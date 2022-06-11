75 comments

  4. Thank God for her life, I was always afraid of her safety.
    She is an extraordinary journalist. Wish her well.

  6. She is so inspiring. I have watched her reporting for the last 18 yrs. Certainly you would be successful in your new pursuits.

  7. Arwa Damon and Clarissa Ward are some of the best field journalists out there. Best of luck to Damon in her endeavors.

  8. I still saw a report from her some weeks ago and wondered to my myself when she would retire..being out there especially in war zones all these years isn’t easy.

  10. I’ve always admired her. I appreciated she knew many languages. She was able to interview people in the worst moments of their lives and give them hope.
    Thank you Ms.Arwa Damon. Best of luck with your charity and all your future endeavors.

  12. I did not recognize her name in the title but I certainly remember her work. Thank you for your service and may your legacy make a difference as well as your future endeavors.

  14. Best wishes for whatever her future holds ❤️ thank you for your reporting through the years

  18. Respected her reporting in the war zones. Wow. That’s a tremendous loss. So much courage and bravery including confronting cartels.

  19. Ms Damon’s reporting was 100% I cannot say enough “Thank Yous.” With deep appreciation and gratitude.
    I never felt lied to. Rare.

  20. Great woman with a golden heart ❤️
    Thank you for your help and support others.
    Best wishes for your future endeavor

