaking. How can we help?
Declare war on islamic republic of IRAN!
Fight Israel….
Invade Iran.
Thank you CNN for your report on the Iranians suffering under this brutal regime. Please continue being our voice. ✌️ #Mahsa_Amini
The citizens must silence the Judiciary / Ayatollahs.
Why would you protest in a country where you can be put to death for doing so?
Heartbreaking. God protect them.
God be with you 🙏