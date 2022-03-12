CNN reporter looks for lost mother in hard hit Irpin March 12, 2022 65 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
65 comments
I had to go outside today and take a walk just to remind myself how fortunate I am to be able to do something as simple as that without living in fear. Regardless, those Ukrainian are so strong to take up arms when some of them have never held a weapon before and they know that it could be their last decision. They will not be forgotten.
FRIENDS, EUROPE AND THE USA❗RUSSIA IS REVENGEING THE WHOLE WORLD, DESTROYING UKRAINE ⛔ WE NEED YOUR HELP, WE ARE FIGHTING FOR ALL EUROPE ❗ COME TO UKRAINE, THANK YOU ✊🙏
@Serg M Biden is destroying America!!!
@detectivemarkseven in regards to the US making provisions for Ukrainian refugees “a friend in need is a friend indeed, hahahahahahahahahahaha” – kamaltoe harris
@Made InAmerica You said that already, I guess you have nothing to say you’re politically ignorant.🤣
Well done to Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of his stature and above, inspiring, decent and honest, great and excellent, smart and talented, who is doing the right thing his country is invading Ukraine to purge it from neo-Nazis. One has to focus on basic history to know that the Ukrainians are one of the most antisemitic peoples in the world. They carried out pogroms on Jews and massacred them long before Hitler was appointed German chancellor and even long before Hitler was born. During the Holocaust they fully cooperated with the Nazis to exterminate European Jewry, they murdered Jews through an Einsatzgruppen in a firing squad in the forests, carried out the Babi Yar massacre, committed extremely severe riots against Jews. Kiev has monuments to the Nazis.
Condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine
@Roger I am not “deflecting” did CNN report on this? No that’s why I’m spreading the message
FRIENDS, EUROPE AND THE USA❗RUSSIA IS REVENGEING THE WHOLE WORLD, DESTROYING UKRAINE ⛔ WE NEED YOUR HELP, WE ARE FIGHTING FOR ALL EUROPE ❗ COME TO UKRAINE, THANK YOU ✊🙏
“A friend in need is a friend indeed, hahahahahahahahahahahaha” – Kamaltoe Harris
Well done to Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of his stature and above, inspiring, decent and honest, great and excellent, smart and talented, who is doing the right thing his country is invading Ukraine to purge it from neo-Nazis. One has to focus on basic history to know that the Ukrainians are one of the most antisemitic peoples in the world. They carried out pogroms on Jews and massacred them long before Hitler was appointed German chancellor and even long before Hitler was born. During the Holocaust they fully cooperated with the Nazis to exterminate European Jewry, they murdered Jews through an Einsatzgruppen in a firing squad in the forests, carried out the Babi Yar massacre, committed extremely severe riots against Jews. Kiev has monuments to the Nazis.
@Hdj Bdjdn Long live russia. Support in the president vladimir putin. From Herzliyah
We hope every Ukrainian safe from this war.
Ukraine doesn’t need you hope. Ukraine needs your anti missile systems and your military help to destroy Russia. Please understand. Russia MUST be destroyed. Please help Ukrainian army finish this. Otherwise this war will keep going
I don’t care, I want my gas prices down.
#SaveTheUSA!
#Trump2024
@william pierce if you don’t help Ukraine you’ll get Russian cruise missiles in your cities and you’ll be ready to pay whatever just to get ANY gas. This is war and Putin will not stop in Ukraine and will keep trolling US and NATO.
FRIENDS, EUROPE AND THE USA❗RUSSIA IS REVENGEING THE WHOLE WORLD, DESTROYING UKRAINE ⛔ WE NEED YOUR HELP, WE ARE FIGHTING FOR ALL EUROPE ❗ COME TO UKRAINE, THANK YOU ✊🙏
https://youtu.be/5SBo0akeDMY
I am not CNN fan but Clarissa has more balls than most of the reporters at Fox. She literally goes out everyday. Great job Clarissa. She was in Kabul last August as well. She actually reported from the street during the FUBAR US pullout. Fox had it’s lone reporter, Trey Yngist, reporting from inside airport. Trey Yngist is the only Fox reporter that I have actually seen outside of the hotel.
