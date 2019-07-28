CNN reporter and crew hit by tear gas in Hong Kong

While covering the ongoing mass protests in Hong Kong, originally sparked by a controversial and now-shelved bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to China, CNN's Anna Coren and her crew were hit by tear gas. #CNN #News
While covering the ongoing mass protests in Hong Kong, originally sparked by a controversial and now-shelved bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to China, CNN's Anna Coren and her crew were hit by tear gas. #CNN #News
Well press censorship at its finest ladies and gents. Also “im fine” sweaty and teary face while choking up
That’s right China fight! Say: “less government problems in our lives.” 😤
@A Lo
Just couldnt help yourself, could you, imbecile?
@A Lo
Oh… and Im not a ‘guy’ – strike two, for your reading comprehension.
@joey sawyer
The Ouroboros of Fake News.
Thats who Hong Kong is trying to break away from. China wants to exert rule over Hong Kong but they resist. Unfortunately it looks like an uphill battle. Wishing them the best
Spring Blossom. Your response doesn’t make any sense. Factually is just dumb. Comprehend that?
Protesters threw some eggs
HKPF : Let’s make it with onion
The world’s most fragile paramilitary
I’ll care when you call out Antifa for beating others trying to exercise their first amendment rights.
Jesus Christ this isn’t even coverage about the same country antifa is located. Entirely unrelated. You people are ridiculous.
@Scottish Young You must be a paid Ivan. You think people who protest in Russia should like Putin.
Look, yet another victimized conservative “alpha” male. 🍿
A loosely organized group with no real morals or strength that’s had a few incidents of violence is absolutely nothing compared to China, one of the worlds most powerful countries denying basic rights to their millions of citizens. You’ve gotta have your head buried pretty deep in the sand to compare those two.
Spring blossom, do your own research. You trumpflakes and racist bigots don’t like facts so stfu
After reading the commits..CNN should never put this on the air…LMAO.
we are all just here to celebrate the trash of CNN getting some non lethal gas…… lie merchants deserve to cough and sputter.
CNN sis already a joke 😂
The commits?
cnn and green screening is almost a daily joke now… of course people come her for the comments. and to troll some easily offended pedophile democrats.
Waaat china snuffinh out the voice of the people, never saw that coming.
@Zolfare the police let it happen. Look up their response to the incident. The guy forgot to adjust his watch when they pre-recorded the video.
A far left regime oppressing the people? Noooooo, it mustn’t be true.
ThePsychodad69 Don’t talk about China when CNN is trying to make everything about Russia! Lol
They dishonor my *Famireeeee*
@Eidespere That was debunked long ago. How sad there are still people believing it.
I say let’s send a bunch more CNN reporters over to investigate this right away!
@Weightles Productions Nobody cares about your feelings, snowflake
@Christopher DeLaCruz dumbass*
Ironic isn’t it🤣
@Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act Nobody wants to fly to shithole country.
Man the negativity .. guys come on. Act with some empathy here. Idgaf about any of the bullshit media outlets, but we human beings are at a risk for definite failure when you dont realize that ALL these main stream media outlets are out to create tension among us. Be decent to one another.. after reading through 15 or so comments, my toxicity levels are off the chart. Not good energy to be putting back out into the world, let alone put back on one another..
Send all the cnn team to investigate on 18 kilometer deep sea
Now CNN has a reason to cry
Looks like the streets were infested with tear gas
Oh so the tear gas is racist huh
This kind of coverage that built CNN! Please morph back into the eyes of America around the world !
Did it come through the microphones? I saw that dude crying on tv recently too.
Infested
Infested with tear gas… sounds horrible
No, for unknown reason, the mask didn’t worked 100%.
Even wearing a 3m 6200 mask with 6006 filter(which was supposed to work) the tear gas can still work.
I came here for the comments and was not disappointed at all.
You still here CNN I thought you would be bankrupt by now
rip industries CNN is now The Onion. It’s the only way people will watch, just for the lulz
feel free to return to your propaganda machine Fox anytime you like. your deplorable friends are waiting…… 🙄
Cnn, just blame Russia.
Finally a CNN video I can like 😂
infested
Only because it shows them getting drilled by canisters of tear gas. But they portray America as this….
Woo hoo! Fake news got tear gassed!
This is the first video I have seen on this channel with a positive like to dislike ratio lmaooo
Just wait a few hours. It was artificially up rated, there will be a reaction
I’ve never seen so many “likes” on a CNN video before LMAO….
😂😂😂😂 communist police attacks CNN 😂😂😂😂 lots of likes.
“So there I was, when I was hit by tear gas..” – Brian Williams
“I was caught under enemy sniper fire” – Sharia Clinton
I am surprised the male anchor did not fake cry about this.