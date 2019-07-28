CNN reporter and crew hit by tear gas in Hong Kong

CNN reporter and crew hit by tear gas in Hong Kong

July 28, 2019

 

While covering the ongoing mass protests in Hong Kong, originally sparked by a controversial and now-shelved bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to China, CNN's Anna Coren and her crew were hit by tear gas. #CNN #News

55 Comments on "CNN reporter and crew hit by tear gas in Hong Kong"

  1. Julian Pichardo | July 28, 2019 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    Well press censorship at its finest ladies and gents. Also “im fine” sweaty and teary face while choking up

  2. Nosy Rosie | July 28, 2019 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    That’s right China fight! Say: “less government problems in our lives.” 😤

  3. eatchh | July 28, 2019 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    Protesters threw some eggs
    HKPF : Let’s make it with onion

    The world’s most fragile paramilitary

  4. Senor Sheklestein | July 28, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    I’ll care when you call out Antifa for beating others trying to exercise their first amendment rights.

    • TartTooth | July 28, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      Jesus Christ this isn’t even coverage about the same country antifa is located. Entirely unrelated. You people are ridiculous.

    • William M | July 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      @Scottish Young You must be a paid Ivan. You think people who protest in Russia should like Putin.

    • BLT4LIFE | July 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      Look, yet another victimized conservative “alpha” male. 🍿

    • Cam Walker | July 28, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

      A loosely organized group with no real morals or strength that’s had a few incidents of violence is absolutely nothing compared to China, one of the worlds most powerful countries denying basic rights to their millions of citizens. You’ve gotta have your head buried pretty deep in the sand to compare those two.

    • Pinche-Patrick Pfefferragazzo | July 28, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Spring blossom, do your own research. You trumpflakes and racist bigots don’t like facts so stfu

  5. george foshee | July 28, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    After reading the commits..CNN should never put this on the air…LMAO.

  6. ThePsychodad69 | July 28, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Waaat china snuffinh out the voice of the people, never saw that coming.

  7. Leonard Wells | July 28, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    I say let’s send a bunch more CNN reporters over to investigate this right away!

    • KellySwayze | July 28, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @Weightles Productions Nobody cares about your feelings, snowflake

    • KellySwayze | July 28, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      @Christopher DeLaCruz dumbass*

      Ironic isn’t it🤣

    • KellySwayze | July 28, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act Nobody wants to fly to shithole country.

    • Austin Hess | July 28, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      Man the negativity .. guys come on. Act with some empathy here. Idgaf about any of the bullshit media outlets, but we human beings are at a risk for definite failure when you dont realize that ALL these main stream media outlets are out to create tension among us. Be decent to one another.. after reading through 15 or so comments, my toxicity levels are off the chart. Not good energy to be putting back out into the world, let alone put back on one another..

    • Infested _INFESTED_ *Infested-Infested* | July 28, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      Send all the cnn team to investigate on 18 kilometer deep sea

  8. trainwreck told ya | July 28, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    Now CNN has a reason to cry

  9. Richard Gonzales | July 28, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    Looks like the streets were infested with tear gas

  10. Steve P | July 28, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    This kind of coverage that built CNN! Please morph back into the eyes of America around the world !

  11. FishiesRCute | July 28, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    Did it come through the microphones? I saw that dude crying on tv recently too.

  12. Some John Doe | July 28, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    I came here for the comments and was not disappointed at all.

  13. rip industries | July 28, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    You still here CNN I thought you would be bankrupt by now

    • Doug Lang | July 28, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      rip industries CNN is now The Onion. It’s the only way people will watch, just for the lulz

    • Stuey Griffith | July 28, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      feel free to return to your propaganda machine Fox anytime you like. your deplorable friends are waiting…… 🙄

  14. tdolz | July 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    Cnn, just blame Russia.

  15. Andy Doufreisn | July 28, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    Finally a CNN video I can like 😂

  16. Nimue | July 28, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    This is the first video I have seen on this channel with a positive like to dislike ratio lmaooo

    • Infested _INFESTED_ *Infested-Infested* | July 28, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      Just wait a few hours. It was artificially up rated, there will be a reaction

  17. REAl REAction | July 28, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    I’ve never seen so many “likes” on a CNN video before LMAO….

  18. Deep State HK | July 28, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    😂😂😂😂 communist police attacks CNN 😂😂😂😂 lots of likes.

  19. Ryan | July 28, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    “So there I was, when I was hit by tear gas..” – Brian Williams

  20. Kyuss Qotsa | July 28, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I am surprised the male anchor did not fake cry about this.