#True …….. & Angle of Look !¿ Z♡
https://youtu.be/98cXig0hOVw
https://youtu.be/_8hQi2Zv1L0 ⚠
https://youtu.be/4yZvWAwU5W4
https://youtu.be/NxIrp-Kp81E
Most of the “reporters at fox” are self admittedly “entertainers” NOT journalists. Fox fed the trump division b.s. in our country. I refuse to watch anymore.
@RICHARD lORD why are you anti CNN folks obsessed with the Clinton’s? Hillary “lost” conceded bc she is a patriot. DJT probably fixed the 2016 election. Now that it’s been revealed Russia did in fact spread disinformation
@Lisa Zabriskie Not all Fox reporters are entertainers. Jennifer Griffin and Benjamin Hall do good and honest work. CNN fed the world some BS as well. For instance “Biden is the adult in the White House”? How is that working out?
This is really upsetting bringing me to tears seeing that woman crying about not having any resources😟
We South Koreans sincerely support Ukrainian. Praying for Ukraine and the innocent people.
🇰🇷🇺🇦🌻
No you don’t.
@Mementovox FO..
@Sue Howie . Eloquent…
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
“. . . I UNDERSTAND THAT I CAN HELP PEOPLE.” May we all be so wise.
F CNN
I don’t know if there’s an afterlife, but selfless people like these definitely deserve prime real estate in heaven if it exists.
FRIENDS, EUROPE AND THE USA❗RUSSIA IS REVENGEING THE WHOLE WORLD, DESTROYING UKRAINE ⛔ WE NEED YOUR HELP, WE ARE FIGHTING FOR ALL EUROPE ❗ COME TO UKRAINE, THANK YOU ✊🙏
@Oplya Mda the most fake account in the world
Yes the afterlife exists Ukraine people and troops will be in heaven but the Russians troops and putin and some Russians that supports this war will be in hell
I love your comment, I do think like you. take care.
@محب الرحمن Well done to Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of his stature and above, inspiring, decent and honest, great and excellent, smart and talented, who is doing the right thing his country is invading Ukraine to purge it from neo-Nazis. One has to focus on basic history to know that the Ukrainians are one of the most antisemitic peoples in the world. They carried out pogroms on Jews and massacred them long before Hitler was appointed German chancellor and even long before Hitler was born. During the Holocaust they fully cooperated with the Nazis to exterminate European Jewry, they murdered Jews through an Einsatzgruppen in a firing squad in the forests, carried out the Babi Yar massacre, committed extremely severe riots against Jews. Kiev has monuments to the Nazis. Good Luck to russia
It’s heartbreaking to see how these residents doesn’t want to leave their only known place.God bless them,hoping and praying this war will be over.
I agree it’s also sad that Zelensky the 🤡
Was so arrogant and wanted to provoke Russia by joining NATO if he had remained neutral this wouldn’t have happened. Let’s also pray for the thousands of Russians killed by the nazis for 8 years.
You can’t even find Crimea on a map. Zelensky was illegitimate from the 2014 coup. Biden fam made millions in Ukraine through politicql corruption. Grow up!
Daria is right – at this time, silence is also violence now.
Those Russian soldiers should know what’s happening now. They have a choice not to participate in this war crime.
Same thing goes for doctors pushing the poison jabs.
@Youtube Guzzles Whale Spunk i think that those doctors are very well paid, so they keep doing it.
Dwight Crow, you’re a hero. Seeing people like you do your work still makes me proud to call myself a human.
@MegaRzen you’re welcome. You leftards need to be aware of what your liberal media refuses to cover and what a mess the Dems created by installing this current regime.
@Konstantin Pobedonoscev Enough with your Putin inspired propaganda BS!
Here are a few truly relevant FACTS:
> When the Soviet Union collapsed in December 1991, the resulting independent states recognized one another in their then-existing borders. Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine violated, among other agreements, the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1994 Budapest Memorandum of Security Assurances for Ukraine and the 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.
@Borvo Well done to Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of his stature and above, inspiring, decent and honest, great and excellent, smart and talented, who is doing the right thing his country is invading Ukraine to purge it from neo-Nazis. One has to focus on basic history to know that the Ukrainians are one of the most antisemitic peoples in the world. They carried out pogroms on Jews and massacred them long before Hitler was appointed German chancellor and even long before Hitler was born. During the Holocaust they fully cooperated with the Nazis to exterminate European Jewry, they murdered Jews through an Einsatzgruppen in a firing squad in the forests, carried out the Babi Yar massacre, committed extremely severe riots against Jews. Kiev has monuments to the Nazis.
@haim oron Putin is the new Hitler
@haim oron You are seeing and believing way too much of Putin’s propaganda!
Here are some additional facts for you:
> Putin is an old “Cold War” warrior who wants to stay in power and make Russia strong again and restore its prestige in the world and rebuild the USSR and to do so:
> has set a goal to destabilize and overcome the whole Western order.
> creates chaos wherever possible and then takes advantage of that chaos. (Consider, for example, the takeover of the Crimea and the conflicts in Syria, Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine).
Putin wants and was succeeding in manipulating America to destroy itself, by doing a text book job of divide and conquer by backing a guy (Trump) who’s own ego was of more importance than international obligations or global alliances.
But Trump is no longer president and Biden is rebuilding America’s alliances around the world and Putin is seeing his dream slip away. This Ukraine gambit is a last ditch effort by Putin to get some concessions from the West before his dream is completely dashed.
BTW – in some ways Putin is even worse than Hitler:
1. Putin is killing Russian speakers and ethnic Russians.
2, Hitler had his armies avoid killing German speakers and ethnic Germans.
I am watching everyday, crying everyday, I’m praying for these people everyday… their stories are heartbreaking.. no one should be forced to live like this. God Bless Ukraine, I’m praying for your victory. 🇺🇦
👆👆👆
is there no Nazism in Ukraine? (turn subs on please) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AqijdHFyOM
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
@Дмитрий Пьявкин no Nazism. Putin lies. Truth.
Well done to Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of his stature and above, inspiring, decent and honest, great and excellent, smart and talented, who is doing the right thing his country is invading Ukraine to purge it from neo-Nazis. One has to focus on basic history to know that the Ukrainians are one of the most antisemitic peoples in the world. They carried out pogroms on Jews and massacred them long before Hitler was appointed German chancellor and even long before Hitler was born. During the Holocaust they fully cooperated with the Nazis to exterminate European Jewry, they murdered Jews through an Einsatzgruppen in a firing squad in the forests, carried out the Babi Yar massacre, committed extremely severe riots against Jews. Kiev has monuments to the Nazis.
This lady running into a battle zone and I’m having a coffee in the warmth. Its surreal and I feel useless, respect to everyone there
Thank you for all those who brave through the war zone to save people and the brave reporter to give us the real situation of what’s happening. My prayers are with everyone involved.
God bless the family who found her mother and escape to safety…..
Glory to Ukraine. It was nice to see the mother was able to evacuate, and that her journey towards peace may continue. I hope and pray for the safety of everyone in Ukraine 🇺🇦. May they all find peace in their heart, and soul. Praying this war ends, and that justice in the criminal court finds all of those responsible for the deaths, and destruction. When will humans learn from history? It’s unbelievable that a single individual who has dreams of grandeur causes so much chaos.
So glad to hear Natalia’s mother has been located and safe fir now.
So sorry thankful for all of the volunteers. No telling how many lives have been saved by these heroes.
@Clarissa Ward – Thank you not only for your reporting (and bearing witness), but also taking the time to help the people around you. Your empathy with compassion is so inspring to us.
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!.😭💔🇺🇦🙏
Dwight Crow’s attitude is so cool, so chill, so kind, so humble, so selfless – gone to a war zone to help innocent victims. I hope he comes out safely. As I hope for all there.